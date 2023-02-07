Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wbrz.com
Fatal hit and run investigation leads to arrest of Gretna woman
JEFFERSON - A Louisiana State Police investigation into a fatal hit and run on US 90 in Jefferson has led to the arrest of 37-year-old Brittany Jackson of Gretna. On February 11, around 7:30 pm, State Police responded to reports of a pedestrian-involved crash on US 90 near Shrewsbury Road in Jefferson. The crash resulted in the death of 55-year-old Christiene Rome of Jefferson.
wbrz.com
Deputies identify man found shot to death inside car on Greenwell Springs Road
CENTRAL - Sheriff's deputies closed off a highway for hours after a man was found shot to death inside a car Friday afternoon. The victim, identified as 21-year-old Roberto Ramos, Jr., was found dead in a vehicle around 2 p.m., near the intersection of Greenwell Springs Road and Frenchtown Road, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office. Deputies say the vehicle was found to the right of the roadway.
wbrz.com
Man wanted for alleged vehicle theft shoots, kills self after hours-long standoff with Livingston Parish deputies
DENHAM SPRINGS - Sheriff's deputies and the Livingston Parish SWAT Team were shot at by a wanted suspect Saturday morning. According to Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard, the LPSO arrived to carry out a search warrant on Austin Drive around 10 a.m. Saturday for 39-year-old Rocky Lecamus on reports of a stolen vehicle. When deputies arrived, Ard said, Lecamus fired shots at responding law enforcement. No one was injured.
wbrz.com
Person found shot to death in car on Greenwell Springs Road; deputies closed highway for hours
CENTRAL - Sheriff's deputies closed off a highway for hours after a man was found shot to death inside a car Friday afternoon. The person was found shot around 2 p.m., near the intersection of Greenwell Springs Road and Frenchtown Road, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office. A...
wbrz.com
Man accused of setting his estranged wife's car on fire in Hammond early Thursday morning
TANGIPAHOA PARISH - A man was arrested for allegedly setting his estranged wife's car on fire in Hammond early Thursday morning. According to the Office of State Fire Marshal, Hammond firefighters responded to a car fire on Dillon Road. When investigators arrived and spoke to the car's owner, they learned she was the estranged wife of Troy Ross, 31, and that he had recently threatened her and her children.
wbrz.com
Ponchatoula hopes community efforts will allow beloved gator to stick around
PONCHATOULA – Concern about the fate of a 65-year-old alligator is stirring up a Tangipahoa Parish city. In a post on Facebook, Mike Kliebert, the owner of Hardhide the alligator, wrote that the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has said the gator has to go or face being euthanized.
wbrz.com
Deputies looking for pair caught on camera using chain, truck to rip ATM from store early Friday
BATON ROUGE - Deputies are looking for a pair of suspects who were caught on video breaking into a corner store before using their truck to rip an ATM out of the business. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the burglary happened at the Mobil Corner Store on Old Hammond Highway around 1:54 a.m. Friday.
wbrz.com
Brawl in high school hall captured on video; EBR schools say protocols were followed
BATON ROUGE - Parents of students at Woodlawn High School allege school administration ignored their requests for meetings after fights broke out during school hours. That's not all: They also say there's been disparity in the discipline that's implemented, depending on whom the children are and their race. The videos...
wbrz.com
Video shows float's confetti cannon apparently striking transformer, knocking out power along New Orleans parade route
NEW ORLEANS - Video posted to social media appears to show a confetti cannon firing and striking a transformer during a Mardi Gras parade Friday night, shortly before power was knocked out for nearly 2,000 buildings. According to WWL-TV, Entergy initially said that power was out on St. Charles Avenue...
wbrz.com
New Orleans parade float hits tree at beginning of route, delays festivities for half an hour
NEW ORLEANS - A float in the Krewe of Pygmalion parade Saturday night hit a tree and delayed the route for half an hour, WWL-TV reports. A video posted by WWL-TV showed the float wedged against a low-hanging branch, reportedly at the beginning of the route. A piece of the float also seemingly broke off into the tree.
wbrz.com
Thousands flock to Gonzales for annual LSU Ag Center Livestock show
GONZALES - It's a lot of hard work. "It's very challenging, especially with cows. You have to get up early in the morning, late nights, rain or shine. So there's always struggles to something," said Camille Sonnier, a Louisiana 4-H Ambassador. These kids have been putting in hard labor for...
wbrz.com
Southeastern basketball loses third straight with 88-77 loss to Nicholls
HAMMOND – The Southeastern Louisiana University men's basketball team led most of the way during the contest against Nicholls State, but an 18-5 Colonels run as the game got into its later stages turned a five-point lead into an eight-point deficit, too much for the Lions to overcome in an 88-77 loss Saturday afternoon at the University Center.
Comments / 0