Columbiana County, OH

Residents kept out as air quality checked near site of Ohio train derailment after controlled release of chemicals in Columbiana County

 5 days ago
Related
'We're going to hold their feet to the fire': East Palestine officials express frustrations with Norfolk Southern during train derailment update

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — Officials in Columbiana County held another briefing Thursday afternoon in the aftermath of last week's train derailment in East Palestine that released potentially hazardous chemicals into the air. The press conference from the county emergency management agency as well as East Palestine's mayor and fire...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
East Palestine train derailment: All cars with hazardous chemicals no longer burning, still no timeline for when residents can return home

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — With evacuated residents awaiting word on when they can return home, officials held a press conference Tuesday afternoon to provide the latest updates regarding the train derailment in East Palestine. This update comes one day after officials conducted a controlled release of chemicals as Ohio...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
Following 'controlled release' of chemicals at Columbiana County train derailment, nearby communities advised to shelter, some schools closed

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — Hours after a controlled release of chemicals took place at the site of the train derailment in East Palestine, several nearby communities have issued advisories for residents to remain indoors amid concerns about odor and smoke haze. The "controlled release" of chemicals inside the railroad...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
Cleveland, OH
