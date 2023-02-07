ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sylacauga, AL

Calhoun Journal

Jacksonville Police are Investigating a Shooting That Occurred Near JSU’s Campus

Jacksonville, AL – Jacksonville Police are investigating a shooting that occurred near JSU’s campus. Please be on the lookout for a white Cadillac Escalade with tinted windows driven by a black male wearing a brown hoodie. Any information please contact Jacksonville Police Department at: 256-435-6448, JSUPD at 256-782-5050, or submit at tip on the Cocky Watch app.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Residential fire in Birmingham under investigation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue worked to contain a residential fire on Saturday. When fire crews responded to a multistory house fire in the vicinity of Sonecrest Drive and Moss Stone Circle around 2:30 p.m., smoke was showing from the structure. It took them nearly one hour to contain the fire.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

2 people shot in Fairfield, police investigating

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office’s confirmed that two people were shot in Fairfield Thursday. Two males were outside of a convivence store talking with friends when two unknown males pulled up and fired shots, striking them, according to Lt. Joni Money. The shooting happened...
FAIRFIELD, AL
wbrc.com

Man arrested in connection with robberies targeting Hispanic community

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say another man has been arrested for multiple robberies that targeted the Hispanic community. Detectives have obtained two warrants for 1st Degree Robbery for Taylor Haziel Montijo. He is 18. Montijo was taken into custody February 10 at an apartment complex in the 800...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Man shot in Forestdale

FORESTDALE, Ala. — Authorities are investigating a shooting in Forestdale Thursday evening. Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies responded to the 1700 block of Republic Road and found a 34-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the legs. Officials said the victim was taken to UAB Hospital for treatment. The...
FORESTDALE, AL
wbrc.com

Woman survives domestic violence incident, suspect kills himself

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A scary and heartbreaking chain of events in Birmingham Thursday night left a woman and a member of her family injured and the suspect dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police. Birmingham police received a domestic violence kidnapping call around...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

wvtm13.com

Man arrested on charges of having obscene images of children

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. — A tip ultimately led to the arrest of a man suspected of having obscene material involving children. The Shelby County Sheriff's Office released information that stated James Roberts, 19, of Birmingham, was arrested on 10 counts of possession of obscene images of children. Sheriff John...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham police cruiser involved in crash on University Boulevard

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham Police Department cruiser was involved in a two-vehicle crash Friday morning. According to the Birmingham Police Department, the accident happened just after 4 a.m. at University Boulevard and 20th Street. The crash was described by an officer on the scene as a “very slow-moving wreck.” No injuries were reported.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Woman, child injured by afternoon gunfire in Fairfield

Gunfire erupted in Fairfield Wednesday afternoon leaving a woman and a toddler injured. Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies responded at 3:49 p.m. to a two-vehicle wreck at the intersection of 59th Street and Avenue D. When they arrived, said Lt. Joni Money, they found one of the vehicles had been...
FAIRFIELD, AL
ABC 33/40 News

WSFA

Woman convicted of setting 2 homes on fire after wife left her

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Cullman woman has been convicted of setting fire to two Montgomery homes after becoming upset that her former spouse left her, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday. A Montgomery County jury found Jameelah Anderson guilty of one count of first-degree arson and...
CULLMAN, AL
wbrc.com

Suspect kills himself during traffic stop in Oxford

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A man shot and killed himself during an attempted traffic stop in Oxford Thursday night, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office. Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade says deputies attempted to pull over a suspect in a case involving a volunteer coach having sexual contact with children.
OXFORD, AL

