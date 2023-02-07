Read full article on original website
Related
volleyballmag.com
Delaynie Maple, the mental fortress leading USC’s new-look 2023 team
HERMOSA BEACH, Calif. — Delaynie Maple has been aced before. She’s shanked passes. Made errors both mental and physical. She’s been frazzled. That’s a favorite word of hers, frazzled. Used it four times in a single sentence during an hour-long podcast. But beyond the word itself, what Maple loves most is her ability to look anything but.
volleyballmag.com
UCI tops Pepperdine; Partain leaves UCLA men’s volleyball team
UC Irvine got a big five-set win at Pepperdine and Conference Carolinas began league play with two five-set matches Wednesday. There’s a showcase match in Westwood on Thursday night, but the No. 4 UCLA Bruins of the MPSF will have a different look when they take on No. 2 Long Beach State of the Big West.
volleyballmag.com
Charleston improves to 9-0 in NCAA men’s volleyball; 35 kills for Benedict’s Delancy
Charleston of the EIVA improved to 9-0 with a sweep Tuesday of visiting independent Alderson Broaddus and Ras Jesse Delancy had the most kills in the NCAA this season, 35, in a victory for Benedict. There are six matches on the Wednesday NCAA Division I-II men’s volleyball schedule, including No....
Tennis Weekly Honors: Feb. 8
The Southeastern Conference announces Weekly Honors for Week 3 of the 2022-23 men's and women's tennis season.
247Sports
Auburn softball team heads south to open season in Leadoff Classic
Auburn softball coach Mickey Dean freely acknowledges that he believes he has the most talented team of his coaching career. But he says that only matters if it translates into performance. The Tigers went through a difficult fall, practicing away from Jane B. Moore Field, which was undergoing renovation and...
Comments / 0