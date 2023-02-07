Eagles’ Jason Kelce Mocks NFL Conspiracy Theorists: My Knee Injury Was the Worst Thing the League ‘Ever Scripted’

John Wall was traded to the Houston Rockets on Thursday, but just three weeks ago he blasted the organization and called the team “trash.”. Wall was on the Run Your Race podcast on January 17th when hosts Theo Pinson and AJ Richardson asked him about his short tenure with the Rockets. He played in only one season with the organization due to injuries and a mutual decision not to play in the 2021-2022 season. In June 2022, the Rockets bought Wall out of his contract, and he signed with the Los Angeles Clippers. When he was asked about when the Washinton Wizards traded him to Houston, he did not appreciate his time there.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO