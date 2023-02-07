Vote now: Who should be SBLive Pennsylvania's high school athlete of the week (January 29 – February 4)?

Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Pennsylvania high school athlete of the week January 29 – February 4

Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Pennsylvania high school athlete of the week for January 29 – February 4. Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. Votes must be made in the poll and emailed votes will not count. If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Ben Bowser, Mars hockey

Recorded a hat trick in a 6-5 win over Hempfield. Of his three goals, two came in the final 1:35 with the last being the game-winner with two seconds left.

Shea Champine, Bishop Canevin boys basketball

Scored a game-high 30 points in a 70-48 win over Braddock Hills.

Vinnie Cugini, Aquinas Academy boys basketball

Cugini broke the WPIAL’s career scoring record on Tuesday when he dropped 34 points against Neighborhood Academy. He followed that up with 51 points in a loss to Imani Christian.

Keondre DeShields, Laurel Highlands boys basketball

Scored a game-high 34 points, including 21 in the second half, as Laurel Highlands defeated Belle Vernon.

Katie Dryer, Avella girls basketball

In a win over Beth-Center, she scored a game-high 32 points.

Sylvia Elmquist, Corry swimming and diving

In a dual win over Iroquois, she set the school record with 245.10 points during the diving competition.

Bryce Epps, South Allegheny boys basketball

Scored a game-high 29 points in a win over West Mifflin. He hit five 3-pointers in the game, including one from half court as the first quarter ended.

Mairan Haggerty, Neshannock girls basketball

In a 72-55 win over Laurel, she scored a game-high 37 points and grabbed 14 rebounds. She also led the Lancers with 23 points in a win over Riverside and hit five 3-pointers.

Elijah Hill, South Fayette boys basketball

Led all scorers with 36 points in a 77-72 win over Mars that went to triple overtime.

Rylee Kalocay, Upper St. Clair girls basketball

Knocked down five 3-pointers and scored 27 points in a 61-47 win over Bethel Park. She also had 20 points in a win over Mt. Lebanon.

Elena Kacprowicz, Cathedral Prep bowling

Rolled a 215 game and a 566 series to help the Ramblers defeat Mercyhurst Prep.

Julia Mohrbacher, Freedom girls basketball

Recorded a triple-double in a win ober Rochester with 23 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

Royce Parham, North Hills boys basketball

In a win over West Allegheny, Parham scored a game-high 30 points. He also had 26 points in a win over Moon.

Kylee Rubin, Shenango girls basketball

The senior scored 30 points in a win over New Brighton while also reaching the 1,000-point mark for her career.

AJ Schaaf, Deer Lakes hockey

In the PIHL Division II All-Star Game, Schaaf had a hat trick and dished out four assists.

Wilson Spires, General McLane wrestling

In the quarterfinals of District 10's Class 2A team tournament, he recorded a 21-second fall in the heavyweight division as the Lancers defeated Greenville 40-28.

Matthew Stanley, Union boys basketball

Became Union’s all-time leading scorer when he scored 37 points in a win over Western Beaver. He also had nine rebounds and seven assists in the game.

Makhai Valentine, Steel Valley boys basketball

After scoring 39 points against Our Lady of the Sacred Heart earlier this season, he went out this week and scored 35 in an 85-80 win over OLSH.

Iyanna Wade, Clairton girls basketball

Scored 37 of her team’s 49 points in a 49-49 win over Springdale. She also scored 33 of Clairton’s 35 points in a 47-35 loss to Serra.

Sophia Zalar, Carmichaels girls basketball

In a 54-40 win over Bentworth, she scored a game-high 31 points and reached the 1,000-point mark for her career.