Huntsville, AL

WAAY-TV

One person critically injured in Huntsville shooting

The Huntsville Police Department is investigating a Sunday afternoon shooting that left one person with life-threatening injuries. It happened in the 5000 block of Galaxy Way around 2 PM. HEMSI Spokesperson Don Webster says the male victim was transported to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services in critical condition. It's unclear what...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
CBS 42

Oneonta man killed in Blount County crash

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash that occurred Saturday night has left a Oneonta man dead. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Eduardo Estrada, 44, was injured when his pickup truck left the road and hit a tree at around 10:15 p.m. The crash occurred on Reid Road near Putman Drive, approximately five […]
ONEONTA, AL
WAAY-TV

1 injured in Hazel Green vehicle fire

One person has been transported to the hospital with burns after a vehicle fire Friday evening in Hazel Green. Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. confirmed the injury, saying the vehicle caught fire after it crashed near the intersection of Ready Section Road and Brooks Church Road. Stick...
HAZEL GREEN, AL
WSFA

Two vehicle crash claims life of Hartselle man

DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Hartselle man on Saturday afternoon. According to ALEA, at approximately 3:30 p.m. Saturday Irving Wilbert, 74, of Hartselle, was fatally injured when his 2017 Chevrolet Silverado that he was driving was struck by a 2021 Chevrolet 5500 service truck.
HARTSELLE, AL
WAFF

One person in serious condition following Hazel Green wreck

‘Let’s Play Too’: Athens High School Juniors collect baseball, softball gear for donation. This is the second year the duo James Leonard and Nelson Brown have given back to the community. Alabama Supreme Court rejects ex-Limestone County Sheriff’s appeal. Updated: 2 hours ago. Blakely was found guilty...
HAZEL GREEN, AL
WAAY-TV

More funding approved for a new park in South Huntsville

A significant budget increase totaling up to $5.6 million has now been authorized for a new park in South Huntsville. The city of Huntsville is still in the design phase. The name of the park is Hays Farm Park and it will be located on Haysland Road covering nine acres.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Man found bound with zip ties, beaten in north Alabama town

An investigation is underway after a man was found bound and beaten in a north Alabama town. Authorities received a 911 call just before 7 p.m. Thursday reporting that a man had been assaulted and tied up on Alabama Highway 75 inside the Ider town limits DeKalb County County. When...
IDER, AL
WAFF

Close friends react to Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith’s apology

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many close friends of Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith are rallying behind him after he issued an apology regarding his latest shoplifting arrests. In a crowded city council room on Thursday, Keith apologized to his family, colleagues, and law enforcement. “Most importantly, I’m sorry to my...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
FOX54 News

Free hot lunch and groceries

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Need a free hot lunch? Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church members will serve 200 hot lunches to members of the community in need of food on Saturday, February 11, 2023, beginning at 12 p.m. at 100 Orange Drive (Educational Complex). The Caring and Sharing Pantry will...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
southerntorch.com

Calhoun Man Charged with Interference of Custody

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala.—Corvarius Raynell White (21 of Oxford, Al) was charged with Interference With Custody. White is currently being held in the DeKalb County Detention Center and also faces additional charges in Calhoun County. DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said of the incident: “We are so very thankful to...
OXFORD, AL
April Killian

The Haunted Park In Alabama That Locals Call The Dead Children's Playground

A solitary swing moves eerily back and forth in a dark and empty playground. Very faintly, the laughter of children can be heard....but there are no children to be seen anywhere. Those are two of the most witnessed phenomena at a location that may be one of the most active paranormal hotspots in Alabama. If you visit this playground, you may also see a glowing orb float past or the shadowy image of a child dart away. This is no ordinary playground. Locals call it the "Dead Children's Playground" and it's located in Maple Hill Cemetery, Huntsville, Alabama.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

3 people arrested in Decatur for allegedly trafficking in stolen identities

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Police Vice/Narcotics Unit investigators arrested and charged three people for allegedly trafficking in stolen identities on Wednesday. Investigators had received a tip in January and February that suspects were making identifying documents for undocumented immigrants. According to the police department, the suspects were using stolen identities to make the documents.
DECATUR, AL

