Eagles’ Jason Kelce Mocks NFL Conspiracy Theorists: My Knee Injury Was the Worst Thing the League ‘Ever Scripted’

Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Witness of the Alleged Michael Irvin Incident Attempts to Clear the Air
Prominent NFL media personality and Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin filed a $100 million defamation lawsuit this week against Marriott... The post Witness of the Alleged Michael Irvin Incident Attempts to Clear the Air appeared first on Outsider.
Erin Andrews Sends Stern Warning to FOX Broadcast Booth for Super Bowl
Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be on the call for FOX‘s broadcast of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. It will be the pair’s first Super Bowl call, replacing the familiar voices of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Buck and Aikman departed for ESPN last year after two decades together at FOX. While Burkhardt and Olsen have been praised for their work this season, calling the Super Bowl, which is expected to draw over 100 million viewers, is a different animal.
‘Do You Actually Know Who’s Playing in the Game?’ Harry Enten Tests Anderson Cooper’s Super Bowl Knowledge
Anderson Cooper received an education in Sunday’s Super Bowl from CNN Data Reporter Harry Enten on Friday night. And by “education,” we mean Enten informed Cooper the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are playing in it. “Rihanna is performing live for the first time in about...
WATCH: Shannon Sharpe Catches Weirdo Filming His Every Move At LAX
Fox Sports host and former NFL tight end Shannon Sharpe caught a bystander filming him as he purchased a dog at Los Angeles International Airport. In a video that surfaced on Twitter Thursday night, Sharpe was shown at a baggage claim at the famous California airport with an older woman, and he had a dog in his arms. Sharpe bought a puppy from the lady, and when the two were finished with the business transaction, he walked away, but he noticed a person filming the interaction. As he walked toward the man with the camera, Sharpe stopped in his tracks and called the man out.
CBS Sports
Tom Brady drops clues that suggest he might come out of retirement again
Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time. It's not up for debate. He's retired now ... again. But suggesting he's 100 percent done with his legendary NFL career is silly, especially when he came out of retirement less than a year ago, in March 2022. We're more than...
JUST IN: Brett Favre is Suing Shannon Sharpe And Pat McAfee For Defamation
Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre filed a defamation lawsuit against Fox Sports host Shannon Sharpe and sports media personality Pat McAfee on Thursday. According to the Daily Mail, Favre is suing the two media personalities along with Mississippi Auditor Shad White for “defamatory allegations” that the three have made against the Hall of Fame quarterback’s alleged involvement in a $77 million welfare fraud scheme in the state of Mississippi.
Man Down! Watch An NBC Analyst EAT IT Walking Off The Set
NBC’s Chris Simms went for a wild tumble off Pro Football Talk‘s set at the Super Bowl’s radio row on Thursday afternoon. Simms, who is the son of CBS analyst and New York Football Giants legend Phil Simms, stood up from his chair as the show went to a commercial break. He went to walk around his chair, which appeared to be on the edge of the stage, and as he stepped, his foot fell off the stage. Unfortunately, the former NFL quarterback was unable to catch his footing, and his weight took him flying off the stage.
When Are You Allowed to Say ‘Super Bowl’ on TV? Why Are People Afraid to Say ‘Super Bowl’ on TV?
With the nation still reeling from a second ballon-like high-altitude object being shot down, it’s easy to forget that there’s a Big Game this weekend, and that Big Game is called The Super Bowl. Unless you already knew it, the name of the big game gets harder and...
NBA Player Unloaded On ‘Trash’ Rockets 3 Weeks Ago — The Same Team That Just Acquired Him in a Trade
John Wall was traded to the Houston Rockets on Thursday, but just three weeks ago he blasted the organization and called the team “trash.”. Wall was on the Run Your Race podcast on January 17th when hosts Theo Pinson and AJ Richardson asked him about his short tenure with the Rockets. He played in only one season with the organization due to injuries and a mutual decision not to play in the 2021-2022 season. In June 2022, the Rockets bought Wall out of his contract, and he signed with the Los Angeles Clippers. When he was asked about when the Washinton Wizards traded him to Houston, he did not appreciate his time there.
WATCH: White Dude Gets Face POUNDED After Saying N-Word at Hockey Game — To Another White Dude
A White male fan got brutally punched in the face after he hurled the n-word at another fan — who was also White, and who reacted to the provocation with a flurry of punches that devolved into a brawl. There’s an old joke that goes, “I went to a...
