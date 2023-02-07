(The Center Square) – Legal sports wagering will set records on Sunday, but Missourians won't be able to bet on their National Football League team in the championship. Fans of the Kansas City Chiefs living in Missouri won't be able to legally wager on the game against the Philadelphia Eagles. A bill to legalize sports wagering was passed by the Missouri House of Representatives but died in the Senate last year. Casino interests clashed with those of the video lottery terminal industry, currently illegal in the state.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO