Is Salt Lake City Covering Up Homeless Deaths?
The Situation For the Homeless Remains Dire “Nobody Wants to Step Up” says Ty Bellamy. Ty Bellamy’s journey to becoming one of Salt Lake City’s most recognized homeless advocates has been a long and hard road. In 2021, Bellamy championed a homeless camp called “Camp Last Hope”. This camp was located on abandoned rail lines located at 900 South and 500 West. The camp provided safety and support for homeless individuals during the winter of 2021. This camp was abated by the Salt Lake City Health Department in February 2021.
Police are Looking for Home Break-In Suspects
Bountiful police are looking for two suspects who allegedly broke into a house and stole some credit cards. Bountiful police are looking for two suspects who allegedly broke into a house and stole some credit cards. An Inside Look Into Getty Images Photographer for …. Don't miss this inside look...
Utah toddler stuck in apartment alone, parents tried everything
A West Haven couple was locked out of their own apartment, while their toddler was locked inside. The couple contacted the police, locksmiths, their apt complex, and their security company to no avail.
‘Massive’ Utah drug trafficking bust involves foreign nationals, says U.S. Dept. of Justice
A federal judge has put the leader of a large, Utah-based drug trafficking organization behind bars, according to a press release from the U.S. Dept. of Justice.
SLCFD responds to report of person on fire
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 11, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews from the Salt Lake City Fire Department were dispatched early Saturday morning on a report of a person running and on fire. Fire officials responded to the 4:42 a.m. witness call, and arrived at the scene, near 300...
Murray business owner accused of leading massive drug trafficking ring in federal custody
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A federal judge ordered the detention of a Slat Lake County man and business owner Friday after he was allegedly found to be the "ring leader" of a massive drug trafficking organization in Utah. Representatives of the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of...
Utah business owner in jail following narcotics bust
A judge has ruled that a Utah business owner must remain in jail after his legal unsuccessfully pushed for a pre-trial release.
Woman sets self on fire in downtown Salt Lake City, SLCFD says
SALT LAKE CITY — A video circulating Instagram and Twitter shows what appears to be a woman running in Salt Lake City, engulfed in flames. The source of the video told KSL that it was taken near 300 South and 300 West. Dan Walker of Salt Lake City Fire...
Fight at Heber middle school sends girl to hospital
Law enforcement and EMTs responded to a fight between multiple children at a Wasatch County school. The fight broke out Friday near the Rocky Mountain Middle School lunch room during lunch time. Heber City Police spokesperson Phil Kirk said the fight involved two girls. A parent took one of the...
University of Utah K9 Zarah bomb detection dog passes away unexpectedly
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — University of Utah's K9 Zarah, a bomb detection dog for the school has passed away unexpectedly. Zarah passed away following a brief illness on Wednesday, according to the the university's safety Twitter account. "We send our sincere condolences to both of her trainers, Matt...
Police probe threat to Box Elder school
BRIGHAM CITY, Utah, Feb. 10, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are investigating threats against Box Elder Middle School, employing extra officers at the school Friday while it remained in session. “Brigham City Police Department is aware of and investigating potential threats related to Box Elder Middle School that we...
An American Lawyer of Japanese Heritage in Utah Left an Impressive and Strong Legacy
Jimi Mitsunaga was an early minority lawyer in the state. Jimi Mitsunaga was born and raised in Salt Lake City, Utah. He worked hard throughout his life and left an impressive legacy. He was a man of vision who served his community and state well.
Weber County crews retrieve plane from January crash site
Crews recently removed a small aircraft that made an emergency landing near the Weber County and Rich County line last month.
80K fentanyl pills seized in Utah drug bust
COALVILLE, Utah — A pair of drug busts in Summit and Wasatch counties on Thursday led to the discovery of meth, heroin, marijuana and tens of thousands of fentanyl pills. In Summit County, about 12:20 p.m., a car was pulled over on I-80 near Coalville because the tint on the windows was too dark, according to a police booking affidavit.
Woman killed in Thursday’s auto-pedestrian crash identified
MURRAY, Utah — The Murray Police Department has released the name of a woman who was killed near a crosswalk Thursday morning. The woman is 44-year-old Dixie Edgar of Salt Lake City a news release said Friday. Edgar was in a dimly lit area just west of a crosswalk...
Roy High School 'secure status' lifted after weapons threat deemed 'unfounded'
ROY, Utah (KUTV) — Roy High School's "Secure" status was lifted after officers investigated a "suspicious circumstances" in which a weapon was reported near the school. Police responded to the scene just east of campus on Tuesday, and due to the proximity of the incident, Roy High School administration placed the school on "Secure" status, meaning the building was locked and activates remained indoors to maintain as normal operations as possible.
Roy High School briefly locked down over weapon scare
ROY, Utah, Feb. 10, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Roy High School was briefly locked down Friday morning as police responded to a possible weapons incident near the school. “On 02/10/2023 Roy City Police officers were dispatched to a suspicious circumstance in which a weapon was reported to be involved at a location just east of Roy High School,” police said in a post on social media Friday around 2 p.m.
Family remembers sister killed in hit-and-run accident
MURRAY, Utah — No matter what the evidence ultimately proves, Desiree Edgar knows nothing will bring back her sister. “The detectives were here when I got home, and it was very sad,” she recalled. On Thursday, 44-year-old Dixie Edgar was walking near the intersection of 4500h South and...
Salt Lake police recover meth, illegal weapons responding to report of suspicious activity
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Two individuals were arrested in Salt Lake City Wednesday morning after police reportedly found them in possession of illegal weapons and illegal drugs. Elsi Cornejo, 45, and Larry Clubbs, 49, were booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on several felony offenses in...
Tonyburgers Has a Location in Downtown Salt Lake City, Utah
Their burgers are touted as being famous and delicious. Hamburgers are a popular menu item in the United States. There are cheap hamburgers, and there are expensive hamburgers. Fast food restaurants regularly serve hamburgers, and there are many hamburger restaurant chains.
