Residents kept out as air quality checked near site of Ohio train derailment after controlled release of chemicals in Columbiana County

EPA: Norfolk Southern may be liable for cost of cleanup at East Palestine train derailment site
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) sent a "General Notice of Potential Liability" letter to Norfolk Southern on Friday detailing areas where the company may be liable for damages and cleanup related to the East Palestine train derailment site. In the letter, the EPA detailed their...
'Everyone was affected by this': Residents outside evacuation zone in East Palestine frustrated to be excluded in reimbursement payment
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — It's been two days since officials gave the all clear for residents to return to their homes in East Palestine following the fiery train derailment last week. "We could just smell the chemical smell coming inside our house," said resident Reegan Parker. As the effects...
East Palestine: Financial ramifications felt throughout the city in aftermath of train derailment
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — People are just now settling back into their homes in East Palestine, but as things begin to calm down following a week of evacuations and controlled explosions, costs are continuing to pile up, including new gear at the fire department. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top...
'We're going to hold their feet to the fire': East Palestine officials express frustrations with Norfolk Southern during train derailment update
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — Officials in Columbiana County held another briefing Thursday afternoon in the aftermath of last week's train derailment in East Palestine that released potentially hazardous chemicals into the air. The press conference from the county emergency management agency as well as East Palestine's mayor and fire...
East Palestine residents demand home air tests as the mayor calls out Norfolk Southern Railway for running trains again so soon after the derailment
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Friday, February 10, 2023, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. East Palestine residents demand home air tests as the smell of burning vinyl chloride lingers, while the mayor calls out...
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost to lead investigation into reporter arrest at East Palestine briefing
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — The investigation into the arrest of a NewsNation reporter during a train derailment briefing in East Palestine earlier this week will be conducted by the office of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. According to the Columbiana County Prosecutor's Office, the decision for the state to...
East Palestine Police Department warns residents of having 'at risk' drinking water following train derailment
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — The East Palestine Police Department is warning that drinking water may be "at risk" for some residents following last week's train derailment. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. In a Facebook...
'A big step for Ohio': Gov. Mike DeWine seeks $1M in federal funds to study possible Amtrak expansion
COLUMBUS, Ohio — In what he calls "the first step," Gov. Mike DeWine has asked the Ohio Rail Development Commission (ODRC) to apply for $1 million in federal funds to explore the expansion of Amtrak passenger rail service in Ohio. The state has identified two corridors to advance for...
Ohio train derailment: Lawsuit filed against Norfolk Southern Railway as East Palestine plaintiffs seek damages
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — A lawsuit has now been filed against Norfolk Southern Railway as plaintiffs in the case seek damages connected to the East Palestine train derailment in Columbiana County. The lawsuit says the derailment “was caused by the negligence of defendants in the operation of the subject...
East Palestine residents worry about going home, toxic gas from derailment
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — Brittany Dailey stood outside her hotel watching black smoke darken the sky 10 miles to the west as crews burned toxic chemicals from tanker cars that derailed just down the street from her home. The faint smell of chlorine hung in the air Monday night...
Toxic gases connected to Ohio train derailment cause concern
Days after crews released and burned toxic chemicals transported by a wrecked train in Ohio, residents remain concerned about the toxic substances that could be lingering in their evacuated neighborhoods. About 50 cars, including 10 carrying hazardous materials, derailed in a fiery crash Friday in East Palestine, according to rail...
Citing health concerns, some East Palestine residents nervous to return home after evacuation order lifted
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — Late Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Mike DeWine announced the lifting of the evacuation order following last week's train derailment in East Palestine that released potentially hazardous chemicals into the air. The lifting of the order will allow the village of just under 5,000 people to return...
Officials: Controlled release of toxic chemicals from derailed train in Ohio completed
A controlled chemical release from several rail cars that were part of a train that derailed in Ohio late last week has been completed, officials said.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announces 'controlled release' at 3:30 p.m. amid explosion concerns at train derailment in Columbiana County
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — With concerns of a potential explosion connected to the train derailment in Columbiana County, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced a plan to begin a "controlled release" around 3:30 p.m. Monday. It comes as Gov. DeWine said the contents of five rail cars are “currently unstable...
Ohio woman finds chickens dead, questions chemical release from train
Even though North Lima is a little more than 10 miles away from East Palestine, Amanda Breshears said the smell caused her eyes to water when she went to let her dog out. She believes it could be the reason why her birds are now dead.
East Palestine train derailment: All cars with hazardous chemicals no longer burning, still no timeline for when residents can return home
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — With evacuated residents awaiting word on when they can return home, officials held a press conference Tuesday afternoon to provide the latest updates regarding the train derailment in East Palestine. This update comes one day after officials conducted a controlled release of chemicals as Ohio...
Officials speak on dead fish following train derailment
As more effects from the East Palestine train derailment come to light, one of the concerns of local residents has been water contamination after dead fish were found in nearby streams.
Following 'controlled release' of chemicals at Columbiana County train derailment, nearby communities advised to shelter, some schools closed
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — Hours after a controlled release of chemicals took place at the site of the train derailment in East Palestine, several nearby communities have issued advisories for residents to remain indoors amid concerns about odor and smoke haze. The "controlled release" of chemicals inside the railroad...
