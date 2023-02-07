ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Coming Food Benefit Cut Could Affect Older Americans Most

By Arthur Delaney
HuffPost
HuffPost
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aXiUg_0kfE0BsO00

A planned cut to federal food benefits that will affect 16 million households may be more severe for older Americans.

Thanks to the expiration of a boost that Congress created at the outset of the pandemic, many older Americans will see their monthly Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefit shrink from $295 to as little as $23, the federal minimum.

Judith Borenin of Port Townsend, Washington, said the extra SNAP benefits she’s received for the past three years helped her buy fresh fruit, vegetables and meat. She bought oranges, grapes and strawberries, though she considered the strawberries a bit of a splurge.

Borenin, 70, got a notice this week from the state’s Department of Social and Health Services that the extra money’s going away. Next month, she’ll receive only $60.

“I’m thinking of stocking up on canned soup, I guess, and crackers,” she said.

Congress decided in December that the “emergency allotments” created in March 2020, which were meant to help SNAP recipients survive the pandemic, would end in March 2023. The average reduction will be about $82 per person, according to the Food Research and Action Center, for a collective spending reduction of nearly $3 billion per month.

Among SNAP recipients, older Americans will see the largest benefit decrease per person, according to an analysis by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities . The impact could be significant: One study estimated that the boosted benefits reduced elderly poverty by nearly 8.6% in the latter half of 2021.

It’s like when you throw a feast for the unhomed on Thanksgiving and Christmas, and like, they don’t have to eat the rest of the year? Really? Judith Borenin

Lawmakers have said it’s unfortunate that SNAP benefits will decline so abruptly, but they never intended for the boost to last forever. And they shifted the extra funding toward a permanent summer nutrition program for children who are eligible for free or reduced-price school meals.

The benefit cut is one of several changes coming to SNAP and other social safety net programs as the federal government ends its pandemic emergency declaration later this year. Millions of low-income Americans will likely lose Medicaid health coverage this spring.

The most recent data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which oversees SNAP, indicates the program serves more than 4 million older Americans who live alone. Because of income from Social Security, their benefits tend to be lower than what most SNAP households get. (Most older Americans who are eligible for food benefits don’t actually receive them , either because they don’t know they’re eligible or because they don’t consider minimum benefits worth the hassle of filling out an application.)

Borenin gets about $1,000 in Social Security retirement benefits each month, which is why she’s not eligible for more than $60 in food benefits. She worked in various retail jobs for decades but had to retire several years ago due to bad knees.

She questioned the government’s logic that the extra food money was useful during the pandemic but not anymore. “It’s like when you throw a feast for the unhomed on Thanksgiving and Christmas, and like, they don’t have to eat the rest of the year? Really?” she said.

Borenin said her last job was at a bookstore. She’s a published poet, but her writing generates no income; it actually costs money to submit her work to literary journals, limiting her to two submissions or fewer per month. After rent and bills, she’s left with $250 per month, more of which she’ll have to use for food once her SNAP benefit shrinks to its pre-pandemic size.

She published a poem in 2020 titled “Dinner Party” that opens with a vision of a less-than-satisfying meal: “Set before me is a meal of ice / and dust – odorless but filling. / It leaves a little iron trace - a / rancid aftertaste of rust – yet / it seems to be enough.”

Comments / 844

Christina Hall
5d ago

Joe Biden’s loser! He still don’t care American people first who work hard pay taxes for yrs those illegal migrants is not American!joe stole our taxes money and spent spent on them for free food,house,car job never pay taxes! Shame on joe! He is sick never vote dems ! Vote independent or republican!

Reply(81)
326
JoAnn Loffler
4d ago

Most will go hungry. Those elderly and disabled don't get enough funds to buy food. Most can't even afford tissue,laundry soap or shampoo. Now they will expected to go hungry.

Reply(24)
231
Tinker Bell
4d ago

it's always the seniors every damn time and every year billions go to children's programs and steal it from my ss and senior prograns now it's illegals added to it .!!Where are you AARP WHY AREN'T YOU DOING ANYTHING TO STOP OUR REDUCTIONS ALWAYS REMINDER TO PAY YOUR GROUP EVERY YEAR RENEWEL AND PEOPLE LOOK UP THEIR CEO' SALARIES ITS MILLIONS!

Reply(14)
183
Related
C. Heslop

Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Aneka Duncan

Americans can get $500 a month for six months

Low-income families are eligible to receive $500 a month for a little more time. The state of California launched The Oakland Resilient Families guaranteed pilot program in two phases. In June 2021 the first phase was implemented and applications for phase two were accepted from October 20 to November 3 of the same year. (source)
CALIFORNIA STATE
AOL Corp

Food Stamps: What Is the Maximum SNAP EBT Benefit for 2023?

