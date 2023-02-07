ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Preview: Michigan State men's basketball looks to get back on track against Maryland

By Melanie Soverinsky
The State News, Michigan State University
The State News, Michigan State University
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XCDIH_0kfDzMwq00

Junior center Maddy Sissoko, guarding the ball at the Iowa v. MSU game held at the Breslin Center on Jan. 26, 2023. The Spartans defeated the Hawkeyes 61-63.

Preview: MSU Men's basketball to face OSU, Julius Erving finalist Brice Sensabaugh, on the road

Although MSU's Tuesday late night tipoff was the first of the season, the Spartans put on an all too familiar performance, nearly costing them the game against the Terrapins.However, the green and white ultimatelyhung on to overcome Maryland, 63-58 in the final minutes of play."I would rather win ugly than lose pretty,'' head coach Tom Izzo said.After a lousy offensive effort against Rutgers the previous weekend at Madison Square Garden, the Spartans got off to a hot start with a 15-0 lead over the Terrapins.Offensive momentum came to a halt late in the first half as Maryland got into a...
COLUMBUS, OH
FINAL: Michigan State suffers heartbreaking 4-3 overtime loss to Michigan in the Duel in the D

Until the last second of sudden-death overtime, it looked like the annual Duel in the D matchup between No. 15 Michigan State and No. 5 Michigan could go into the record book as a tie. Wolverine sophomore defenseman Luke Hughes had other plans, netting the game-winner with 0.7 on the clock.The Spartans fell in a 4-3 heartbreaker.While Friday night's game saw its fair share of in-state rivalry tussles and brawls, the season finale rematch at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit was rather civil, with 13 total penalties compared to 28 the night before.After getting disqualified from Friday's game for fighting,...
EAST LANSING, MI
FINAL: No. 15 Michigan State digs early hole, falls 4-2 to No. 5 Michigan

No. 15 Michigan State pushed itself to the limit, but ultimately couldn't dig out of a 3-0 hole in the first period, falling to No. 5 Michigan 4-2 in East Lansing.A hellacious second period resulted in three ejections: two for Michigan and one for Michigan State. It certainly pumped up the crowd, which left MunnIce Arena disappointed after the final regular season home game.The Spartans had two golden scoring chances in the first 39 seconds of the game when Michigan star sophomore defenseman Luke Hughes inexplicably turned the puck over twice in his own zone. Freshman defenseman Matt Basgall and...
EAST LANSING, MI
MSU wrestling takes down Indiana 20-16 on Senior Night

Michigan State wrestling defeated the Indiana Hoosiers 20-16 Friday night, snapping its two-match losing streak. The match also served as Senior Night.This win wasn't only a special night for the seniors, but also for Head Wrestling Coach Roger Chandler, who reached 50 wins as a Spartan. Chandler, who accepted the head coaching position in 2015, is in his sixth season with the team.Junior Tristan Lujan(14-7) and Hoosier junior Jacob Moran(20-10) started out the night for the 125 weigh-in. The crowd could tell these two were evenly matched. The dogfight ended in Lujan's favor, and the Spartans went up 3-0 to...
EAST LANSING, MI
Intense rivalry showcased through bountiful penalties from MSU, U-M

Throughout the duration of the three hour and three minute matchup between No. 15 Michigan State hockey and No. 5 Michigan on Friday, the archrivals were whistled for a combined 28 penalties.An abundance of thrown punches, intense hits and fighting resulted in numerous stops and timeouts to review previous plays, therefore, extending regulation. In the end, it was 45 minutes longer than MSU's game against Notre Dame last Friday.Before the chaotic second frame commenced, the Wolverines jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first 12 minutes of the game. The Spartans gained momentum in the final period, but Michigan...
EAST LANSING, MI
Sports Round Table: The impact the crowd can have on a team

Whether it's a moment of excitement or relief, the crowd will make sure to provide or showcase either feeling loud and clear. This week, host Bella Johnson and Justin Babbitt, the leader of the Munnsters, talk talent both on the field and in the stands while catching up on the latest news in MSU athletics.Sports Round Table is a weekly podcast talking all things MSU athletics publishing weekly on Fridays."Sports Round Table" TeamHost: Bella JohnsonGuest: Justin BabbittPodcast Coordinator: Anthony Brinson IIIEdited by: Drew Goretzka, Riya Hathi
EAST LANSING, MI
FIFA funds MSU research for 2026 North American World Cup grass

Michigan State University's board has approved a partnership with the International Federation of Association Football, or FIFA, in which the global soccer overseer will fund research and development of natural grass playing surfaces for the 2026 North American World Cup.Many of the cup's games will be played in covered, artificial-turf, NFL stadiums. To meet FIFA's mandate of natural grass playing surfaces, the researchers will have to design turf-grass systems which can be temporarily placed inside the stadiums and remain playable for up to 60 days.MSU Turf-Grass Research Professor John Trey Rogers will lead the effort at MSU. His team will...
EAST LANSING, MI
Joe Tate recalls his journey from MSU to becoming Michigan's first Black speaker of the house

Michigan House Speaker Joe Tate, D-Detroit, still remembers running out of the tunnel under the lights at Spartan Stadium in his first game as a student-athlete.Now, nearly 25 years later, he's experiencing a different kind of thrill under a spotlight - one that comes with being one of the top-ranking elected officials in the state.Tate, who was elected to the Michigan House of Representatives for his first term beginning in 2019, hails from the 2nd District, which encompasses part of Detroit and its northern suburbs. Born and raised in Detroit, Tate said his upbringing gave him a strong sense of...
MICHIGAN STATE
MSU board approves research facility in Henry Ford Health's new Detroit campus

Michigan State University's board has approved an expansion of the university's partnership with Henry Ford Health, or HFH. In a unanimously approved motion at Friday's meeting, the construction of a research building in HFH's recently unveiled Detroit campus was set into motion.Executive Vice President for Health Sciences Norm Beauchamp, the MSU administrator charged with coordinating the partnership, told the board Friday that the expansion is part of a broader effort by MSU and HFH to address inequity in healthcare by bringing high-quality services to medically underserved communities in Detroit."The color of your skin or the zip code in which you live can determine how long you will live if you have cancer, or the health of your baby," Beauchamp said. "If we're not going to continue to repeat that it requires us to plan to do and to act."The resolution promises to "solicit input" from the campus community as the research center is planned.The center will sit in HFH'splanned $2.5 billion Detroit campus, which will surround their new 1 million-square-foot tower. Aside from the research facility, the surrounding area is set to include commercial, residential and hotel developments.
DETROIT, MI
Dr. Anthony Fauci to speak at MSU doctoral graduation

Dr. Anthony Fauci will address MSU's doctoral graduates at their May 5 degree ceremony, according to his special assistant, Jenn Kuzmak.Fauci, an immunologist who directed the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases from 1984 to 2022 and served as chief medical advisor to the president from 2021 to 2022, rose to prominence as the face of the nation's COVID-19 response.In May 2022, Fauci addressed 4,100 graduates of the University of Michigan's class of 2020 and 2021, who didn't have traditional graduations because of the pandemic. His appearance was met with protests outside of the stadium, though his speech was met with standing applause inside.
EAST LANSING, MI
MSU to recognize excellence in diversity, equity and inclusion

The Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion awards ceremony will be held onFeb. 13from 4 to 6 p.m. inthe Big Ten Room at the Kellogg Hotel. MSU will be recognizing those who demonstrated above and beyond contributions to advancing diversity, equity and inclusion in the fields of research, teaching, programming, community work and organizational change.Audrey Bentley, senior outreach coordinator in the Office for Institutional Diversity and Inclusion, said the award program has been going on since 1990 and it was one of the first DEI programs in higher education across the nation.Over 200 organizations, teams and individuals have been recognized...
EAST LANSING, MI
The meteoric rise of the mocktail in Lansing

Throughout time, the idea of college has been shaped by movies - 22 Jump Street, Pitch Perfect, Neighbors andOld School, just to name a few. All supposedly encompass college's "true essence": partying and drinking alcohol. However, as more and more students begin and continue to abstain from alcohol. Several establishments throughout Greater Lansing have begun to add non-alcoholic cocktails to their menus, giving an option to those who still desire the sophisticated taste and social environment without having to consume alcohol. These drinks are commonly referred to as "mocktails."Lansing bars and restaurants such as The Grid Arcade & Bar and...
LANSING, MI
International Black Women in the Arts Week: MSU artists on what their art means to them

