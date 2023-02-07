Moped rider killed in crash with car on Midlands road, SC coroner says

A moped rider was killed in a crash Monday night, according to the Sumter County Coroner’s Office .

Jody Galloway, a 44-year-old Sumter resident, died in the accident, Coroner Robbie Baker said in a news release.

The two-vehicle collision happened at about 9 p.m., at the intersection of Boulevard Road and E Fulton Street , according to the release. That’s near the downtown Sumter area.

Galloway was riding a moped and collided with a Honda Accord, the coroner’s office told The State on Tuesday.

Galloway died at the scene, according to the coroner’s office.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word if Galloway was wearing a helmet.

Information about what caused the crash was not available, but it continues to be investigated by the Sumter Police Department and coroner’s office.

An autopsy is scheduled for later this week at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, as both the manner and cause of death remain under investigation.

Through Sunday, 68 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2023, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 1,075 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least two people have died in Sumter County crashes this year, DPS data shows. Last year, 29 deaths were reported in the county, DPS reported.