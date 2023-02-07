ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weber County, UT

Comments / 3

Related
utahstories.com

Is Salt Lake City Covering Up Homeless Deaths?

The Situation For the Homeless Remains Dire “Nobody Wants to Step Up” says Ty Bellamy. Ty Bellamy’s journey to becoming one of Salt Lake City’s most recognized homeless advocates has been a long and hard road. In 2021, Bellamy championed a homeless camp called “Camp Last Hope”. This camp was located on abandoned rail lines located at 900 South and 500 West. The camp provided safety and support for homeless individuals during the winter of 2021. This camp was abated by the Salt Lake City Health Department in February 2021.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Police are Looking for Home Break-In Suspects

Bountiful police are looking for two suspects who allegedly broke into a house and stole some credit cards. Bountiful police are looking for two suspects who allegedly broke into a house and stole some credit cards. An Inside Look Into Getty Images Photographer for …. Don't miss this inside look...
BOUNTIFUL, UT
Gephardt Daily

SLCFD responds to report of person on fire

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 11, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews from the Salt Lake City Fire Department were dispatched early Saturday morning on a report of a person running and on fire. Fire officials responded to the 4:42 a.m. witness call, and arrived at the scene, near 300...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KPCW

Fight at Heber middle school sends girl to hospital

Law enforcement and EMTs responded to a fight between multiple children at a Wasatch County school. The fight broke out Friday near the Rocky Mountain Middle School lunch room during lunch time. Heber City Police spokesperson Phil Kirk said the fight involved two girls. A parent took one of the...
HEBER CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Police probe threat to Box Elder school

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah, Feb. 10, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are investigating threats against Box Elder Middle School, employing extra officers at the school Friday while it remained in session. “Brigham City Police Department is aware of and investigating potential threats related to Box Elder Middle School that we...
BRIGHAM CITY, UT
KSLTV

80K fentanyl pills seized in Utah drug bust

COALVILLE, Utah — A pair of drug busts in Summit and Wasatch counties on Thursday led to the discovery of meth, heroin, marijuana and tens of thousands of fentanyl pills. In Summit County, about 12:20 p.m., a car was pulled over on I-80 near Coalville because the tint on the windows was too dark, according to a police booking affidavit.
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Woman killed in Thursday’s auto-pedestrian crash identified

MURRAY, Utah — The Murray Police Department has released the name of a woman who was killed near a crosswalk Thursday morning. The woman is 44-year-old Dixie Edgar of Salt Lake City a news release said Friday. Edgar was in a dimly lit area just west of a crosswalk...
MURRAY, UT
kjzz.com

Roy High School 'secure status' lifted after weapons threat deemed 'unfounded'

ROY, Utah (KUTV) — Roy High School's "Secure" status was lifted after officers investigated a "suspicious circumstances" in which a weapon was reported near the school. Police responded to the scene just east of campus on Tuesday, and due to the proximity of the incident, Roy High School administration placed the school on "Secure" status, meaning the building was locked and activates remained indoors to maintain as normal operations as possible.
ROY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Roy High School briefly locked down over weapon scare

ROY, Utah, Feb. 10, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Roy High School was briefly locked down Friday morning as police responded to a possible weapons incident near the school. “On 02/10/2023 Roy City Police officers were dispatched to a suspicious circumstance in which a weapon was reported to be involved at a location just east of Roy High School,” police said in a post on social media Friday around 2 p.m.
ROY, UT
KSLTV

Family remembers sister killed in hit-and-run accident

MURRAY, Utah — No matter what the evidence ultimately proves, Desiree Edgar knows nothing will bring back her sister. “The detectives were here when I got home, and it was very sad,” she recalled. On Thursday, 44-year-old Dixie Edgar was walking near the intersection of 4500h South and...
MURRAY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy