ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoboken, NJ

Yo La Tengo Deliver Ode to New Jersey on ‘Sinatra Drive Breakdown’

By Larisha Paul
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KutOr_0kfE04mY00

Few people would classify Hoboken, New Jersey, as the perfect scenic backdrop for an existential spiral about time, but Yo La Tengo makes it work on their new single “Sinatra Drive Breakdown.” The song appears on their upcoming album, This Stupid World , out on Friday, Feb. 10.

“I see clearly how it ends,” the group sings over warped and distorted rhythmic guitars. “I see the moon rise as the sun descends.”

“Sinatra Drive Breakdown,” named after a popular waterfront boulevard in Hoboken, follows the release of This Stupid World lead singles “Aselestine” and “Fallout.” On the nine-track album, the trio of Ira Kaplan, Georgia Hubley, and James McNew centers on maintaining a sense of optimism in the face of uncertainty.

Written, recorded, and self-produced in Yo La Tengo’s New Jersey hometown, the record marks their first album in nearly three years but their 17th in almost 40 years. “In one sense, these songs are finished,” McNew recently told Pitchfork . “But now we figure out how to play them in front of people, so they begin this second life. That holds for every song that this band has come up with since the ’80s. It’s all up for grabs. It’s always changing. It’s alive.”

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Rolling Stone

Jesse Malin’s ‘Downliner’ Video Captures a Zen-Like Day in New York

It’s a New York day in the life of Jesse Malin in the songwriter’s new video for “Downliner (Afterglow Version).” Malin makes his bed, brushes his teeth, goes grocery shopping, folds his rock & roll T-shirts, and even wraps a gift as the melancholy ballad plays behind him. Captivating stuff, right? While on the surface, the actions depicted in the clip, directed by Dave Stekert, seem trite, they work to center one’s daily existence in mindfulness. It’s all very Buddhist. “When I feel like I’m going under and having one of those days or periods of time where I’m in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Rolling Stone

Elvis Costello Pays Musical Tribute to Burt Bacharach at NYC Residency Kickoff

Elvis Costello paid tribute to his longtime friend and collaborator Burt Bacharach Thursday night following news of the legendary songwriter’s death at the age of 94.  Bacharach’s death was announced just hours before Costello took the stage for the first of a 10-night residency at New York’s Gramercy Theater, and while the evening’s program was set to focus on the music he wrote in 1977 and earlier, Costello deviated from the setlist in order to remember the pop composer with whom he recorded 1998’s Painted From Memory. “It’s been a tough day — I can’t deny,” Costello told the audience. “A...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Rolling Stone

‘Just Like Those Early Days’: Where to Get Tickets to John Mayer’s ‘Solo Acoustic Tour’

John Mayer is getting back to the basics for his upcoming Solo Tour 2023. With tickets now on sale, the 19-date run of springtime concerts will kick off at New Jersey’s Prudential Center in March, with dates scheduled at New York City’s Madison Square Garden before wrapping up at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Buy John Mayer Tickets at Vivid Seats “I’m going on a solo arena tour,” Mayer shared in an Instagram post to announce the trek. “I began my career on stage with only a guitar and a microphone. A lot has changed since then, but I...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

Charli XCX, Big Freedia Ring In New York Fashion Week With Caviar Bumps at the (Jazz) Club

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. It’s become custom for Saks to ring in each New York Fashion Week with a bar-setting bash featuring some of music’s hottest stars — this cycle was no different. Charli XCX and Big Freedia took the stage while members of New York’s most panache looked on, danced, and pregamed a week of shows, parties, and more. A considerably more intimate setting than the brand’s usual féte at L’Avenue, the Jazz Club at Aman New York saw a couple hundred...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Rolling Stone

George Santos Once Charged With Passing Bad Checks to Dog Breeders in Amish Country

Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) has yet another blemish on his record. Politico reported on Thursday that the serial liar was charged with theft in 2017 after bad checks in his name were given to dog breeders in Pennsylvania Amish Country. After checks totaling $15,125 were used to pay for “puppies,” Santos organized an adoption event at Staten Island pet store. Friends of Pets of United, his animal rescue charity, was involved, according to the report. That charity is being scrutinized by the FBI after a veteran claimed Santos scammed him out of money intended for surgery on his service dog,...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

103K+
Followers
26K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy