ABC 33/40 News
Man suspected in kidnapping, shooting in Birmingham dies after shooting himself
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — A man is dead and two women are injured after a reported kidnapping led to a shooting in Birmingham early Friday morning. The Birmingham Police Department said officers responded to a "domestic violence kidnapping" call at Kamtek, an auto parts plant located at 1595 Sterilite Drive around 1:30 a.m.
wvtm13.com
Locksmith shot and killed during argument at Birmingham gas station
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are on the scene of a homicide in the city's western section Saturday evening. Officers crews were called to the Chevron Gas Station at 2161 Bessemer Road shortly after 6 p.m. Police say they found a man lying on the ground by the gas...
Jacksonville Police are Investigating a Shooting That Occurred Near JSU’s Campus
Jacksonville, AL – Jacksonville Police are investigating a shooting that occurred near JSU’s campus. Please be on the lookout for a white Cadillac Escalade with tinted windows driven by a black male wearing a brown hoodie. Any information please contact Jacksonville Police Department at: 256-435-6448, JSUPD at 256-782-5050, or submit at tip on the Cocky Watch app.
wbrc.com
Residential fire in Birmingham under investigation
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue worked to contain a residential fire on Saturday. When fire crews responded to a multistory house fire in the vicinity of Sonecrest Drive and Moss Stone Circle around 2:30 p.m., smoke was showing from the structure. It took them nearly one hour to contain the fire.
wbrc.com
2 people shot in Fairfield, police investigating
FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office’s confirmed that two people were shot in Fairfield Thursday. Two males were outside of a convivence store talking with friends when two unknown males pulled up and fired shots, striking them, according to Lt. Joni Money. The shooting happened...
Witnesses, clues sought in July death of Birmingham man killed in hail of gunfire
Authorities are asking for the public’s help in solving a July shooting that killed one man and injured another in western Birmingham. The shooting happened just before midnight on July 27, 2022, in the 1300 block of 34th Street in Ensley. Killed was 21-year-old Maleyk Bryant. A second male...
17-year-old charged in overnight shooting that stemmed from dispute over vehicle
A dispute over a vehicle left one man shot and a teen behind bars. Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at 8:37 p.m. Thursday to a report of a person shot in the 1700 block of Republic Road in Forestdale. Once on the scene, they found a 34-year-old man...
wbrc.com
Man arrested in connection with robberies targeting Hispanic community
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say another man has been arrested for multiple robberies that targeted the Hispanic community. Detectives have obtained two warrants for 1st Degree Robbery for Taylor Haziel Montijo. He is 18. Montijo was taken into custody February 10 at an apartment complex in the 800...
wvtm13.com
Man shot in Forestdale
FORESTDALE, Ala. — Authorities are investigating a shooting in Forestdale Thursday evening. Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies responded to the 1700 block of Republic Road and found a 34-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the legs. Officials said the victim was taken to UAB Hospital for treatment. The...
wbrc.com
Woman survives domestic violence incident, suspect kills himself
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A scary and heartbreaking chain of events in Birmingham Thursday night left a woman and a member of her family injured and the suspect dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police. Birmingham police received a domestic violence kidnapping call around...
ABC 33/40 News
Suspect dies after shooting himself during police stop
A man shot and killed himself during a police stop Thursday night near Oxford, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff Matthew Wade said deputies attempted to pull over a suspect in a case involving a volunteer coach having sexual contact with children. Wade said as deputies approached the...
Death investigation underway in Sylacauga following shooting at apartment complex
SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) — A death investigation is underway in Sylacauga after a 34-year-old man who had been shot Sunday died a day after being transported to the hospital. According to the Sylacauga Police Department, officers responded to the reports of gunshots in the Drew Court Housing Complex. Upon arrival, officers found Devadney Sanchez “Pookie” […]
wvtm13.com
Man arrested on charges of having obscene images of children
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. — A tip ultimately led to the arrest of a man suspected of having obscene material involving children. The Shelby County Sheriff's Office released information that stated James Roberts, 19, of Birmingham, was arrested on 10 counts of possession of obscene images of children. Sheriff John...
Birmingham police cruiser involved in crash on University Boulevard
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham Police Department cruiser was involved in a two-vehicle crash Friday morning. According to the Birmingham Police Department, the accident happened just after 4 a.m. at University Boulevard and 20th Street. The crash was described by an officer on the scene as a “very slow-moving wreck.” No injuries were reported.
44-year-old woman ID’d as pedestrian fatally struck in Birmingham crash that also killed driver
Authorities have released the name of a woman killed when she was struck by a vehicle in Ensley in a crash that also left the driver dead. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office Thursday identified the victim as Miraunda Michelle Williams. She was 44. Birmingham police and Birmingham Fire and...
Woman, child injured by afternoon gunfire in Fairfield
Gunfire erupted in Fairfield Wednesday afternoon leaving a woman and a toddler injured. Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies responded at 3:49 p.m. to a two-vehicle wreck at the intersection of 59th Street and Avenue D. When they arrived, said Lt. Joni Money, they found one of the vehicles had been...
ABC 33/40 News
Toddler, woman shot inside vehicle near Fairfield church
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A woman and a toddler were shot while riding inside a vehicle in Fairfield Wednesday afternoon. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said the toddler was grazed by a bullet and suffered minor injuries. The woman also sustained a gunshot wound, but it is considered to be non-life-threatening.
WSFA
Woman convicted of setting 2 homes on fire after wife left her
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Cullman woman has been convicted of setting fire to two Montgomery homes after becoming upset that her former spouse left her, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday. A Montgomery County jury found Jameelah Anderson guilty of one count of first-degree arson and...
62-year-old inmate serving life sentence found dead at Donaldson Correctional Facility
BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A 62-year-old inmate serving a life sentence at William Donaldson Correctional Facility was found dead in the infirmary on Feb. 8. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Michael Wayne Perry was found unresponsive by medical staff around 4:25 pm. Perry was being treated for a natural disease at the time […]
wbrc.com
Suspect kills himself during traffic stop in Oxford
CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A man shot and killed himself during an attempted traffic stop in Oxford Thursday night, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office. Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade says deputies attempted to pull over a suspect in a case involving a volunteer coach having sexual contact with children.
