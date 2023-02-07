Read full article on original website
Related
Aldi's Cheesecake Jars Are Back And Instagram Couldn't Be Happier
People often talk about the trials and tribulations of cooking for a crowd, but making a meal for only one or two people can be just as tough. Sure, some dishes are poised for the task, such as sandwiches or salads, but what if you have a hankering for something that's almost always made on a large scale, like lasagna? Paring down a recipe for an individual serving can sometimes prove to be more trouble than it's worth – though thanks to TikTok, we all now have mini lasagnas in a loaf pan in our arsenal.
M&M’s New Flavor Is Absolutely Perfect for Valentine’s Day
Valentine’s Day just screams love, togetherness and lots and lots of candy. There’s even a map of every state’s favorite Valentine’s Day treat. And yes, I can attest to its accuracy. As an Illinois girl myself, I could throw back chocolate-covered strawberries all day. But it’s not only homemade Valentine’s Day sweets that I crave so much. I love a bit of store-bought chocolate, too.
Reese’s new Dipped animal crackers have a coating of peanut butter and chocolate
If you’ve ever chopped up Reese’s peanut butter cups and thrown them into cookie batter, Hershey’s latest product will be right up your alley. The new Reese’s Dipped Animal Crackers combine the nostalgic childhood snack with chocolate and peanut butter. The bite-sized animal crackers are covered in a peanut butter candy coating, then dipped in milk chocolate.
No Bake Strawberry Cheesecake
This is a no-bake strawberry cheesecake that's one of those desserts you just have to love because it's so simple to make, it's fast, and can be made with any fruit with this basic recipe.
gordonramsayclub.com
Luxury Escape Chocolate Cheesecake Cake
If you like chocolate this easy and fancy chocolate cheesecake cake is your dream dessert! It is a rich and moist cake with a chocolate cheesecake. You can prepare it for holidays, birthday, anniversaries and other fancy occasions where diet is excluded. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the cake:
dontwasteyourmoney.com
The $13 Aldi dress everyone is talking about
Shoppers go to discount stores like Aldi for lower prices on produce, milk and eggs. But these days, some savvy shoppers are also picking up some affordable fashion items along the way. Have you seen “the dress?”. No, not Princess Diana’s famous black “revenge dress,” or J-Lo’s revealing Versace...
Move Over Trader Joe's, Because Costco Just Introduced Its Own Trendy Seasoning Blend
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If you’ve been to Trader Joe’s lately, you’ve probably noticed one area of the store that just seems to keep growing: the spice shelf. We know our cupboards at home are practically full to bursting with TJ’s signature spice blends like the iconic Everything But The Bagel, Everything But the Elote, Chile Lime Seasoning, and 21 Seasoning Salute. But they’re not the only cult-favorite store that has an exciting spice game going on. Costco‘s beloved Kirkland brand has its own...
Want A Flatter Belly? Dietitians Say You Should Cut These Breakfast Foods Out ASAP
You know what they say: Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Whether that’s an accurate saying or not, there’s no denying that the way you start your day is certainly important to your health–especially when it comes to the food you’re putting in your body. Your breakfast can make or break how you feel throughout the day, and over time, it can also make or break how you feel on a regular basis. Starting your day off with the wrong foods could be detrimental to your overall health, and certain options should especially be avoided if you’re trying to lose weight and achieve a flatter belly.
I've worked at Aldi for 4 years. Here are 10 of my favorite things to buy there.
As someone who's worked at the chain for four years, I buy Specially Selected pita chips, Winking Owl wine, and Barissimo's iced coffee and creamers.
Wendy's Fan-Favorite Frosty Flavor Makes Triumphant Return to the Menu
Frosty lovers, get ready to celebrate.
Blow Cinnamon in Your Doorway on The First of The Month
Have you heard about blowing cinnamon in your doorway on the first of the month? It’s more than just something you saw your best friend do in their Insta story. People have been using cinnamon for abundance for millennia, spiritually and medicinally, so it is no wonder we now have a TikTok trend that plays on the powerful spice.
12 of the best things to get at Aldi this month for under $6
Aldi is stocking its shelves with affordable snacks, entrées, and desserts that are perfect for Valentine's Day and Super Bowl Sunday.
Popculture
Hot Chocolate Recall Issued
Those hoping to warm up following fun-filled winter activities or just wishing to escape the winter chill may be out of luck. After enjoying time in the snow and chilly temperatures, consumers are being advised against reaching for a piping hot mug of certain peanut butter hot chocolate products. The delicious product, which was sold under various brand names, has been recalled by Corim Industries, USA due to the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction due to the presence of undeclared peanuts in the product.
Amish Breakfast Casserole
I love making breakfast casseroles on the weekend. It's so nice to have something ready to go once everyone is awake and hungry!. The first time I made this Amish Breakfast Casserole, I thought I had everything I needed to make it. It turned out, I didn't. The original recipe called for cottage cheese which I thought was in my refrigerator - it turned out it was ricotta cheese. I did some searching and found out that ricotta cheese could be used as a substitute for cottage cheese. They say ricotta cheese is more creamy than cottage cheese, plus it has a little bit of a sweeter taste. I've made this recipe both ways now, and we all say that we like it better with ricotta cheese. I hope you enjoy Amish Breakfast Casserole!
There's actually a presale for Oreo's newest flavor
In the past, Oreo has partnered with Lady Gaga, Pokémon and Ritz on new limited-time flavors. Now, it's working with ... itself. And Martha Stewart.
The Depression-Era 'Secret Ingredient' That Makes Cakes Super Soft
The Great Depression of the '30s was devastating for all those involved. People lost jobs, the economy crashed, and living day-to-day became so much harder. As a result, people had to innovate to make foods last longer or compromise on ingredients they could no longer afford. This led to a time of strange recipes and creations, such as Hoover Stew, which used macaroni and hot dogs, or dandelion salad, which used weeds that could be foraged locally. Interestingly, it turns out that weeds actually have a plethora of health benefits, including a nutritional source of vitamins A, C, and K, plus it contains soluble fiber, explains Healthline.
Costco Is Selling a Reese's Candy Treat That We've Never Seen Before
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Valentine’s Day is almost here, and that means one thing: It’s candy time. Well, for some people it might also mean romantic dinners, lingerie, and rom-com movie marathons, but even so — aren’t all of those things improved with a generous helping of candy? If you’re as stuck on seasonal sweets as we are, then you probably already know which heart-shaped boxes of chocolate and packs of Conversation Hearts you’ll be buying this year. But the best treat of all,...
dontwasteyourmoney.com
Why you should be drinking more pickle juice—no, really
Did you know pickle brine is jam packed with vitamins, electrolytes — and even probiotics, depending on the recipe? You may love eating pickles but have you thought about drinking the juice?. The best pickle juice to drink is the same flavor of whatever variety of pickles you already...
Trader Joe’s: 9 Cheap Foods You Should Buy
Grocery shopping at Trader Joe's can be a nice change of pace from visiting the typical supermarket chain. Shoppers can find a wide variety of pizza, cheeses, dried fruits and nuts, and even specialty...
6 Amazing Trader Joe's Products You Have to Try in February
Put these on your shopping list and scoop them up before they're gone.
Comments / 1