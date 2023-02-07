Read full article on original website
NCIS' Cote De Pablo Originally Thought Michael Weatherly Was Trying To Sabotage Her Screen Test
Cote de Pablo rose to stardom through her role as Ziva David on "NCIS." The Chilean-American actor played the fierce Israeli-American special agent for nine years on CBS, starting all the way back in Season 3. Fans surely remember the electric on-screen love-hate relationship Ziva had with her coworker, Senior Field Agent Anthony DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly). Tony and Ziva were a hot item during their tenure on the show, with fans shipping the two and hoping they'd become romantically involved. The fans got their way soon enough; when Weatherly departed the CBS procedural in Season 13, it was revealed that he and Ziva had a daughter, Tali (Emelia Golfieri). While de Pablo would return in a guest capacity to the show, Weatherly never did.
The Boys: The Biggest Weakness Of Every Member Of The Seven Explained
"The Boys" takes the idea of the heroic Justice League superheroes and turns them into psychopathic, overpowered thugs called The Seven. Instead of fighting for truth and justice, they are run by a power-hungry corporation named Vought. The series does a spectacular job of taking real-life events and placing them in the hands of these heroes who are meant to protect and serve the public. With "Supernatural" creator Eric Kripke at the helm, "The Boys" has enjoyed three successful seasons thus far, with a fourth on its way. And while the series does differ slightly from its original source material, "The Boys" is still a widely celebrated series.
NCIS Actors You May Not Know Passed Away
Debuting as a spin-off of "JAG" in 2003, Donald P. Bellisario's "NCIS" (which stands for Naval Criminal Investigative Service, in case you'd forgotten) is one of the best-known procedural TV shows of all time. The Emmy-nominated series is still a big fan favorite over two decades since it dropped on CBS, and it has spawned some spin-offs of its own in that time: "NCIS: Los Angeles," "NCIS: New Orleans," and, the latest installment in the franchise, "NCIS: Hawaii." Given that hundreds of actors have plied their trade in the "NCIS" universe as either main, recurring, or guest stars over the years, it's actually somewhat remarkable that only a fairly small number of them have passed away. That being said, there have definitely been some painful losses for the "NCIS" family.
Days Of Our Lives Actor Cody Longo Dies At 34
Cody Longo, an actor who frequently appeared on the NBC soap opera "Days of Our Lives," tragically passed away in Austin, Texas, at the age of 34 (via TMZ). The "Hollywood Heights" star's lifeless body was discovered in his bed by police called to the scene by Longo's wife Stephanie, who was not with the actor at the time he died. Longo's family shared with TMZ that he had recently been in a rehabilitation center during the summer of 2022 where he was treated for alcoholism –- an addiction he struggled with for years. The actor's family believes that alcohol likely played a role in his death.
Rose Byrne Says Her 'Ease' With Insidious 5 Co-Star Patrick Wilson Made His Pivot To Directing Feel Natural
Original "Insidious" director and series producer James Wan is letting his friend Patrick Wilson make his directorial debut on "Insidious: Fear the Dark," the fifth film in the franchise after Wan directed the first two entries. Wilson will also return to star in the film as Josh, the oft-haunted patriarch of the Lambert family. The summer 2023 horror film also marks a reunion with Rose Byrne and Ty Simpkins, who also starred in the first two films and are set to return respectively as Josh's wife Renai and their son Dalton, who was taken into The Further in the original film.
Rickey Smiley may not have meant what everyone believes about his son Brandon being sacrificed
Did Rickey Smiley really say he sacrificed his son?. Last week Ricky Smiley the host of the Syndicated Rickey Smiley Show announced that his son Brandon Smiley 32 had passed away and the Internet is blowing up not with condolences but criticism. A statement Smiley made related to his son's death has everyone talking but perhaps his comments were taken out of context.
Matthew McConaughey's Addition To Yellowstone Doesn't Have Everyone Screaming 'Alright, Alright, Alright'
"Yellowstone" fans were clutching their pearls this week following a February 6 report that claimed Taylor Sheridan's beloved show was being led out to pasture by Paramount+ over an alleged scheduling conflict with series star Kevin Costner (via Deadline). In order to try and make everyone feel better, Sheridan's team was going to bring in Hollywood heavyweight Matthew McConaughey to hopefully lead the streaming giant's "Yellowstone" universe, with people assuming he'd be a massive pickup for the franchise, regardless of the role or series he's put in (via Deadline). But apparently, not everyone is loving the reported idea. In fact, a lot of people want McConaughey to stay far, far away from the world of "Yellowstone," and there are a number of reasons why.
Trophy Hunter is Eaten Alive by Brother of Lion he Shot for an Instagram Post
John Lennon once said “ karma is going to get you”. This is the case of a story that took place in South Africa in which a trophy hunter of Lions was reportedly killed by the brother of a lion he had shot.
Criminal Minds: Evolution Was Never A Hard Sell For A.J. Cook
CBS ended one of its most beloved shows, "Criminal Minds," after 15 seasons, but the tight-knit cast of the procedural series knew that an update or reunion was inevitable. Much to their and their fans' surprise, Paramount+ unleashed "Criminal Minds: Evolution" shortly after the original show was canceled. Coming with a newfound sense of freedom, the follow-up series isn't restricted by the guidelines of network TV's standards and practices, leading to a grittier version of the already dark proceedings.
