One shot sold Max Homa on Titleist’s 2023 Pro V1 golf ball

Someone forgot to tell Max Homa about the learning curve that usually exists when transitioning into a new golf ball. It’s supposed to take time to completely trust something different, especially in a competitive setting. In Homa’s case, he switched from Titleist’s 2021 Pro V1 into the 2023 version...
Can one ball spin two different ways? | Fully Equipped mailbag

Welcome to another edition of the Fully Equipped mailbag, sponsored by Cleveland/Srixon Golf, an interactive GOLF.com series in which we field your hard-hitting gear questions. Do golf balls perform differently depending on what club I use? If so, how? – Seth K., Iowa. We write a lot about golf...
Is this the most beat-up putter on tour?

Considering the endless brand-new putter options PGA Tour players have at their disposal, it’s pretty unusual to see older putters on tour. There are exceptions like Jordan Spieth’s or Tiger Woods’ trusted Scotty Cameron putters, or even Rory’s TaylorMade spider, which are less so “beat up” and more well loved.
Gimme that: Birdie Juice High Camp flasks, shakers and tumblers

High Camp stainless steel flasks, shakers and tumblers are the perfect vehicles for your birdie juice — whether that’s whiskey, wine, a mixed-drink or a simple water with lemon. These leak-proof, double-insulated containers will keep your beverage of choice the perfect, consistent temperature throughout your round. The tumblers...
Pro stuffs it at WM Phoenix Open’s stadium hole. Then disaster

There are shots you wish you could have back, and then there’s what Hayden Buckley did Sunday at the WM Phoenix Open. Buckley has already dealt with some disappointment this season, failing to convert a 54-hole lead at the Sony Open last month. He wasn’t in the same position this week in Phoenix, starting the final round 10 shot backs in a tie for 38th.
Tiger Woods’ latest comeback means a wild golfing week is ahead

Tiger Woods will stage his latest comeback where it all began. And where it nearly ended. Woods’ 11-word statement came on Friday via Twitter: “I’m ready to play an ACTUAL PGA Tour event next week,” he wrote. Capitalizing the ACTUAL seemed to be a reference to...
Inspired by the WM Phoenix Open party scene? Try a Chugbud

The WM Phoenix Open is the biggest party in golf, and it’s no secret that the beers are flowing in Scottsdale this week. The fans on 16 have been rowdier than ever, as evidenced by yesterday’s streaker moment …. If the scene on your television screen is taking...
Want to break 90? Work on this part of your game, says Top 100 Teacher

As you make progress in your game, paying close attention to your score begins to matter more and more. Milestones like breaking 100 feel like a really big deal. But for mid-handicappers hoping to continue to improve, going from breaking 100 to breaking 90 can feel like a big leap. There’s certainly plenty of work to be done, but it can be difficult to discern what area should receive the most attention for maximum improvement.
Pro’s birdie putt hung on the lip for 1 minute, and the rules got confusing

Grant Forrest lifted his putter over his head, walked to the other side of the hole and squatted down. He walked to his right. He walked back to the left and squatted down again. His playing partner had a look. Forrest stood up and held his putter out in front of him. He took two steps back, then a few forward.
Tour Confidential: Tiger Woods’ return, designated events, Augusta changes

Check in every week for the unfiltered opinions of our writers and editors as they break down the hottest topics in the sport, and join the conversation by tweeting us @golf_com. This week, we discuss Tiger Woods’ return next week, the year’s second designated event at the WM Phoenix Open and the confirmed changes to Augusta National’s 13th hole.
Pro was going to miss cut. So the Snail returned and things got wacky

Phoenix Open’s 16th now has seen it all. No, this was not a streaker, though TPC Scottsdale’s stadium-seating-encircled par-3 also got that on Friday. Nor was it a beer bath, but the iconic hole has gotten that before. But look at those two moments, and think of others on 16: They continue a trend. Most of the wackiness has featured the hole, but not the play.
