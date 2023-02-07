Editor's note: This story has been updated with the names of the occupants of the vehicle.

BLISSFIELD TWP. — A passenger in an SUV died Monday in a single-vehicle crash along Carroll Road near Berry Road in Blissfield Township.

Roger Wiley Preston, 19, of Blissfield died in the crash that happened shortly after noon on Monday, the Lenawee County Sheriff's Office reported. He was the rear seat passenger and pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, Anthony Vasey, 19, of Blissfield sustained a non-life-threatening head injury, the sheriff's office said in a news release. The front seat passenger, Evelyn Bowe, 19, from Blissfield, sustained minor injuries.

Lenawee County sheriff's deputies responded at 12:12 p.m. Monday to a report of a serious crash in the area of Carroll and Berry roads, a news release from the sheriff's office said. Deputies determined that a Jeep Grand Cherokee was heading southbound on Carroll Road and lost control while navigating through a curve. It appeared that after the vehicle left the roadway it struck a driveway causing the vehicle to go airborne, sending the vehicle into a large tree. The rear seat passenger, a 19-year-old man from Blissfield, was pronounced dead at the scene. Excessive speed appears to have been a factor.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Blissfield Fire Department, Madison Township Fire Department, the Lenawee County Accident Investigation Team and the Lenawee County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The sheriff’s office will continue to work with the crash investigation team and the medical examiner’s office on the investigation, the news release said.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Passenger dies in crash on Carroll Road near Blissfield