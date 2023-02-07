Read full article on original website
Two Of Legendary Singer Al Green's Family Members Vanished In 2013 And Have Never Been FoundThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedGrand Rapids, MI
"Black Lives Matter: Grand Rapids Residents Unite for Justice and Equality"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
3 Towns in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensMichigan State
"Celebrating Black History Month in Grand Rapids: A Month-Long Tribute to the African American Community"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Step Out of the Box this Valentine's Day: Unique Ideas in Grand Rapids"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
Burglar Nabbed in Saturday Morning House Break-in on Holland’s North Side
PARK TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Feb. 11, 2023) – A possible burglary on Holland’s North Side is under investigation. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Matt Wildfong, deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 41 hundred block of Lakeshore Drive, north of Quincey Street, just after 10 AM on Saturday on a report of a Breaking and Entering in progress. When the law arrived, a man inside was detain, while a perimeter was set up to nab a reported second suspect inside that was armed.
One hospitalized following head on crash
Michigan State Police Troopers say they're investigating a crash that closed part of US-131 near Sparta for several hours on Saturday.
One dead following shooting on Grand Rapids' southwest side
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting on the city's southwest side. Around 11:50 Friday night, officers were called to the 800 block of Butterworth Street Southwest on reports of a shooting. When officers arrived on scene, they found an adult male who was shot multiple times. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.
Man hit, killed while crossing Kalamazoo road
A man was hit and killed on Friday evening while walking across a Kalamazoo road.
Bicyclist injured in crash at Holland Lowe’s
A bicyclist was taken to a local hospital after he was struck by a car in Holland Saturday afternoon.
One shot while in car on West Michigan Avenue in Kalamazoo early Saturday
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A 17-year-old from Kalamazoo suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in their parked car early Saturday. Just after midnight the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to the 2700 block of West Michigan Avenue for reports of shots fired. They say they found a shooting scene but no victims.
Man shot, hurt in afternoon Grand Rapids shooting
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police say a man is suffering from non-life-threatening injuries after he was shot Friday afternoon. It happened around 4 p.m. in the 2200 block of Horton Ave. SE. Details are scarce at this point. The investigation into the shooting remains under investigation. This...
1 arrested following break-in in Park Township
One person is in custody following a Saturday break-in in Park Township.
Vigil held for Wyoming mother killed in crash
A West Michigan family is pleading for a driver to come forward after their loved one was hit and killed while crossing a street in Wyoming.
GRPD: One dead following shooting
Grand Rapids Police say one man is dead after a shooting in Grand Rapids Friday night. A man is in custody after a witness stopped him while he was trying to run away
30-year-old man shot and killed, 2 injured in Wyoming
At least one person was shot at an apartment building in Wyoming, police say.
Kalamazoo teen hospitalized for gunshot wound
The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says a 17-year-old was hospitalized after suffering a gunshot wound early Saturday morning.
Jackknifed semi-truck restricts southbound US-31
A crash and fuel spill closed a lane of US-31 in Norton Shores Thursday afternoon, backing up traffic.
Suspect in custody after Kent City drive-by shooting, chase
Kent County Deputies have a suspect in custody after a shooting at a home in Kent City turned into a chase across the county.
1 arrested, 1 sought after chase ends in crash near Spring Lake
Authorities are searching for a suspect after a multi-county police chase ended in a crash near Spring Lake Thursday night.
Missing mother’s clothes found near her burned truck, blood evidence inside vehicle: Sheriff
Authorities are now investigating the disappearance of Michigan mother Heather Mae Kelley as a homicide after officers found her truck burned out with blood evidence inside the vehicle, Kalamazoo Sheriff Richard Fuller announced in a press conference Wednesday. Local officials previously said that Kelley, 35, was last seen on Dec....
‘Hopefully I don’t die’: Kent City man shaken after suspect shot at his home
The Kent County Sheriff's Office said the 28-year-old suspect will be arraigned on Monday, Feb. 13.
Man arrested after trying to hire hitman in Battle Creek
Battle Creek police caught a man who sent a murder-for-hire message outside his would-be victim’s home with a Halloween mask on.
Sister on killed man: He was 'pillar of our family'
Grand Rapids police on Wednesday released images of a person of interest in the October death of a man outside a shuttered church on the city’s West Side. (Feb. 8, 2023) Sister on killed man: He was ‘pillar of our family’. Grand Rapids police on Wednesday released images...
Jury finds man guilty of July 2022 shooting
A man who shot another man several times in July 2022 has been found guilty by a jury.
