KMAland Girls Basketball (2/11): AL wins in Des Moines, Maryville, North Andrew, Elmwood-Murdock among winners
(KMAland) -- AL, Sioux City East and West, Maryville, North Andrew and Elmwood-Murdock were all winners in KMAland girls basketball on Saturday. Jeena Carle had 24 points and 10 rebounds, and Emily Pomernackas (14), Hutson Rau (13) and Addie Naughton (10) also scored in double figures for AL. Sioux City...
Men's College Basketball (2/9): Victories for Northwest Missouri State, Kansas City
(KMAland) -- Kansas City and Northwest Missouri State both grabbed wins in men's regional college basketball action. Iowa (15-9, 7-6): A slow start doomed Iowa in an 87-73 loss to No. 1 Purdue (23-2, 12-2). Kris Murray led the Hawkeyes with 24 points while Filip Rebraca added 17 points. Patrick McCaffery came off the bench for nine points and five steals, and Tony Perkins accounted for eight points.
Terry Beck, 68, of Sharpsburg, Iowa
Time:10:30 A.M. (Family requests casual attire) Visitation Location:Lenox Presbyterian Church, Lenox, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday, February 14, 2023. 2:00 - 6:00 P.M., Open Visitation (Family requests casual attire) Visitation End:4:00 - 6:00 P.M., Family receiving Friends (family requests casual attire) Memorials:To the Family, to be determined. Funeral Home:Pearson Family...
Clarinda Council awards bid for recreation trail expansion project
(Clarinda) – Clarinda city officials have awarded a bid for the expansion of a recreational trail in the community. By a 4-1 vote Wednesday, the Clarinda City Council awarded a bid to Bluffs Paving & Utility of Crescent for an expansion of the city’s recreation trail from 6th Street to 11th Street, running parallel to East Washington Street. City Manager Gary McClarnon says Bluffs Paving & Utility was the low bidder on the project, coming in at $225,249.
Julia May Gay, 85, Grant City, MO
Visitation Day and Date: Monday, February 13, 2023. Visitation Start: 1:00 p.m.
