Read full article on original website
Related
90min
Champions League last 16 TV guide: How to watch PSG and Chelsea in UK, USA and Canada
How to watch on TV and live stream in the UK, USA and Canada this week's Champions League round of 16 ties, including Milan vs Tottenham, PSG vs Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea and Club Brugge vs Benfica
90min
Liverpool vs Everton - Premier League: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Information on the Merseyside derby between Liverpool and Everton in the Premier League on Monday 13 February.
90min
Arsenal fixtures: Next six games including Man City crunch clash after Brentford draw
Arsenal's upcoming fixtures in the Premier League and Europa League following their draw with Brentford.
90min
Christophe Galtier admits PSG are 'worried' about Bayern Munich clash
Christophe Galtier admits PSG are worried about facing Bayern Munich in the Champions League last 16.
90min
Barcelona predicted lineup vs Villarreal - La Liga
Predicting the Barcelona lineup Xavi could pick to face Villarreal - 12 February 2023.
Premier League table & Champions League race after Man Utd draw with Leeds
Manchester United's charge towards the Champions League stuttered as they drew with Leeds United, so what does it mean for the top four battle?
Liverpool handed fresh Thiago Alcantara injury concern
Liverpool have been dealt another blow after learning that Thiago Alcantara will miss time with a hip injury.
Jurgen Klopp reveals who is to blame for Liverpool 'crisis'
Jurgen Klopp has admitted that Liverpool are currently in a 'crisis' and that he should take the brunt of the criticism aimed towards the team.
90min
Leeds vs Man Utd - Premier League: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Previewing Leeds vs Man Utd in the Premier League, with TV & live stream details, team news, predicted lineups & score prediction.
90min
Lionel Messi an injury doubt for PSG vs Bayern Munich first leg
Lionel Messi has picked up a hamstring injury and is a doubt to feature in Paris Saint Germain's first injury doubt for PSG - Bayern Munich.
90min
Merseyside derby referee: Simon Hooper's record in Liverpool & Everton matches
Simon Hooper has been handed the task of refereeing the Merseyside derby.
Tottenham vs Man Utd WSL preview: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction
Everything you need to know about Tottenham vs Man Utd in the WSL at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - 12 February 2023
90min
Man City haul themselves into Champions League contention with 'gutsy' win vs Arsenal
Gareth Taylor praised Man City's 'gutsy' performance as his side secured a huge 2-1 victory over Arsenal to leapfrog the Gunners into the WSL's final Champions League place.
90min
Cristian Stellini defends Pedro Porro after tough Tottenham debut
Cristian Stellini insists Pedro Porro was ready to start for Tottenham despite his struggles against Leicester.
90min
Chelsea fixtures: Next six games including Dortmund tie after West Ham draw
Chelsea's upcoming fixture list after they were held by West Ham in the Premier League.
90min
Thiago Silva signs new Chelsea contract until 2024
Chelsea have confirmed that Thiago Silva has signed a new contract with the club.
90min
Jurgen Klopp defends under-fire Liverpool midfielder
A frustrated Jurgen Klopp has sprung to the defence of Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson amid criticism from some over his recent performances.
90min
Newcastle predicted lineup vs Bournemouth - Premier League
Predicting the Newcastle starting XI Eddie Howe could pick to face Bournemouth.
90min
Why Ivan Toney's equaliser against Arsenal was allowed to stand
An explainer of why Ivan Toney's equalising goal for Brentford against Arsenal in the Premier League was allowed to stand.
90min
Graham Potter bemoans Chelsea's fortunes after controversial West Ham draw
Graham Potter reacts to Chelsea's 1-1 draw with West Ham in the Premier League.
90min
2K+
Followers
16K+
Post
259K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0