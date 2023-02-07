Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Haunted Park In Alabama That Locals Call The Dead Children's PlaygroundApril KillianHuntsville, AL
Leading discount retailer opening new store in AlabamaKristen WaltersDecatur, AL
Oakwood Avenue Has Been Repaved Between Andrew Jackson Way to Maysville Road, & Will Likely Go From 4 Lanes to 3 LanesZack LoveHuntsville, AL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
This Town in Alabama Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensHuntsville, AL
Related
WAAY-TV
One person critically injured in Huntsville shooting
The Huntsville Police Department is investigating a Sunday afternoon shooting that left one person with life-threatening injuries. It happened in the 5000 block of Galaxy Way around 2 PM. HEMSI Spokesperson Don Webster says the male victim was transported to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services in critical condition. It's unclear what...
Oneonta man killed in Blount County crash
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash that occurred Saturday night has left a Oneonta man dead. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Eduardo Estrada, 44, was injured when his pickup truck left the road and hit a tree at around 10:15 p.m. The crash occurred on Reid Road near Putman Drive, approximately five […]
WAAY-TV
1 injured in Hazel Green vehicle fire
One person has been transported to the hospital with burns after a vehicle fire Friday evening in Hazel Green. Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. confirmed the injury, saying the vehicle caught fire after it crashed near the intersection of Ready Section Road and Brooks Church Road. Stick...
Vehicle fire on I-565 causes ‘slow traffic’
Officers with Huntsville Police Department, traffic has slowed on I-565 due to a fire.
WSFA
Two vehicle crash claims life of Hartselle man
DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Hartselle man on Saturday afternoon. According to ALEA, at approximately 3:30 p.m. Saturday Irving Wilbert, 74, of Hartselle, was fatally injured when his 2017 Chevrolet Silverado that he was driving was struck by a 2021 Chevrolet 5500 service truck.
WAFF
One person in serious condition following Hazel Green wreck
‘Let’s Play Too’: Athens High School Juniors collect baseball, softball gear for donation. This is the second year the duo James Leonard and Nelson Brown have given back to the community. Alabama Supreme Court rejects ex-Limestone County Sheriff’s appeal. Updated: 2 hours ago. Blakely was found guilty...
WAAY-TV
UPDATED: 1 injured in Decatur wreck that temporarily blocked part of Beltline Road
The Decatur Police Department reports one injury in a wreck involving a vehicle and a tractor-trailer Friday afternoon. The department said officers responded about 1:20 p.m. to the crash, which happened at Beltline Road near Gordon Terry Parkway. The vehicle's driver was flown to Huntsville Hospital for treatment of his...
WAAY-TV
More funding approved for a new park in South Huntsville
A significant budget increase totaling up to $5.6 million has now been authorized for a new park in South Huntsville. The city of Huntsville is still in the design phase. The name of the park is Hays Farm Park and it will be located on Haysland Road covering nine acres.
Man found bound with zip ties, beaten in north Alabama town
An investigation is underway after a man was found bound and beaten in a north Alabama town. Authorities received a 911 call just before 7 p.m. Thursday reporting that a man had been assaulted and tied up on Alabama Highway 75 inside the Ider town limits DeKalb County County. When...
Alabama pedestrian killed when struck by tractor-trailer truck
A man walking along an interstate was killed this week after he was struck by a tractor-trailer truck, Alabama troopers report. The man who was not immediately identified died at the scene on Interstate 65 near Ardmore in Limestone County. The crash occurred at approximately 11 p.m. Tuesday night.
WAFF
Close friends react to Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith’s apology
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many close friends of Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith are rallying behind him after he issued an apology regarding his latest shoplifting arrests. In a crowded city council room on Thursday, Keith apologized to his family, colleagues, and law enforcement. “Most importantly, I’m sorry to my...
WAAY-TV
Investigation underway after man found assaulted, bound with zip ties in Ider
An investigation is underway in DeKalb County after a man was found beaten and bound with zip ties inside the Ider town limits. Ider Police Chief Stephen Malone said 911 was called just before 7 p.m. Thursday to help the victim, who was found along Alabama 75. The caller told 911 the victim had been assaulted and tied up.
Free hot lunch and groceries
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Need a free hot lunch? Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church members will serve 200 hot lunches to members of the community in need of food on Saturday, February 11, 2023, beginning at 12 p.m. at 100 Orange Drive (Educational Complex). The Caring and Sharing Pantry will...
Two minors allegedly found with Xanax, bottle of Captain Morgan rum
The Owens Cross Roads Police Department said it was around midnight Tuesday when an officer driving on Hwy. 431 noticed a vehicle approaching at a high rate of speed - and clocked it at 82 mph on his traffic radar.
southerntorch.com
Calhoun Man Charged with Interference of Custody
DEKALB COUNTY, Ala.—Corvarius Raynell White (21 of Oxford, Al) was charged with Interference With Custody. White is currently being held in the DeKalb County Detention Center and also faces additional charges in Calhoun County. DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said of the incident: “We are so very thankful to...
The Haunted Park In Alabama That Locals Call The Dead Children's Playground
A solitary swing moves eerily back and forth in a dark and empty playground. Very faintly, the laughter of children can be heard....but there are no children to be seen anywhere. Those are two of the most witnessed phenomena at a location that may be one of the most active paranormal hotspots in Alabama. If you visit this playground, you may also see a glowing orb float past or the shadowy image of a child dart away. This is no ordinary playground. Locals call it the "Dead Children's Playground" and it's located in Maple Hill Cemetery, Huntsville, Alabama.
Massive amount of drugs, guns and cash found during search
58 pounds of marijuana, 111 grams of cocaine, three grams of LSD, four mason jars and seven bags of THC wax, 86 THC vape cartridges, 12 THC gummies, eight firearms and around $18,000 of "suspected drug proceeds" were allegedly found at the home.
256today.com
Report: Nearly 3 dozen alleged ‘skip-scans’ by Huntsville City Councilman
HUNTSVILLE — A new document obtained on Wednesday by WAFF-TV alleges Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith committed more than 30 thefts in three Huntsville Walmart locations. Keith, who was arrested last week for and alleged shoplifting, was booked again this week into the Madison County Jail. Keith turned himself...
Alabama man allegedly killed 2 because someone stole from his uncle: ‘They was ready to die’
A man already charged with capital murder had charges filed against him Wednesday for a second count of capital murder and for attempted murder, each of the three counts stemming from a Sunday evening shooting near Falkville. Joshua Lamar Knighten, 35, is being held in Morgan County Jail on a...
WAFF
3 people arrested in Decatur for allegedly trafficking in stolen identities
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Police Vice/Narcotics Unit investigators arrested and charged three people for allegedly trafficking in stolen identities on Wednesday. Investigators had received a tip in January and February that suspects were making identifying documents for undocumented immigrants. According to the police department, the suspects were using stolen identities to make the documents.
Comments / 1