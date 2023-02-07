ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFAE.org

Is Charlotte's office tower building boom over?

Charlotte’s office tower construction boom is over, and it looks like the pandemic might be to blame. Last year, developers started construction on 1.3 million square feet of office space in the Charlotte region. That’s the lowest figure in almost a decade according to real estate data firm CoStar Group. For more, we turn to Tony Mecia of the Charlotte Ledger Business Newsletter for our segment BizWorthy.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Salisbury city leaders are looking to crack down on crime in the city

SALISBURY, N.C. — The interim Salisbury Police chief apologized to the community for crime in the city, specifically in the west end. City leaders held a meeting addressing concerns from Salisbury Police and the community. Some of the biggest key issues highlighted were the need to ramp up resources and the urgency of staffing up.
SALISBURY, NC
businesstodaync.com

Once divided, now re-united: Chambers of commerce merge

Feb. 8. By TL Bernthal. The Huntersville Connection, formerly known as the Huntersville Chamber of Commerce, and the Cornelius-based Lake Norman Chamber of Commerce have consolidated. The move was under consideration and negotiation by the two boards since December 2021. Jim Combs, the 2022 president of the Huntersville group and...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
Queen City News

Green Book Legacy: Charlotte’s Original Chicken n’ Ribs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Long before Yelp or Google reviews there was a different tool to help people find spots where all races were welcome. The Negro Motorist Green Book was published for more than 30 years as a nationwide source sold at gas stations to help people navigate segregated America in the Jim Crow […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

CATS will seek to hire new company to manage bus system

The Charlotte Area Transit System will soon start looking for a new company to run its bus system, after years of operational problems and declining ridership. They avoided a strike by its bus drivers with a successful contract vote this weekend. Within the next two months, the city will issue a request for proposals from private companies to run the bus system.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WRAL News

UNC Charlotte first to offer Cardinal Gibbons' Ryan Ziegler

Durham, N.C. — The University of North Carolina at Charlotte is the first school to extend a verbal scholarship offer to Cardinal Gibbons High School junior athlete Ryan Ziegler. He was a member of the Crusaders' 2021 4A state championship team as a freshman. Ziegler plays running back and linebacker for the Crusaders.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

LGBTQ bill for public schools passes NC Senate

Late last year, CMPD Chief Dave Robinson voiced concerns to Charlotte city council about wait times for 911 calls because of staff shortages. When it’s an emergency, timing is everything. That’s what 911 is for. But what if your call isn’t answered in seconds?. Helping others: Local...
CHARLOTTE, NC
