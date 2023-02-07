ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mashed

Aldi's Cheesecake Jars Are Back And Instagram Couldn't Be Happier

People often talk about the trials and tribulations of cooking for a crowd, but making a meal for only one or two people can be just as tough. Sure, some dishes are poised for the task, such as sandwiches or salads, but what if you have a hankering for something that's almost always made on a large scale, like lasagna? Paring down a recipe for an individual serving can sometimes prove to be more trouble than it's worth – though thanks to TikTok, we all now have mini lasagnas in a loaf pan in our arsenal.
Taste Of Home

M&M’s New Flavor Is Absolutely Perfect for Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day just screams love, togetherness and lots and lots of candy. There’s even a map of every state’s favorite Valentine’s Day treat. And yes, I can attest to its accuracy. As an Illinois girl myself, I could throw back chocolate-covered strawberries all day. But it’s not only homemade Valentine’s Day sweets that I crave so much. I love a bit of store-bought chocolate, too.
ILLINOIS STATE
Simplemost

Reese’s new Dipped animal crackers have a coating of peanut butter and chocolate

If you’ve ever chopped up Reese’s peanut butter cups and thrown them into cookie batter, Hershey’s latest product will be right up your alley. The new Reese’s Dipped Animal Crackers combine the nostalgic childhood snack with chocolate and peanut butter. The bite-sized animal crackers are covered in a peanut butter candy coating, then dipped in milk chocolate.
Claudia Lamascolo

No Bake Strawberry Cheesecake

This is a no-bake strawberry cheesecake that's one of those desserts you just have to love because it's so simple to make, it's fast, and can be made with any fruit with this basic recipe.
gordonramsayclub.com

Luxury Escape Chocolate Cheesecake Cake

If you like chocolate this easy and fancy chocolate cheesecake cake is your dream dessert! It is a rich and moist cake with a chocolate cheesecake. You can prepare it for holidays, birthday, anniversaries and other fancy occasions where diet is excluded. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the cake:
dontwasteyourmoney.com

The $13 Aldi dress everyone is talking about

Shoppers go to discount stores like Aldi for lower prices on produce, milk and eggs. But these days, some savvy shoppers are also picking up some affordable fashion items along the way. Have you seen “the dress?”. No, not Princess Diana’s famous black “revenge dress,” or J-Lo’s revealing Versace...
SheKnows

Move Over Trader Joe's, Because Costco Just Introduced Its Own Trendy Seasoning Blend

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If you’ve been to Trader Joe’s lately, you’ve probably noticed one area of the store that just seems to keep growing: the spice shelf. We know our cupboards at home are practically full to bursting with TJ’s signature spice blends like the iconic Everything But The Bagel, Everything But the Elote, Chile Lime Seasoning, and 21 Seasoning Salute. But they’re not the only cult-favorite store that has an exciting spice game going on. Costco‘s beloved Kirkland brand has its own...
shefinds

Want A Flatter Belly? Dietitians Say You Should Cut These Breakfast Foods Out ASAP

You know what they say: Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Whether that’s an accurate saying or not, there’s no denying that the way you start your day is certainly important to your health–especially when it comes to the food you’re putting in your body. Your breakfast can make or break how you feel throughout the day, and over time, it can also make or break how you feel on a regular basis. Starting your day off with the wrong foods could be detrimental to your overall health, and certain options should especially be avoided if you’re trying to lose weight and achieve a flatter belly.
Elementually

Blow Cinnamon in Your Doorway on The First of The Month

Have you heard about blowing cinnamon in your doorway on the first of the month? It’s more than just something you saw your best friend do in their Insta story. People have been using cinnamon for abundance for millennia, spiritually and medicinally, so it is no wonder we now have a TikTok trend that plays on the powerful spice.
Popculture

Hot Chocolate Recall Issued

Those hoping to warm up following fun-filled winter activities or just wishing to escape the winter chill may be out of luck. After enjoying time in the snow and chilly temperatures, consumers are being advised against reaching for a piping hot mug of certain peanut butter hot chocolate products. The delicious product, which was sold under various brand names, has been recalled by Corim Industries, USA due to the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction due to the presence of undeclared peanuts in the product.
Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

Amish Breakfast Casserole

I love making breakfast casseroles on the weekend. It's so nice to have something ready to go once everyone is awake and hungry!. The first time I made this Amish Breakfast Casserole, I thought I had everything I needed to make it. It turned out, I didn't. The original recipe called for cottage cheese which I thought was in my refrigerator - it turned out it was ricotta cheese. I did some searching and found out that ricotta cheese could be used as a substitute for cottage cheese. They say ricotta cheese is more creamy than cottage cheese, plus it has a little bit of a sweeter taste. I've made this recipe both ways now, and we all say that we like it better with ricotta cheese. I hope you enjoy Amish Breakfast Casserole!
Mashed

The Depression-Era 'Secret Ingredient' That Makes Cakes Super Soft

The Great Depression of the '30s was devastating for all those involved. People lost jobs, the economy crashed, and living day-to-day became so much harder. As a result, people had to innovate to make foods last longer or compromise on ingredients they could no longer afford. This led to a time of strange recipes and creations, such as Hoover Stew, which used macaroni and hot dogs, or dandelion salad, which used weeds that could be foraged locally. Interestingly, it turns out that weeds actually have a plethora of health benefits, including a nutritional source of vitamins A, C, and K, plus it contains soluble fiber, explains Healthline.
SheKnows

Costco Is Selling a Reese's Candy Treat That We've Never Seen Before

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Valentine’s Day is almost here, and that means one thing: It’s candy time. Well, for some people it might also mean romantic dinners, lingerie, and rom-com movie marathons, but even so — aren’t all of those things improved with a generous helping of candy? If you’re as stuck on seasonal sweets as we are, then you probably already know which heart-shaped boxes of chocolate and packs of Conversation Hearts you’ll be buying this year. But the best treat of all,...
dontwasteyourmoney.com

Why you should be drinking more pickle juice—no, really

Did you know pickle brine is jam packed with vitamins, electrolytes — and even probiotics, depending on the recipe? You may love eating pickles but have you thought about drinking the juice?. The best pickle juice to drink is the same flavor of whatever variety of pickles you already...