Jamie Lee Curtis Revs Up The Freaky Friday Sequel Rumors On Instagram
In November 2022, Jamie Lee Curtis sparked rumors of a "Freaky Friday" sequel finally coming to fruition, revealing in an interview that both she and Lindsay Lohan were in talks with Disney and fully committed to appearing in a follow-up. Well, on Friday, February 10 — because, obviously — Curtis decided to turn up the heat on those sequel rumors.
The Village: Facts About M. Night Shyamalan's Most Misunderstood Film
In 2004, M. Night Shyamalan once again proved to the world he's more of an auteur than a filmmaker with the release of "The Village." On the surface, it looks like the story of a village trying to keep safe from the unknown and dangerous monsters in the woods; however, in typical Shyamalan fashion, there's a twist in the tale. This time, though, it wasn't as well-received by critics and audiences as "The Sixth Sense" or "Unbreakable," as the film only garnered a 43% critical approval and 57% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
Film Composer Burt Bacharach Dead At 94
Legendary composer Burt Bacharach has died at age 94, per the Associated Press. The news of Bacharach's passing broke on Thusday, February 9, via an announcement by his publicist Tina Brausam. According to Brausam, Bacharach died of natural causes in his home in Los Angeles, CA. Bacharach was a true...
Cooper Andrews Started As A Crew Member On The Walking Dead Before Being Cast As Jerry
Imagine what it must feel like to score a gig that allows you to stand on the set of one of your favorite TV shows. No matter how low your rank on the crew is, you're still one of the lucky few who gets to position yourself a mere few feet away from never-before-seen show moments, which are being played out right in front of you. For some, the only thing that would make this experience even more amazing would be if you suddenly found yourself offered a role in front of the camera, one that ends up lasting multiple seasons. For Cooper Andrews, although the experience was not as magical as the fantasy, this dream scenario actually played out.
Prince Harry Makes Strange Gesture That Body Language Expert Has Never Seen Anyone Do Before
During the promotional tour for his tell-all memoir Spare, Prince Harry gave a number of interviews which royal watchers and experts have discussed and dissected. But it’s one of his earlier interviews in 2022 that a body language and behavioral expert found most interesting as the prince made a gesture “no one else ever does.”
Rose McIver Explains Why Ghosts' Filming Pace Doesn't Allow For Rehearsals
"Ghosts" is a series that explores mortality in an approachable way that's both thoughtful and entertaining. The sitcom focuses on a young married couple named Jay and Sam Arondekar (Utkarsh Ambudkar and Rose McIver), who think they've hit the jackpot after inheriting a beautiful country estate from a dead relative. After a near-death experience leaves Sam with the ability to interact with the ghosts living on the property, the couple realizes that their home is a bit more crowded than they thought. For McIver, dealing with fantastical and supernatural beings is par for the course. She previously portrayed the iconic fairy Tinker Bell on "Once Upon a Time" and acting with the undead on "iZombie" set her up for success on "Ghosts."
Young Sheldon Fans Want Georgie And Mandy To Get Back Together After Their Sweet Moment In Season 6 Episode 12
"Young Sheldon" delivered the perfect Valentine's Day episode with Season 6, Episode 12, "A Baby Shower and a Testosterone-Rich Banter." Mandy (Emily Osment) had a tense and awkward baby shower with her judgmental mother Audrey (Rachel Bay Jones) present. Sheldon (Iain Armitage) made an earnest attempt at male bonding with Mandy's brother Connor (Joseph Apollonio), despite being fooled by his twin sister Missy (Raegan Revord). The two young men unexpectedly found themselves discussing gritty Batman comics together, foreshadowing how Sheldon makes his core group of friends on "The Big Bang Theory."
Whatever Happened To The Cast Of Frasier?
Sometimes a show is so highly rated, so universally loved, and so lucrative that even when the story of its characters has reached a natural and satisfying conclusion, the fat cats in their corner offices bust out the old citrus press to squeeze every drop of juice from their overripe intellectual property. The resulting follow-up often shows a lack of charm, originality, and acclaim of their forefathers, but sometimes, these spinoffs have something to say. For every "Joey," there's a "Lou Grant," for every "Joanie Loves Chachi," a "Better Call Saul," and for every "AfterMASH," a "Frasier."
The Walking Dead's Sarah Wayne Callies Has Many Memories Of Her Pregnancy Prosthetics
For 11 seasons, AMC's "The Walking Dead" served as proof that it is indeed possible to effectively blend drama and horror on television. Using Robert Kirkman's comic book series as a guide, the program weaved a tale of survival, humanity, and uncertainty as it followed a group of humans attempting to make it through the zombie apocalypse. By the time the series came to a close, a good handful of fan favorites made it out with their bodies intact. However, the death toll was far higher when it was all said and done.
As Breaking Bad Rose To Success, Vince Gilligan's Anxiety Rose With It
On January 28, 2008, a brand new series known as "Breaking Bad" joined AMC's programming lineup. It introduced viewers to a man named Walter White (Bryan Cranston): an accomplished chemist and high school science teacher who takes his life in a surprising new direction upon being diagnosed with lung cancer. He begins producing and selling crystal meth to financially provide for his family ahead of his inevitable death. This sends him head-first into the illegal and incredibly dangerous world of the drug trade — a seedy underground economy he navigates with his former student, Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul), at his side.
Who Did The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air's James Avery Play On That '70s Show?
For a generation of TV viewers, James Avery was synonymous with Uncle Phil on "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air." He was the strict, gruff disciplinarian in the Banks household, but he wasn't above showing off his softer side when the situation called for it. However, the actor had a lengthy resume filled with live-action and animated roles and left his mark before his tragic passing in 2013.