Tuesday, Feb. 7 through Wednesday, Feb. 15 marks International Week of Black Women in the Arts, a time used to celebrate and acknowledge the work and art Black women create. The week serves to promote issues that can plague Black women different artistic spaces, like getting underpaid or being one of few women in the industry. The Michigan State University students sat down with The State News to discuss being a Black woman in the arts today.Nia Coleman, Visual Art Marketing senior Nia Coleman describes how she started drawing...
EAST LANSING, MI
Board authorizes construction of Multicultural Center, reconstruction of Farm Lane Bridge

The construction of the new Multicultural Center is set to begin in April 2023 after the Board of Trustees unanimously passed authorization to proceed with the project at its Feb. 10 meeting. The project is expected to be completed by October 2024.Research and planning for the center began in 2019 with a goal of fostering a diverse, inclusive and equitable environment on campus by creating a safe space for historically underrepresented groups. Student demands for a dedicated multicultural center date back to the Civil Rights Movement. While a multicultural center was added to the basement of the MSU Union in...
EAST LANSING, MI
Faculty, student leaders plan involvement in presidential search

Faculty and student leaders began formal discussions on their involvement in the presidential search. Thursday, the rough ideas and suggestions were presented in a "vibe check" to the Board of Trustees.Stephanie Anthony, the steering committee vice-chair who attended Thursday's closed-session meeting with the board, said the board is looking to receive a written proposal by April. Following the proposal, the board will begin formally assembling a search committee.Anthony said the board did not provide a target size for the search committee - an issue discussed by faculty and students at a steering committee meeting Tuesday.The steering committee debated which campus...
EAST LANSING, MI
Flint placed under boil water advisory, includes MSU buildings in the city

The city of Flint is under a boil water advisory for cooking and drinking after a major water main break, according to a press statement released at Friday, Feb. 10 at 10:15 a.m.All Michigan State University property in Flint is included in the boil water advisory.The source of the break was identified on Cedar Street near the Shelter of Flint, according to the press statement.City of Flint Acting Communications Director Caitie O'Neill refused to provide comment until after the city held a press conference.
FLINT, MI
MSU and National Audubon Society awarded $1.3 million by National Science Foundation

MSU and the National Audubon Society are developing new models to support future bird populations across North America and provide information about where conservation efforts are needed the most.The National Science Foundation awarded the project $1.3 million, which will be used to identify where climate change and land usage present the strongest threats to hundreds of bird species. "Our main goal is to just try and figure out over the last several decades, why have the birds been declining?" Director of the Ecology, Evolution and Behavior Program Elise Zipkin said. "Can we attribute that more to climate change, land...
EAST LANSING, MI
Tower Guard to host Beaumont Tower Valentine's Day date

Michigan State University's Tower Guard will be hosting a Valentine's Day date in the Beaumont Tower for the second year in a row. A second-year honor's student organization, the group focuses on serving the Resource Center for Persons with Disabilities, or RCPD, here at MSU. "It's just a cool little opportunity because people don't get to just go into the tower," Tower Guard Fundraising Chair Avery Kammerzell said. "So, it's a cute little secluded date type of thing." The tower will be decorated with streamers...
EAST LANSING, MI
MSU's Black Mental Health Coalition helps foster mental health discussions in Black community

Psychology senior Ajhane' Kindle was a senior in high school when the pandemic hit. Like many people stuck at home, her mental health started to suffer. When she arrived at Michigan State University, it only got worse.Adjusting to a predominantly white university was hard and Kindle, who is Black, often felt like she didn't fit in at MSU. Luckily, since she had years of experience in therapy, she was able to manage her mental health.Soon, Kindle began making friends at MSU, but she found they did not have the same emotional tools. As a result, Kindle often helped her friends...
EAST LANSING, MI
Board unanimously votes to release Quinn Emanuel findings in one report

Michigan State University's Board of Trustees made a surprise motion Friday morning, voting unanimously to release the findings of an external investigation into MSU by a Los Angeles-based law firm upon its completion.In Aug. 2022, the firm began to probe MSU's Title IX office and the controversial removal of former business school dean Sanjay Gupta.While the two issues were billed separately, board chair Rema Vassar said that they will be assembled into one report because "it's all part of Title IX." When asked how the findings would be presented, Vassar said that it was too early to provide concrete details,...
EAST LANSING, MI
