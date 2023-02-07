ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

The Spun

Look: NFL Owner's Daughter Going Viral At The Super Bowl

Gracie Hunt is ready for the Super Bowl. The daughter of the Kansas City Chiefs owner is trending on social media before kickoff at the Super Bowl on Sunday. Hunt, a former Miss Kansas USA, is trending on social media before the Chiefs vs. Eagles game on Sunday night. She's ready to go. Hunt will ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KPVI Newschannel 6

Sports wagering to set records Sunday, but Missourians still can't bet on Chiefs

(The Center Square) – Legal sports wagering will set records on Sunday, but Missourians won't be able to bet on their National Football League team in the championship. Fans of the Kansas City Chiefs living in Missouri won't be able to legally wager on the game against the Philadelphia Eagles. A bill to legalize sports wagering was passed by the Missouri House of Representatives but died in the Senate last year. Casino interests clashed with those of the video lottery terminal industry, currently illegal in the state.
MISSOURI STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

The night in Tyler that both Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts 'lost'

NFL quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts have long been winners, but on Jan. 11, 2017, they both lost out. The two are meeting in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, but in Tyler on that night six years ago the two stars finished behind the 2016 Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award winner, D'Onta Foreman of the University of Texas.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS Sports

Tom Brady drops clues that suggest he might come out of retirement again

Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time. It's not up for debate. He's retired now ... again. But suggesting he's 100 percent done with his legendary NFL career is silly, especially when he came out of retirement less than a year ago, in March 2022. We're more than...
KPVI Newschannel 6

Indiana sportsbooks see wagers drop but make more money in January

(The Center Square) – Indiana’s sportsbooks reported less action in January but still made a larger profit compared to the start of last year. According to a report released Friday by the Indiana Gaming Commission, the state’s online wagering sites and brick-and-mortar locations took in $427.2 million in bets during January.
INDIANA STATE

