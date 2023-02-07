Top stars, best performances in Ohio high school basketball for games played January 29 – February 4

From Independence's Niels Abessolo to Strongsville's Justin Wypasek, there were several big-time high school basketball performances across the state of Ohio in games played January 29 – February 4

Niels Abessolo, Independence boys basketball

The senior dropped a quadruple-double of 24 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists and 10 steals in an 84-64 win against West.

Kamryn Barnitz, Fairland girls basketball

Posted 17 points in Fairland’s 67-35 win over Rock Hill.

Matthew Biddell, Mentor boys basketball

The junior led Mentor with 22 points, 20 of those coming in the first half. The Cardinals held off Chaney 69-65.

Jeniya Bowers, Africentric girls basketball

Finished with a game-high 19 points and scored 13 consecutive points during the first quarter. Nine of those points came on 3-pointers. The Nubians beat Northland 56-13 to claim the City League girls basketball title.

Tess Conroy, Cuyahoga Heights girls basketball

Led all scorers with 19 points to seal the 47-39 victory over Brooklyn.

Olivia DiFranco, Midview girls basketball

The junior led the Middies with 22 points to take down Berra-Midpark 56-31.

Kennady Dodds, Stow girls basketball

Led the Bulldogs offense by scoring 19 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. With 56.1 seconds remaining she split free throws to give Stow a 43-34 lead. The Bulldogs went on to take down Wadsworth 43-42 to clinch a share of the Suburban League National Conference championship.

Bede Lori, Caldwell boys basketball

The 6-foot-4 senior had 26 points to help the Redskins take out Monroe Central 67-57.

Carter McCray, Elyria Catholic girls basketball

Kept her hot streak going by dropping 25 points against Lakewood as the Panthers bested Lakewood 61-60 in overtime to win their second straight GLC championship.

Cade Norris, Hilliard Bradley boys basketball

Started the game by hitting his first two shots from long range. Norris scored a game-high 29 points en route to joining the 1,000-point club. Bradley beat Lima Senior 70-52.

Kiki Schmock, Holy Name girls basketball

In a loss to North Olmsted, she set a program record for most threes made in a season with 50. North Olmsted beat Holy Name 50-40.

Allie Stockton, Sidney girls basketball

Had a team-high 17 points to rout Greenville 55-18.

Dailyn Swain, Africentric boys basketball

The Xavier commit led the Nubians with a triple-double posting 20 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in a 57-54 victory over Columbus South.

Khoi Thurmon, Buchtel boys basketball

The senior point guard led all scorers with 25 points and also dished out five assists and had four steals. The Griffins defeated East 72-60 to win the Akron City Series championship game.

Justin Wypasek, Strongsville boys basketball

Scored 30 points against North Royalton en route to setting the Mustangs program record for most points scored all-time. Strongsville beat North Royalton 59-58.