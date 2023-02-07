ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LAPD Sergeant Charged With Reckless Driving After Crash

An LAPD sergeant was charged Friday with a misdemeanor count of reckless driving after she allegedly caused a serious collision while responding to a pursuit in 2021 that left an innocent motorist with, “life changing injuries.”. Sgt. Ruby Aguirre is set to appear for an arraignment in April in...
