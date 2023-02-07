Read full article on original website
How Kang Became Marvel's Next Supervillain and Why Phase 4 Sets It All Up
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has reached its turning point. After two years of introducing all sorts of characters and concepts, the upcoming release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania should begin to put everything back into focus, and on a path that aims right at two more Avengers movies. One...
HBO Cancels Sci-Fi Comedy Series Avenue 5 After Two Seasons
Back in 2020, HBO premiered its comedy series Avenue 5 from Veep creator Armando Iannucci. Starring Hugh Laurie and Josh Gad, the show about a luxury spaceship knocked off course during a routine cruise event has had a long gap between that debut season and its second outing, the latter of which hit back in October 2022.
Here's How the Godzilla TV Series Will Connect to the Movies
Paramount has confirmed that Star Trek: Prodigy is coming back in 2023 in a new promo that also has some sneak peeks at the second season of Yellowjackets and the final season of Star Trek: Picard. An old face returns in a new role in the new Flash episode, and we’ve got a sneak peek at the next episode of the supernatural/horror show Servant. Spoilers, start your engines!
James Gunn and Zack Snyder Talked, Everybody Panic (Nobody Panic)
Tweet anything about James Gunn or DC Films and you’ll see it. Passionate fans fed up that the DC films Zack Snyder helped usher in over the past decade are being all but forgotten. “Restore the Snyder Verse” is one battle cry. “Fire James Gunn” is another. And a third was so ridiculous, it made Gunn publically reveal that he and Snyder have spoken and there’s nothing but good vibes there.
HBO Max's The Nevers Jumps to Tubi with New Episodes in Tow
Take your mind back to 2021 and you may recall HBO Max’s sci-fi drama series The Nevers, wherein women in 1890s London such as Laura Donnelly’s Amalia True have manifested superpowers, X-Men style. The series was notable for two things: creator Joss Whedon getting replaced with current showrunner Philippa Goslett, and becoming one of many HBO original series taken off HBO Max in the wake of the Warner Bros. Discovery merger.
Spider-Man Noir Is Getting His Very Own Live-Action Series
It’s unclear whether or not Spider-Man Noir, a character voiced by Nicolas Cage in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, will be returning to that universe. But he is returning, and in a much bigger way than you probably imagined. Variety reports that Spider-Man Noir is set to get his very...
Disney's Kiff Looks Chaotically Charming in Its First Trailer
There’s a new animated series coming to Disney platforms and it looks delightfully fantastical, filled with furry friends and madcap hilarity. Kiff follows the the titular optimistic squirrel and her bestie Barry the bunny on comedic adventures through their eccentric magical community. The series stars Kimiko Glenn (Orange Is the New Black) as Kiff and H. Michael Croner (Craig of the Creek) as Barry, who navigate life together as spunky misfits in the series from creators and executive producers Lucy Heavens and Nic Smal.
Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures
The Mandalorian will soon be back on Disney+, but for younger Star Wars fans—or any Star Wars fans who just can’t get enough of the galaxy far, far away—there’ll be even more to watch when Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures premieres on that most auspicious of dates, May 4.
Vin Diesel's Riddick to Return for Fourth Pitch Black Film
Before he was Groot and drove cars through skyscrapers, one of Vin Diesel’s most famous role was playing Dick Riddick in 2000's Pitch Black. Diesel’s returned to the role a handful of times in between his other more high-profile work, most notably with the weird space opera of 2004's The Chronicles of Riddick. It seemed like the series came to an end with 2013's Ridddick, but since his Fast series is heading to the finish line, Diesel’s ready to put on those goggles once more.
Um, Warren Beatty's Got a New Dick Tracy Special Coming Out Tonight
Criminals, beware! After a mere, uh, 33 years, fearless crimefighter Dick Tracy is back on the scene, ready to stop all evildoers with a facial disfigurement and accompanying nickname. That’s because actor Warren Beatty, who played Tracy in the 1990 movie based on the comic strip of the same name, will re-don the yellow fedora for a new special that airs tonight on TCM. Yes, tonight.
The Justice League x RWBY Movie Takes DC Heroes a-Hunting
Getting mysteriously transported to the monster-filled world of Remnant is basically a Tuesday for the Justice League. But getting mysteriously transported to a monster-filled world and somehow waking up as amnesiac teens? Yeah, even for the Justice League, that’s a bit more unusual. And that’s exactly the premise of...
Swarm's Creepy First TrailerMakes Fandom the Killer
Stories about fans being overly devoted towards a particular group or person and taking things too far have existed in popular culture for years. At their best, these tales provide an interesting look to how warped fan culture has become over the decades. And even when they don’t really work or come across as overly mean spirited, you can see the moments where it could’ve worked more effectively if everything were in a better order.
Moon Girl, Devil Dinosaur, and Their Celebrity Friends Hit the Red Carpet
With Disney Channel’s Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur, Marvel is aiming to bring to introduce young audiences to characters they otherwise may not have heard of. (That is, unless they’ve been playing Marvel Snap over the last few months.) It’s a show very different from prior Marvel cartoons, both in terms of its visual style and in its titular heroes, 13-year-old Lunella Lafayette and her pet dinosaur Devil.
Dungeons & Dragons Knows a Thing or Two About Game Nights
Although slated to air during the Super Bowl this weekend, a new trailer for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves has been released early, showing a few more snippets of the high-stakes, slightly goofy action that people have come to know and love in their own Dungeons & Dragons campaigns.
