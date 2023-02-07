Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Odd things about Missouri that non-Missourians notice
If you’re not from the Show Me State, there may be a few things you’ve noticed that seem strange, and you’re not alone.
What are these shapes? The Missouri Google Map mystery
There are some odd shapes that appear on Google Earth if you zoom over I-44 near Eureka, Missouri.
Did You Know Missouri Sort of Has Its Own Mini-Grand Canyon?
Yes, I've been to the real Grand Canyon in Arizona (twice as a matter of fact) so I know the difference. But, Missouri does have its own miniature version of the Grand Canyon - sort of. I had a friend share with me an article by Only In Your State...
This disturbing home is (maybe) so haunted a famous book was written about it
If you've never been to St. Augustine, honestly, you're missing out. I had the pleasure of visiting this historic place with my mom a few years before I moved to Orlando and became far too interested in haunted Florida stories. St. Augustine fully embraces their stance as one of the most historical places along Florida's coast, if not the whole country. Visitors can expect to enjoy a variety of restaurants, demonstrations, performances, and hotels all centered around colonial America, hurtling you back in time for a truly fun blast from the past.
stlmag.com
Where to shop for new home furniture in St. Louis
Creating a cozy sense of home has never been more popular—or more rewarding. To help you make the most of your surroundings, we've compiled a list of furniture stores—both local and national chains—that specialize in selling new accessories and furnishings. West County. This family business started in...
What’s the Oldest Business in Illinois? Hint – It’s 186 Years Old
For a business to celebrate 186 years is such an accomplishment, but to also be named the oldest in all of Illinois is also a huge achievement. From a salon in Montana, a funeral home in Nebraska, and a paint shop in South Dakota these are just some of the oldest stores/shops in America. In Illinois, that honor belongs to a jewelry who's been selling diamond, jewelry, gifts, and watch for 186 years. C.D. Peacock Jeweler has had its doors open since 1837, and they've been through a lot. The market crashed, the global pandemic and even the Great Chicago Fire of 1871 survived it all. Which destroyed everything except for the jeweler's vault, it remain untouched and in tack which help the owners rebuild quickly to get the store open again.
Yellowstone Star Coming to Missouri – Everything You Need to Know
One of the biggest shows on TV right now is Yellowstone, and one of the lead actors will be coming to Missouri. Forrie J Smith who plays Llyod Pierce will be coming to Missouri and not that far from the Tri-States. On his personal Facebook page, he made the big announcement and the times and locations where you can meet him.
Three Missouri Cities Make List of Dirtiest in America
A list that no city wants to be on, there is a new report circulating that claims to have identified the dirtiest cities in America as of 2023. Lawn care company LawnStarter has ranked the dirtiest cities following one of the trashiest times of the year: the winter holiday season. They compared hundreds of the biggest U.S. cities across four categories that include pollution, living conditions, infrastructure, and consumer satisfaction.
Missouri’s most romantic restaurant is in St. Louis, according to Yelp
Looking to treat your special someone to a romantic Valentine’s dinner, but none of the pizzerias in your area will deliver a pepperoni pie in the crude shape of a heart?
Three Missouri Cities You Don’t Want to Call Home
We can be lucky that no tri-States Missouri towns are on this list, but someone has to be and if you're thinking about moving to a big city in Missouri you might want to stay away from these. Now look, I come from a big city and I loved everything...
FOX2now.com
The Plant Truck Blooms Anywhere it’s Planted!
ST. LOUIS — Plants love to travel! Gina Houska is behind the cutest truck on four wheels. She’s built a thriving business that runs all year. Gina rolled “The Plant Truck” into our back lot to show off the plants you can get right now. She also does events like weddings, and you can see her soon at the Home and Garden Show next month!
Missouri’s Most Beautiful Town Will Have You Asking For More Wine
One visit to the most beautiful town in Missouri will have you wanting more wine and cheese. Hermann, Missouri, home to wine trails and antique shops has now been named by Travel and Leisure as one of the most beautiful small towns to visit. Hermann is just a fun place to get away and relax, enjoy some local shops, and of course, will have you asking for another glass of wine.
64 Years Ago, Monster EF-4 Twister Plowed Through St. Louis
We've just passed the 64th anniversary of one of the most deadly tornadoes to ever hit Missouri. The twister that plowed through St. Louis in February of 1959 took 21 lives that dreadful night and was one of the motivations behind getting warning sirens in place in the city. February...
Forget BBQ! Here is the Best Fried Chicken in all of Missouri
We all know that Missouri is famous for its BBQ...but sometimes you just want some great southern fried chicken! A website claims they found the best fried chicken in the Show-Me State, and it sounds incredible!. The winner of Missouri's Best Fried Chicken Award for 2023 is none other than...
stlpublicradio.org
Monday: This director decided to film in St. Louis before he wrote the script
This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. Filmmaker and former St. Louis resident Daniel Lawrence Wilson returned to the Gateway City for his directorial debut, “A Brush of Violence.” Wilson said the decision to film in St. Louis came first — and that he wrote the script to fit the city.
Have You Seen These ‘Crop Circles’ Next to I-44 in Missouri?
There's something mysterious happening in the fields next to I-44 in Missouri. What looks like crop circles are visible from above. Is the work of aliens? Not exactly. Before I reveal what I've discovered about the origin of these strange objects next to I-44 in Missouri, know that you can go view this yourself in case you think I'm making it up. The shapes are easily visible on Google Maps. This is what you're looking for.
The Most Deadly Creature in Missouri is Maybe Not What You Think
I tried to guess and got this completely wrong and there's a good chance you might also. What do you think the most deadly creature in Missouri is? The answer is surprising and it's the same for the entire world, too. When you think of "deadly creatures or critters" in...
OnlyInYourState
7 Places In Missouri That Are Off The Beaten Path But Worth The Trip
Sticking with the familiar is, at least for most of us, what’s easier. However, when we’re a bit more daring and travel off-the-beaten path, we tend to be well-rewarded. That’s certainly the case when it comes to these seven off-the-beaten-path destinations in Missouri. When you’re feeling adventurous, check out one of these unique Missouri destinations.
The Sad Legend of the Missouri Witch Buried Along a Lonely Road
Almost all legends have at least some basis in truth. That's true of the Missouri legend of the witch buried alongside a lonely road. Yes, there is a woman buried there, but the truth of her life is quite different from the legend. This is the story of Eliza Jane...
See What Divers Found in a Flooded Historic Missouri Mine
Most scuba divers would likely argue their dives are almost always interesting. Even more so when it happens inside a flooded historic Missouri mine where tools from two centuries ago remain. Bonne Terre Mine in Missouri was an operating mine back in the 1860's and continued well into the 1900's....
