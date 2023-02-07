ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘The Monkees’ Micky Dolenz Admits He and John Lennon Raised ‘Holy Hell’ With The Hollywood Vampires

After The Monkees ended as both a band and a television series, Micky Dolenz spent several years exploring other aspects of the entertainment business. However, he remained a staple of the Hollywood nighttime scene due to a longtime friendship with Alice Cooper. Their recreational softball team turned drinking club became the legendary Hollywood Vampires. This eclectic band of musicians held court at Hollywood Rainbow Bar and Grill, raising what Dolenz called “holy hell” with a group that included John Lennon and Keith Moon.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

George Harrison Was the Only Beatle Who Could Stomach Watching ‘A Hard Day’s Night’: ‘It Embarrasses Them’

After John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr found global success with their music, they decided to expand into film with A Hard Day’s Night. The film was The Beatles’ first time acting on camera, and they did it with varying degrees of success. While they had fun shooting the film, watching it was a different story. The band’s press officer, Derek Taylor, said all but Harrison left during the band’s viewing of the film.
News Breaking LIVE

Popular Actress Dies

We have received sad news out of Hollywood with word that Annie Wersching, a talented actress best known for her roles in several popular television shows, has died at the age of 45, according to her publicist and media reports.
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Rock Guitarist Dies

There is more sad news coming out of the music industry with the sad reports that Tom Verlaine, the guitarist, singer, and songwriter best known for the band Television, has died.
HollywoodLife

Joan Collins, 89, Glows On Dinner Date With Husband Percy Gibson, 47, In West Hollywood: Photos

Bow down to the queen! Joan Collins gave onlookers quite the buzz when she arrived in Hollywood looking like royalty for a romantic dinner with her husband Percy Gibson. The iconic British actress, who is a spritely 89, was spotted at the celeb hotspot Craigs on Friday night, January 20. Rocking a fur-trimmed black jacket and a frilly tunic, Joan stole the spotlight alongside her 47-year-old beau.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Popculture

Bonnie Raitt Mourns Death of 'Friend and One of the Greatest Singers'

Bonnie Raitt is mourning the loss of her close friend and fellow singer Renee Geyer. Geyer, a celebrated Australian jazz and soul singer, died Tuesday, Jan. 17 at the age of 69 from complications following hip surgery. As news of her passing broke, the music world took to social media to pay their respects, with Raitt joining the outpouring of tributes.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Ultimate Classic Rock

