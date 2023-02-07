ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Evie M.

This disturbing home is (maybe) so haunted a famous book was written about it

If you've never been to St. Augustine, honestly, you're missing out. I had the pleasure of visiting this historic place with my mom a few years before I moved to Orlando and became far too interested in haunted Florida stories. St. Augustine fully embraces their stance as one of the most historical places along Florida's coast, if not the whole country. Visitors can expect to enjoy a variety of restaurants, demonstrations, performances, and hotels all centered around colonial America, hurtling you back in time for a truly fun blast from the past.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
stlmag.com

Where to shop for new home furniture in St. Louis

Creating a cozy sense of home has never been more popular—or more rewarding. To help you make the most of your surroundings, we've compiled a list of furniture stores—both local and national chains—that specialize in selling new accessories and furnishings. West County. This family business started in...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KICK AM 1530

What’s the Oldest Business in Illinois? Hint – It’s 186 Years Old

For a business to celebrate 186 years is such an accomplishment, but to also be named the oldest in all of Illinois is also a huge achievement. From a salon in Montana, a funeral home in Nebraska, and a paint shop in South Dakota these are just some of the oldest stores/shops in America. In Illinois, that honor belongs to a jewelry who's been selling diamond, jewelry, gifts, and watch for 186 years. C.D. Peacock Jeweler has had its doors open since 1837, and they've been through a lot. The market crashed, the global pandemic and even the Great Chicago Fire of 1871 survived it all. Which destroyed everything except for the jeweler's vault, it remain untouched and in tack which help the owners rebuild quickly to get the store open again.
ILLINOIS STATE
Travel Maven

Three Missouri Cities Make List of Dirtiest in America

A list that no city wants to be on, there is a new report circulating that claims to have identified the dirtiest cities in America as of 2023. Lawn care company LawnStarter has ranked the dirtiest cities following one of the trashiest times of the year: the winter holiday season. They compared hundreds of the biggest U.S. cities across four categories that include pollution, living conditions, infrastructure, and consumer satisfaction.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2now.com

The Plant Truck Blooms Anywhere it’s Planted!

ST. LOUIS — Plants love to travel! Gina Houska is behind the cutest truck on four wheels. She’s built a thriving business that runs all year. Gina rolled “The Plant Truck” into our back lot to show off the plants you can get right now. She also does events like weddings, and you can see her soon at the Home and Garden Show next month!
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KICK AM 1530

Missouri’s Most Beautiful Town Will Have You Asking For More Wine

One visit to the most beautiful town in Missouri will have you wanting more wine and cheese. Hermann, Missouri, home to wine trails and antique shops has now been named by Travel and Leisure as one of the most beautiful small towns to visit. Hermann is just a fun place to get away and relax, enjoy some local shops, and of course, will have you asking for another glass of wine.
HERMANN, MO
stlpublicradio.org

Monday: This director decided to film in St. Louis before he wrote the script

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. Filmmaker and former St. Louis resident Daniel Lawrence Wilson returned to the Gateway City for his directorial debut, “A Brush of Violence.” Wilson said the decision to film in St. Louis came first — and that he wrote the script to fit the city.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KICK AM 1530

Have You Seen These ‘Crop Circles’ Next to I-44 in Missouri?

There's something mysterious happening in the fields next to I-44 in Missouri. What looks like crop circles are visible from above. Is the work of aliens? Not exactly. Before I reveal what I've discovered about the origin of these strange objects next to I-44 in Missouri, know that you can go view this yourself in case you think I'm making it up. The shapes are easily visible on Google Maps. This is what you're looking for.
MISSOURI STATE
OnlyInYourState

7 Places In Missouri That Are Off The Beaten Path But Worth The Trip

Sticking with the familiar is, at least for most of us, what’s easier. However, when we’re a bit more daring and travel off-the-beaten path, we tend to be well-rewarded. That’s certainly the case when it comes to these seven off-the-beaten-path destinations in Missouri. When you’re feeling adventurous, check out one of these unique Missouri destinations.
MISSOURI STATE
KICK AM 1530

KICK AM 1530

Quincy, IL
25K+
Followers
6K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KICK AM 1530 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kickam1530.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy