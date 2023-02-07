Read full article on original website
Related
Europa League knockout playoff TV guide: How to watch Man Utd, Barca & Juventus in UK, USA & Canada
Here's where you can watch some of the world's biggest clubs in the Europa League playoffs.
Champions League last 16 TV guide: How to watch PSG and Chelsea in UK, USA and Canada
How to watch on TV and live stream in the UK, USA and Canada this week's Champions League round of 16 ties, including Milan vs Tottenham, PSG vs Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea and Club Brugge vs Benfica
Bournemouth 1-1 Newcastle: Player ratings as spirited Cherries snatch a point
Match report & player ratings from Bournemouth 1-1 Newcastle in the Premier League.
How many trophies has Carlo Ancelotti won with Real Madrid?
A list of every trophy Carlo Ancelotti has won as manager of Real Madrid, including triumphs in the Champions League, La Liga and the Club World Cup.
Man City haul themselves into Champions League contention with 'gutsy' win vs Arsenal
Gareth Taylor praised Man City's 'gutsy' performance as his side secured a huge 2-1 victory over Arsenal to leapfrog the Gunners into the WSL's final Champions League place.
90min
Leeds 0-2 Man Utd: Player ratings as late double gives Red Devils win
Player ratings from the Premier League meeting between Leeds and Manchester United at Elland Road on Sunday.
Leeds and Man Utd condemn offensive chanting in joint-statement
Leeds and Manchester United release a joint-statement condemning offensive chanting heard in their Premier League clash at Elland Road.
Tottenham injuries & suspensions ahead of AC Milan Champions League clash
The Tottenham Hotspur players that are either suspended or injured for the club's Champions League tie against Milan on February 14.
Liverpool vs Everton - Premier League: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Information on the Merseyside derby between Liverpool and Everton in the Premier League on Monday 13 February.
PSG injuries & suspensions ahead of Monaco clash
PSG are in action this weekend against Monaco in Ligue 1. Full suspension and injury roundup.
Thiago Silva signs new Chelsea contract until 2024
Chelsea have confirmed that Thiago Silva has signed a new contract with the club.
Barcelona predicted lineup vs Villarreal - La Liga
Predicting the Barcelona lineup Xavi could pick to face Villarreal - 12 February 2023.
Leeds vs Man Utd - Premier League: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Previewing Leeds vs Man Utd in the Premier League, with TV & live stream details, team news, predicted lineups & score prediction.
Tottenham fixtures: Next six games including AC Milan & FA Cup after Leicester loss
Tottenham's upcoming fixture list with Champions League and FA Cup games on the horizon following the 4-1 defeat to Leicester.
Merseyside derby referee: Simon Hooper's record in Liverpool & Everton matches
Simon Hooper has been handed the task of refereeing the Merseyside derby.
Monaco 3-1 PSG: Player ratings as Ben Yedder brace sinks understrength champions
Match report and player ratings from Monaco's Ligue 1 meeting with Paris Saint-Germain.
Tottenham 1-2 Man Utd - WSL: Player ratings as Red Devils return to top of the table
Player ratings as Manchester United move to the top of the WSL table after beating Spurs 2-1 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Emiliano Martinez denies mocking Kylian Mbappe during World Cup celebrations
Emiliano Martinez says he did not target Kylian Mbappe during Argentina's 2022 World Cup celebrations after they beat France in the final in Qatar.
Bournemouth vs Brentford - Premier League: Stats, top goalscorers and assists
Newcastle will try to get back to winning ways when they travel down to face Bournemouth on Saturday. Here are the key stats.
Barcelona veteran keen to reduce salary to stay at Camp Nou
Jordi Alba is ready to lower his salary to prolong his stay at Barcelona.
90min
2K+
Followers
16K+
Post
259K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0