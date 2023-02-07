Read full article on original website
Nick Saban on Jalen Hurts
The last time Jalen Hurts played a football game despite a significant injury, he wasn’t supposed to play at all. This was December 2018, the SEC championship. As the whole world watched, Hurts was benched at halftime of the national championship game the previous season against Georgia. Tua Tagovailoa replaced him and led the Crimson Tide to a national title. Hurts remained gracious, in public and in private, and that struck his coach as both typical of his quarterback and unusual for anyone thrust into his position. Nick Saban himself notes that, on the night that he swapped quarterbacks—out of necessity, no disrespect intended—Hurts held a 26–2 record as the Crimson Tide’s starter.
Erin Andrews Sends Stern Warning to FOX Broadcast Booth for Super Bowl
Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be on the call for FOX‘s broadcast of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. It will be the pair’s first Super Bowl call, replacing the familiar voices of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Buck and Aikman departed for ESPN last year after two decades together at FOX. While Burkhardt and Olsen have been praised for their work this season, calling the Super Bowl, which is expected to draw over 100 million viewers, is a different animal.
Report: Steelers Have Week to Re-Sign Cam Sutton
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are counting down the clock before they lose money and let cornerback Cam Sutton walk into free agency for the first time in his career. According to former NFL agent Joel Corry, Sutton's contract is set to void five days after the Super Bowl, meaning he officially becomes an unrestricted free agent on Friday. With that, the Steelers will also lose $2.1 million that they added to the end of Sutton's last deal.
DeeJay Dallas EXCLUSIVE: ‘It’s Gonna Get Scary’ For Seahawks Opponents in 2023
GLENDALE, Ariz. - When Super Bowl LVII kicks off this weekend at State Farm Stadium, the Seattle Seahawks will be bystanders like 29 other teams watching a new champion earn the right to hoist the coveted Lombardi Trophy. But following an unexpected playoff berth this season behind the leadership of...
Who Bears Fans Should Root for in Super Bowl LVII and Why
There are plenty of reasons Bears fans on Super Sunday need to be singing Fly Eagles Fly. None have a thing to do with being in the same conference or the fact Andy Reid draws on players' faces. It doesn't really have to do with the fact Matt Nagy is an assistant on the Kansas City Chiefs staff, although the latter probably would be good enough for many Bears fans.
‘What Are We Doing?’: Stefon Diggs Reflects on Bills’ Playoff Shortcomings
The Buffalo Bills entered the season with lofty expectations, seen by many as the preseason favorites to win the Super Bowl. It isn't hard to see why they were the heavy favorites either. From the duo of quarterback Josh Allen and receiver Stefon Diggs to linebacker Matt Milano, the Bills are not lacking talent.
Raiders Part Ways With Three Scouts, Including Scouting Coordinator
The Las Vegas Raiders have fired three of their scouts, per Inside the League founder Neil Stratton. Northeast/Midlands scout Glenn "Shemy" Schembechler, Southeast scout Zack Crockett and scouting coordinator Jack Gilmore have all been let go by the organization. Gilmore has been with the Raiders since 2019, having previously worked...
What Contract Should Lions Offer Justin Jackson?
The Detroit Lions' running backs room, led by Jamaal Williams and D'Andre Swift, put together a solid season in 2022. And, it wasn't just because of the performance of the two aforementioned backs. It was also because of the play of Justin Jackson, who was acquired by Lions general manager...
Las Vegas Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: TE Cameron Latu, Alabama
The Las Vegas Raiders enter the offseason with just one tight end under contract on the active roster. Whether they re-sign or bring in a player from free agency, Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler should consider drafting a tight end in the 2023 NFL Draft. Luckily for the Silver and...
Tennessee Super Bowl 57 Preview
Super Bowl 57 is just hours away, and several Tennessee Volunteers have several participants in the season's biggest game. Former Volunteer Trey Smith will be starting at right guard for the Chiefs. He is in his second year after being selected by the Chefs in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. At Tennessee, Smith was named to the All-SEC First Team in 2019 and 2020 and was named a Second-Team All-American in 2020, as well.
