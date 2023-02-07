Imagine what it must feel like to score a gig that allows you to stand on the set of one of your favorite TV shows. No matter how low your rank on the crew is, you're still one of the lucky few who gets to position yourself a mere few feet away from never-before-seen show moments, which are being played out right in front of you. For some, the only thing that would make this experience even more amazing would be if you suddenly found yourself offered a role in front of the camera, one that ends up lasting multiple seasons. For Cooper Andrews, although the experience was not as magical as the fantasy, this dream scenario actually played out.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO