ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Manchester United could look to bring 25-year-old back to the Premier League

Manchester United are determined to improve their attacking options at the end of the season and Tammy Abraham has been identified as a potential target. According to a report from Fichajes, Manchester United could look to move for the former Chelsea striker if they fail to land their priority target Victor Osimhen.
SB Nation

New Contract For Manchester City Women Midfielder

Manchester City Women midfielder Laura Coombs has signed a new two-year extension with the club, keeping her with the blues until June 2025. Coombs, who joined the blues in 2019, has been a key player for the blues this season following the departure of Keira Walsh to Barcelona and played her part in securing the FA Cup in 2020 and League Cup in 2022.
SB Nation

Wednesday February 8th & Thursday February 9th Open Thread

Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation

Wednesday’s Toffee Bites: Dyche’s potential bonus, Aubameyang rumours

“Different managers have different feels for different players and different styles, about how they wish the team to play. I’m looking at the players with a clean slate going right how do they fit in with what I think is appropriate, and of course the opposition. Arsenal, for example, are top of the league for a reason. Unlikely against a team like them, no matter how good you are, that you’re going dominate the ball. Not impossible, but improbable. So therefore you better be doing all the other stuff really, really well,” says Sean Dyche. [EFC]
BBC

Transfer news: Reds keen on Toffees defender Branthwaite

Liverpool are among the clubs interested in Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite, 20, who is on loan at PSV Eindhoven. Manchester United and Roma are also tracking the England Under-20 centre-back. (Mail), external. The Reds are also interested in Ajax's Mexico midfielder Edson Alvarez, 25 alongside Arsenal and Newcastle. (Caught Offside),...
Yardbarker

Manchester United transfer target worth “at least €300m” says journalist

Manchester United target Victor Osimhen is worth “at least €300m” says journalist. Signing a striker could be a priority for the upcoming summer transfer window for Manchester United. Anthony Martial has spent a large proportion of the season on the sideline with injuries, with Wout Weghorst their only real option in attack.
SB Nation

Friday February 10th - Sunday February 12th Open Thread

Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation

Ceri Holland Credits Beard’s Advice For Reading Goal

A solid victory for Liverpool against Reading included two good goals and a clean sheet by the Reds. The first goal came from hometown girl Missy Bo Kearns in the 62nd minute of the game. The second happened only moments later. Megan Campbell started the play with one of her signature long throws that was flicked on by Gemma Bonner. Ceri Holland then ran onto the ball and slotted it away to cap off a devastating five minutes of play.
SB Nation

Mateo Kovačić, Denis Zakaria return to Chelsea training

Chelsea continue preparations for Saturday’s match against West Ham at the London Stadium, and the latest word from the training ground is that both Mateo Kovačić and Denis Zakaria have returned to training — though it sounds like the latter may be a bit further behind and may not be quite ready to feature yet this weekend.
Yardbarker

Barcelona ranked as “best supported club” in Europe, Real Madrid 6th

After a difficult few years, Barcelona appear to be back on track. Having won their first trophy since the Copa del Rey in 2021 earlier this year, Xavi Hernandez’s side are on track to win their first La Liga title in four years. Barcelona’s success this season has seemingly...
SB Nation

Thursday’s Toffee Bites: Under-21’s cruise, Geiger and Branthwaite rumours, MSP latest

Everton Under-21s moved comfortably into the knockout phase of the Premier League International Cup with a 2-0 victory over Dynamo Zagreb at Walton Hall Park. [EFC]. Former Everton Women star Michelle Hinnigan has predicted that Gabby George will continue to shine for the Blues and the feels the 26-year-old can go ‘all the way in her career’. Check out our exclusive interview. [RBM]

Comments / 0

Community Policy