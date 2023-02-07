Read full article on original website
Related
🏀 Salthawk basketball teams split with Eisenhower Tuesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan.—The Hutchinson High basketball teams split with Goddard Eisenhower at the Salthawk Activity Center on Tuesday night with the Lady Tigers owned the 4th quarter to pull away from Hutchinson to win 55 to 44. The Hutch High boys continued their winning ways with a 75 to 58...
KTLO
MHHS splits makeup basketball games at Greenbrier
The Mountain Home High School basketball teams had mixed results on Wednesday as they went to Greenbrier for their second makeup outing. Matt Sharp has the details. After struggling for three quarters, the Lady Bombers dominated the final period to defeat the Lady Panthers 57-45. Most of Mountain Home’s struggles came with handling the ball as they committed 21 turnovers on the night. In addition, the Lady Bombers were held to just one three-pointer for the first three quarters. In the fourth period, Mountain Home’s pressure defense took a toll on Greenbrier as they started committing more turnovers. The Lady Bombers also got fouled more often on their way to the basket, and they hit 12-of-13 free throws in the final quarter. In all, Mountain Home outscored the Lady Panthers 29-8 in that last frame to post the 12-point victory.
Comments / 0