‘The Monkees’ Micky Dolenz Admits He and John Lennon Raised ‘Holy Hell’ With The Hollywood Vampires
After The Monkees ended as both a band and a television series, Micky Dolenz spent several years exploring other aspects of the entertainment business. However, he remained a staple of the Hollywood nighttime scene due to a longtime friendship with Alice Cooper. Their recreational softball team turned drinking club became the legendary Hollywood Vampires. This eclectic band of musicians held court at Hollywood Rainbow Bar and Grill, raising what Dolenz called “holy hell” with a group that included John Lennon and Keith Moon.
Loretta Lynn Once ‘Walked Right up on’ Rod Stewart on the Street: ‘I Got Acquainted Real Fast’
Music stars Loretta Lynn and Rod Stewart once had a chance encounter on a New York street, during which they "got acquainted real fast," and he did something he told her he hadn't done in 25 years.
George Harrison Was the Only Beatle Who Could Stomach Watching ‘A Hard Day’s Night’: ‘It Embarrasses Them’
After John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr found global success with their music, they decided to expand into film with A Hard Day’s Night. The film was The Beatles’ first time acting on camera, and they did it with varying degrees of success. While they had fun shooting the film, watching it was a different story. The band’s press officer, Derek Taylor, said all but Harrison left during the band’s viewing of the film.
George Harrison Went on a Date With a Disney Actor and Fans Nearly Took Her Eye out With a Ballpoint Pen
George Harrison went on a date with Disney actor Hayley Mills for a charity event. George's fans nearly stabbed Mills in the eye with a ballpoint pen.
Popular Actress Dies
We have received sad news out of Hollywood with word that Annie Wersching, a talented actress best known for her roles in several popular television shows, has died at the age of 45, according to her publicist and media reports.
Freddie Mercury Once Said John Lennon Is the One Person, Living or Dead, He Wishes He Could Have Met
Freddie Mercury was a fan of John Lennon, but unfortunately never got the chance to meet the former Beatle before his death in 1980
John Lennon Thanked Pam Grier for Not Beating Him Up After He Dragged Her Into a Drunken Brawl
Pam Grier reluctantly went out with John Lennon and friends. When Lennon started a brawl, she realized she was right to be hesitant.
Legendary Rock Guitarist Dies
There is more sad news coming out of the music industry with the sad reports that Tom Verlaine, the guitarist, singer, and songwriter best known for the band Television, has died.
David Crosby's Shocking Net Worth
David Crosby's net worth at the time of his death may not be what you would expect from a rock n' roll icon.
David Crosby Said His Brains Ran Out of His Nose Onto the Floor in a Puddle After He Listened to a Beatles Track
David Crosby said he had a mind-blowing experience listening to a certain Beatles track.
Are Any ‘Beverly Hillbillies’ Cast Members Still Alive?
The quirky comedy irked critics, entertained audiences, and made several actors famous. So, are any 'Beverly Hillbillies' cast members still alive?
Paul McCartney Apologized Years After He and George Harrison Stole From a Family Who Was Hosting Them
Paul McCartney got a letter from a woman he stayed with as a teenager. In his response, he apologized for his "debt" to her.
Ringo Starr Hilariously Described Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts’ Style in 11 Words
Ringo Starr said Charlie Watts beat him in the less-is-more department with a hilarious 11-word analysis.
Joan Collins, 89, Glows On Dinner Date With Husband Percy Gibson, 47, In West Hollywood: Photos
Bow down to the queen! Joan Collins gave onlookers quite the buzz when she arrived in Hollywood looking like royalty for a romantic dinner with her husband Percy Gibson. The iconic British actress, who is a spritely 89, was spotted at the celeb hotspot Craigs on Friday night, January 20. Rocking a fur-trimmed black jacket and a frilly tunic, Joan stole the spotlight alongside her 47-year-old beau.
Ringo Starr Said the Beatles Were ‘Shocked’ When He Had a Successful Solo Career
Ringo Starr was often ranked at the bottom of The Beatles. Because of this, he and his bandmates were shocked that he had a successful solo career.
Why the Women of Fleetwood Mac, Stevie Nicks and Christine McVie, Never Had Children
Here's why the women of Fleetwood Mac, Stevie Nicks and Christine McVie, chose not to have children.
Popculture
Bonnie Raitt Mourns Death of 'Friend and One of the Greatest Singers'
Bonnie Raitt is mourning the loss of her close friend and fellow singer Renee Geyer. Geyer, a celebrated Australian jazz and soul singer, died Tuesday, Jan. 17 at the age of 69 from complications following hip surgery. As news of her passing broke, the music world took to social media to pay their respects, with Raitt joining the outpouring of tributes.
John Wayne Thought These 2 Classic Westerns Were Better Than ‘The Searchers’
Movie star John Wayne once listed 2 of his Western film classics as being better than the iconic movie, 'The Searchers.'
‘The Monkees’: Peter Tork Opens Up About His Fight with Davy Jones: ‘The Little Sucker Hit Me First’
'The Monkees' star Peter Tork opened up about a little-known fight with Davy Jones, claiming 'the little sucker hit me first' before he fought back.
msn.com
Sally Field's Son Recalls How His Coming Out Experience Inspired Mom's Brothers & Sisters Storyline
Sam Greisman is a New York-based writer and the youngest of Sally Field's three children. (Her other two sons are Peter Craig, 53, a screenwriter and novelist, and Eli, 50, a writer and director.) Here, exclusively for PEOPLE, Greisman opens up in an essay about what Field has taught him — and, in her most vulnerable moments, shown him.
