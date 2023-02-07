ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, LA

Fatal hit and run investigation leads to arrest of Gretna woman

JEFFERSON - A Louisiana State Police investigation into a fatal hit and run on US 90 in Jefferson has led to the arrest of 37-year-old Brittany Jackson of Gretna. On February 11, around 7:30 pm, State Police responded to reports of a pedestrian-involved crash on US 90 near Shrewsbury Road in Jefferson. The crash resulted in the death of 55-year-old Christiene Rome of Jefferson.
GRETNA, LA
Deputies identify man found shot to death inside car on Greenwell Springs Road

CENTRAL - Sheriff's deputies closed off a highway for hours after a man was found shot to death inside a car Friday afternoon. The victim, identified as 21-year-old Roberto Ramos, Jr., was found dead in a vehicle around 2 p.m., near the intersection of Greenwell Springs Road and Frenchtown Road, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office. Deputies say the vehicle was found to the right of the roadway.
CENTRAL, LA
Man wanted for alleged vehicle theft shoots, kills self after hours-long standoff with Livingston Parish deputies

DENHAM SPRINGS - Sheriff's deputies and the Livingston Parish SWAT Team were shot at by a wanted suspect Saturday morning. According to Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard, the LPSO arrived to carry out a search warrant on Austin Drive around 10 a.m. Saturday for 39-year-old Rocky Lecamus on reports of a stolen vehicle. When deputies arrived, Ard said, Lecamus fired shots at responding law enforcement. No one was injured.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
Man accused of setting his estranged wife's car on fire in Hammond early Thursday morning

TANGIPAHOA PARISH - A man was arrested for allegedly setting his estranged wife's car on fire in Hammond early Thursday morning. According to the Office of State Fire Marshal, Hammond firefighters responded to a car fire on Dillon Road. When investigators arrived and spoke to the car's owner, they learned she was the estranged wife of Troy Ross, 31, and that he had recently threatened her and her children.
HAMMOND, LA
Thousands flock to Gonzales for annual LSU Ag Center Livestock show

GONZALES - It's a lot of hard work. "It's very challenging, especially with cows. You have to get up early in the morning, late nights, rain or shine. So there's always struggles to something," said Camille Sonnier, a Louisiana 4-H Ambassador. These kids have been putting in hard labor for...
GONZALES, LA
Southeastern basketball loses third straight with 88-77 loss to Nicholls

HAMMOND – The Southeastern Louisiana University men's basketball team led most of the way during the contest against Nicholls State, but an 18-5 Colonels run as the game got into its later stages turned a five-point lead into an eight-point deficit, too much for the Lions to overcome in an 88-77 loss Saturday afternoon at the University Center.
HAMMOND, LA

