ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Top stars, best performances in Ohio high school basketball for games played January 29 – February 4

By Kayla Harvey
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20TgfB_0kfDzy3600

From Independence's Niels Abessolo to Strongsville's Justin Wypasek, there were several big-time high school basketball performances across the state of Ohio in games played January 29 – February 4

Here are some stars from basketball games across Ohio in games played January 29 – February 4

To nominate a performance in future weeks, please send an email to ryan@scorebooklive.com

(Photo of Stow's Kennady Dodds by Jeff Harwell)

Niels Abessolo, Independence boys basketball

The senior dropped a quadruple-double of 24 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists and 10 steals in an 84-64 win against West.

Kamryn Barnitz, Fairland girls basketball

Posted 17 points in Fairland’s 67-35 win over Rock Hill.

Matthew Biddell, Mentor boys basketball

The junior led Mentor with 22 points, 20 of those coming in the first half. The Cardinals held off Chaney 69-65.

Jeniya Bowers, Africentric girls basketball

Finished with a game-high 19 points and scored 13 consecutive points during the first quarter. Nine of those points came on 3-pointers. The Nubians beat Northland 56-13 to claim the City League girls basketball title.

Tess Conroy, Cuyahoga Heights girls basketball

Led all scorers with 19 points to seal the 47-39 victory over Brooklyn.

Olivia DiFranco, Midview girls basketball

The junior led the Middies with 22 points to take down Berra-Midpark 56-31.

Kennady Dodds, Stow girls basketball

Led the Bulldogs offense by scoring 19 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. With 56.1 seconds remaining she split free throws to give Stow a 43-34 lead. The Bulldogs went on to take down Wadsworth 43-42 to clinch a share of the Suburban League National Conference championship.

Bede Lori, Caldwell boys basketball

The 6-foot-4 senior had 26 points to help the Redskins take out Monroe Central 67-57.

Carter McCray, Elyria Catholic girls basketball

Kept her hot streak going by dropping 25 points against Lakewood as the Panthers bested Lakewood 61-60 in overtime to win their second straight GLC championship.

Cade Norris, Hilliard Bradley boys basketball

Started the game by hitting his first two shots from long range. Norris scored a game-high 29 points en route to joining the 1,000-point club. Bradley beat Lima Senior 70-52.

Kiki Schmock, Holy Name girls basketball

In a loss to North Olmsted, she set a program record for most threes made in a season with 50. North Olmsted beat Holy Name 50-40.

Allie Stockton, Sidney girls basketball

Had a team-high 17 points to rout Greenville 55-18.

Dailyn Swain, Africentric boys basketball

The Xavier commit led the Nubians with a triple-double posting 20 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in a 57-54 victory over Columbus South.

Khoi Thurmon, Buchtel boys basketball

The senior point guard led all scorers with 25 points and also dished out five assists and had four steals. The Griffins defeated East 72-60 to win the Akron City Series championship game.

Justin Wypasek, Strongsville boys basketball

Scored 30 points against North Royalton en route to setting the Mustangs program record for most points scored all-time. Strongsville beat North Royalton 59-58.

Comments / 0

Related
Scorebook Live

Olymbia rebuffs Oak Ridge in 7A-District 5 title game

WINDERMERE, FLORIDA – Olympia boys basketball coach Rob Gordon said his Titans are better, because the team is more than just E.J. “Jizzle” James. The Cincinnati signee, however, proved Friday he can assert himself when it matters. James scored 10 of his game-high 20 points in the fourth quarter, ...
OAK RIDGE, FL
Scorebook Live

Georgia Boys Basketball Power 25: Week 11

The final Georgia Boys Basketball Power 25 of the regular season is out and the cream has risen to the top. Wheeler has undoubtedly solidified itself as the No. 1 team in the state of Georgia after routing then No. 4 Newton, 79-60, on ESPN last Monday. McDonough is back in the Top 10 at No. 10 ...
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are known for preparing absolutely delicious food. What do you think about these amazing burger places in Ohio? Have you ever been to any of them before? If you have already tried their food, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these burger spots in Ohio if you they happen to live in the area? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite burger places in Ohio too, so more people can learn about them and even pay them a visit next time they are in the area. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in Ohio so definitely leave your suggestions below.
OHIO STATE
Scorebook Live

Week 9 Iowa high school wrestling notebook

By Dana Becker | Photo by Matthew Putney   It is district wrestling Saturday statewide this week, as athletes compete for those precious qualifying bids to the state championships. For the first time, there were no sectional meets held, as all three classifications shifted to a one-day ...
IOWA STATE
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
24K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy