Anderson County, SC

Teen critically injured, teen charged following shooting in Anderson Co.

By Chloe Salsameda, Bethany Fowler
 5 days ago

PELZER, S.C. (WSPA) – A 16-year-old has been charged following a shooting that critically injured another teen Monday evening in Anderson County.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at 7 p.m. to Foster Street in reference to a shooting.

Once deputies arrived on the scene, they learned a group of teens got together inside a house, but one teen had a gun in their possession.

Deputies said one teenager was shot, taken to the hospital and currently remains in critical condition.

Deputies arrested and charged a 16-year-old with assault and battery high and aggravated. The teen was taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia.

Shale Remien, the Public Information Officer of the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, told 7NEWS that investigators are continuing to speak to those who were present at the time of the shooting.

“When something this painful and extreme happens – like a teenager being shot – there are a lot of people our detectives have to interview,” said Remien.

“The steps from here are to go back and really talk to those people to figure out what led up to a teenager shooting another teenager,” she added.

