Carolina Complete Health Hosts Groundbreaking Community Baby Shower for Expecting Mothers and FamiliesJot BeatCharlotte, NC
Chinese surveillance device targets the Carolinas todayBarbara WashingtonCharlotte, NC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Will companies pay millions for naming rights by Charlotte's bus station?
Would you spend $750,000 to put your name on Charlotte’s new uptown bus station?. A consultant told a City Council committee this week that he expects a company would buy the naming rights to the new facility, scheduled to open by the end of the decade. Sean Moran with...
WFAE.org
Is Charlotte's office tower building boom over?
Charlotte’s office tower construction boom is over, and it looks like the pandemic might be to blame. Last year, developers started construction on 1.3 million square feet of office space in the Charlotte region. That’s the lowest figure in almost a decade according to real estate data firm CoStar Group. For more, we turn to Tony Mecia of the Charlotte Ledger Business Newsletter for our segment BizWorthy.
Mixed-use development in Matthews making changes after pushback from neighbors
MATTHEWS, N.C. — A proposed mixed-use development in Matthews is making changes after pushback from people living in the area. The developer of Santé Matthews is reducing the amount of high-density housing but some say it’s not enough. The main issue some neighbors have had with the...
Albemarle’s advanced research hub ready to roll with state, local incentives approved
Mecklenburg’s Board of County Commissioners last night approved $4.2 million worth of incentives for Albemarle Corp., the final step in a $14.2 million package from state and local government.
Salisbury city leaders are looking to crack down on crime in the city
SALISBURY, N.C. — The interim Salisbury Police chief apologized to the community for crime in the city, specifically in the west end. City leaders held a meeting addressing concerns from Salisbury Police and the community. Some of the biggest key issues highlighted were the need to ramp up resources and the urgency of staffing up.
WCNC
Weather IQ: The 5 biggest snow storms in the greater Charlotte area
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When you think of Charlotte, snow is not one of the first things you think about. But occasionally, it can really snow here. Here are the five biggest snow storms in the greater Charlotte area. Jan. 7, 1988:. A broad-scale snowstorm stretched from the southern Plains...
Sugar Creek corridor could get on-demand transit service, ‘mobility hubs’
Public transit could look a lot different for neighborhoods along West Sugar Creek Road in northeast Charlotte. An Uber-like service is in the works, while the city is trying to get federal money to create what are called “mobility hubs.”. West Sugar Creek is four lanes with a narrow...
businesstodaync.com
Once divided, now re-united: Chambers of commerce merge
Feb. 8. By TL Bernthal. The Huntersville Connection, formerly known as the Huntersville Chamber of Commerce, and the Cornelius-based Lake Norman Chamber of Commerce have consolidated. The move was under consideration and negotiation by the two boards since December 2021. Jim Combs, the 2022 president of the Huntersville group and...
Taste of Charlotte food festival returns to Tryon Street this spring
Charlotte’s largest food festival will return to Tryon Street in Uptown this spring, organizers announced on its social media pages on Wednesday.
Green Book Legacy: Charlotte’s Original Chicken n’ Ribs
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Long before Yelp or Google reviews there was a different tool to help people find spots where all races were welcome. The Negro Motorist Green Book was published for more than 30 years as a nationwide source sold at gas stations to help people navigate segregated America in the Jim Crow […]
WCNC
Snow in Charlotte this weekend? Brad Panovich VLOG 2/9/23
An upper low over the Carolinas could bring Charlotte's first snow of winter, but don't expect any accumulation. Here's the latest from Brad Panovich.
WBTV
Charlotte’s first public park reopens soon after a nearly $6 million makeover
When it’s an emergency, timing is everything. That’s what 911 is for. But what if your call isn’t answered in seconds?. The crash took place late Tuesday afternoon near Hurley Elementary School on Jack Brown Road. Multiple students, driver taken to hospital after bus crash in Salisbury.
Fatal east Charlotte collision prompts road closure: CMPD
Police say Rocky River Church Road was closed for investigation and urged the public to avoid the area.
Tractor-trailer overturns on I-485 in southwest CLT: Officials
The incident was reported around 3:00 p.m. and occurred near Exit 1 (South Tryon Street).
CATS will seek to hire new company to manage bus system
The Charlotte Area Transit System will soon start looking for a new company to run its bus system, after years of operational problems and declining ridership. They avoided a strike by its bus drivers with a successful contract vote this weekend. Within the next two months, the city will issue a request for proposals from private companies to run the bus system.
WBTV
Mecklenburg County’s first Black female prosecutor, community advocate Shirley Fulton dies
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Shirley Fulton, the first Black female prosecutor in Mecklenburg County and the first Black woman on the Superior Court bench in North Carolina, has died. She was 71. During her more than 20 years of service in the court, she was an assistant district attorney, a...
2 North Carolina Cities Among The 'Safest Large Cities' In The U.S.
MoneyGeek compiled a list of the 15 safest larges cities in the country, and two in the Tar Heel State made the cut.
UNC Charlotte first to offer Cardinal Gibbons' Ryan Ziegler
Durham, N.C. — The University of North Carolina at Charlotte is the first school to extend a verbal scholarship offer to Cardinal Gibbons High School junior athlete Ryan Ziegler. He was a member of the Crusaders' 2021 4A state championship team as a freshman. Ziegler plays running back and linebacker for the Crusaders.
WBTV
LGBTQ bill for public schools passes NC Senate
Late last year, CMPD Chief Dave Robinson voiced concerns to Charlotte city council about wait times for 911 calls because of staff shortages. When it’s an emergency, timing is everything. That’s what 911 is for. But what if your call isn’t answered in seconds?. Helping others: Local...
1st Black woman elected to NC Superior Court seat dies at 71
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Retired Mecklenburg County Judge Shirley Fulton, who made history as the first Black woman elected to a Superior Court seat in North Carolina, died on Wednesday at age 71. Fulton died at a Charlotte rehabilitation center from complications related to gall bladder cancer, according to Noell...
WRAL News
