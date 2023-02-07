ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

927thevan.com

Burglar Nabbed in Saturday Morning House Break-in on Holland’s North Side

PARK TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Feb. 11, 2023) – A possible burglary on Holland’s North Side is under investigation. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Matt Wildfong, deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 41 hundred block of Lakeshore Drive, north of Quincey Street, just after 10 AM on Saturday on a report of a Breaking and Entering in progress. When the law arrived, a man inside was detain, while a perimeter was set up to nab a reported second suspect inside that was armed.
HOLLAND, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

One dead following shooting on Grand Rapids' southwest side

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting on the city's southwest side. Around 11:50 Friday night, officers were called to the 800 block of Butterworth Street Southwest on reports of a shooting. When officers arrived on scene, they found an adult male who was shot multiple times. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wkzo.com

One shot while in car on West Michigan Avenue in Kalamazoo early Saturday

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A 17-year-old from Kalamazoo suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in their parked car early Saturday. Just after midnight the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to the 2700 block of West Michigan Avenue for reports of shots fired. They say they found a shooting scene but no victims.
KALAMAZOO, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Man shot, hurt in afternoon Grand Rapids shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police say a man is suffering from non-life-threatening injuries after he was shot Friday afternoon. It happened around 4 p.m. in the 2200 block of Horton Ave. SE. Details are scarce at this point. The investigation into the shooting remains under investigation. This...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Sister on killed man: He was 'pillar of our family'

Grand Rapids police on Wednesday released images of a person of interest in the October death of a man outside a shuttered church on the city’s West Side. (Feb. 8, 2023) Sister on killed man: He was ‘pillar of our family’. Grand Rapids police on Wednesday released images...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 ON YOUR SIDE