Each year, the U.S. government calculates the new maximum benefit for food stamp (Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, or SNAP) recipients based on inflation. More: How To Get Free Gift Cards From Your Everyday Purchases. The new Cost-Of-Living Adjustments (COLA) go into effect on October 1 each year and are active...
HAWAII STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Changes for SNAP recipients coming March 1, 2023

MAINE, USA — There's a looming deadline you should know about if you receive help from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP. As of March 1, 2023, Emergency Maximum Assistance benefits for SNAP will end entirely, and monthly payment amounts will return to normal. That means Americans will be losing out on an average of $82 per month of extra money they had been receiving over the course of the pandemic.
MAINE STATE
WHO 13

Bill to change SNAP, Medicaid benefits passes subcommittee; likely to be amended

DES MOINES, Iowa — A bill reducing what people could purchase when using SNAP benefits passed the Iowa House’s Health and Human Services Subcommittee Thursday. The bill would make changes to benefits and eligibility requirements for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Medicaid. In its current form, the bill would limit what people can buy […]
IOWA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Government boosts funds for low-income senior food program

Harrisburg, Pa. — The federal government is making food more accessible to low-income seniors in Pennsylvania. The government is channeling $8.8 million in increased funding to the Farmers Market Nutrition Program, including an increase in the number of low-income seniors that can receive Senior Food Boxes. The funds come from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
msn.com

Medicare Will Not Cover These 10 Medical Costs

Slide 1 of 12: Turning 65 brings access to senior discounts galore, but there is no benefit of senior citizenship quite like Medicare. The federal program extends subsidized health insurance primarily to folks age 65 and older. But while Medicare coverage comes with numerous freebies, it is hardly free. Medicare beneficiaries pay into the system via taxes withheld from their pay during their working years. Additionally, Medicare coverage is not all-inclusive: Beneficiaries must cover all or part of certain medical expenses. If you are on Medicare, you already know that — perhaps painfully well. But the costs associated with coverage can come as a surprise to folks who have yet to sign up for Medicare. So, here’s a look at some of the most expensive, most common and most surprising health care costs that Medicare does not cover. It’s not the usual blah, blah, blah. Click here to sign up for our free newsletter. Sponsored: Add $1.7 million to your retirement A recent Vanguard study revealed a self-managed $500,000 investment grows into an average $1.7 million in 25 years. But under the care of a pro, the average is $3.4 million. That’s an extra $1.7 million! Maybe that’s why the wealthy use investment pros and why you should too. How? With SmartAsset’s free financial adviser matching tool. In five minutes you’ll have up to three qualified local pros, each legally required to act in your best interests. Most offer free first consultations. What have you got to lose? Click here to check it out right now.
msn.com

Who Gets Your Social Security If You Die Tomorrow?

Slide 1 of 8: Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on The Penny Hoarder. Most of us never see the first 6.2% of our paychecks. That money goes straight to Social Security, with the primary goal of giving you a monthly retirement benefit someday. But what if you suddenly died tomorrow? What happens to all that money you’ve paid into the system? First, let’s address a common misconception: Social Security doesn’t set money aside in an account for you. Your payroll taxes fund the Social Security trust. Once you’re eligible, you receive benefits from the trust. But the Social Security Administration doesn’t have a pot of money with your name on it. When you die, your Social Security payments will stop. If you die before starting benefits, you won’t get the money you’ve paid in. But sometimes, someone else can receive Social Security benefits based on your record. That’s the case with spousal benefits, ex-spouse benefits and survivor benefits. Another person may be able to receive a Social Security benefit based on your benefit — but they aren’t taking your Social Security. If you have a spouse, ex-spouse or dependents, they may be able to use your record to qualify for survivor benefits when you die. Here’s who gets what. It’s not the usual blah, blah, blah. Click here to sign up for our free newsletter. Sponsored: Add $1.7 million to your retirement A recent Vanguard study revealed a self-managed $500,000 investment grows into an average $1.7 million in 25 years. But under the care of a pro, the average is $3.4 million. That’s an extra $1.7 million! Maybe that’s why the wealthy use investment pros and why you should too. How? With SmartAsset’s free financial adviser matching tool. In five minutes you’ll have up to three qualified local pros, each legally required to act in your best interests. Most offer free first consultations. What have you got to lose? Click here to check it out right now.
CBS News

Iowa wants to ban food-stamp users from buying meat and flour

A fight over food-stamps is brewing in Iowa, where Republican lawmakers have proposed a bill that would bar people who receive government nutrition benefits from using them to buy a wide variety of foods, including fresh meat, butter and flour. The bill, called House File 3, was introduced earlier this month by state House Speaker Pat Grassley. The lawmaker, whose grandfather is Sen. Chuck Grassley, told CBS2Iowa that the bill is needed to trim spending the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, to free up funding for other priorities.  SNAP is fully funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, a federal...
IOWA STATE
Blogging Big Blue

SSI and SSDI payments: Who is eligible to receive up to $1,000?

Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients in the United States will soon get their first payment of the year or may have already gotten it. Beneficiaries of Supplemental Security Income (SSI) in the United States may have already received their first payment of the year. 4 Benefits You Can Receive. In...
seniorresource.com

How Much Do You Have to Make to File Taxes?

What are the IRS income tax filing requirements for retirees this tax season? My income dropped way down when I retired in 2022, so I’m wondering if I need to even file a tax return this year. Recently Retired. Dear Recently,. Whether or not you are required to file...
HuffPost

HuffPost

265K+
Followers
15K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy