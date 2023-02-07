Yo La Tengo Deliver Ode to New Jersey on ‘Sinatra Drive Breakdown’

Few people would classify Hoboken, New Jersey, as the perfect scenic backdrop for an existential spiral about time, but Yo La Tengo makes it work on their new single “Sinatra Drive Breakdown.” The song appears on their upcoming album, This Stupid World , out on Friday, Feb. 10.

“I see clearly how it ends,” the group sings over warped and distorted rhythmic guitars. “I see the moon rise as the sun descends.”

“Sinatra Drive Breakdown,” named after a popular waterfront boulevard in Hoboken, follows the release of This Stupid World lead singles “Aselestine” and “Fallout.” On the nine-track album, the trio of Ira Kaplan, Georgia Hubley, and James McNew centers on maintaining a sense of optimism in the face of uncertainty.

Written, recorded, and self-produced in Yo La Tengo’s New Jersey hometown, the record marks their first album in nearly three years but their 17th in almost 40 years. “In one sense, these songs are finished,” McNew recently told Pitchfork . “But now we figure out how to play them in front of people, so they begin this second life. That holds for every song that this band has come up with since the ’80s. It’s all up for grabs. It’s always changing. It’s alive.”