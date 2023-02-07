Read full article on original website
Manchester United could look to bring 25-year-old back to the Premier League
Manchester United are determined to improve their attacking options at the end of the season and Tammy Abraham has been identified as a potential target. According to a report from Fichajes, Manchester United could look to move for the former Chelsea striker if they fail to land their priority target Victor Osimhen.
Chelsea plot stunning Jose Mourinho return: report
Chelsea want Jose Mourinho back for a third term in charge, according to reports
40 great international players who couldn't hack it in the Premier League
These players all starred for their countries on the international stage, but when it came to the Premier League, it was a whole different story
New Contract For Manchester City Women Midfielder
Manchester City Women midfielder Laura Coombs has signed a new two-year extension with the club, keeping her with the blues until June 2025. Coombs, who joined the blues in 2019, has been a key player for the blues this season following the departure of Keira Walsh to Barcelona and played her part in securing the FA Cup in 2020 and League Cup in 2022.
Van Nistelrooy slams Gakpo for ignoring advice on Liverpool transfer as he reveals Man Utd was his ‘dream move’
RUUD VAN NISTELROOY has slammed Cody Gakpo for ignoring his advice about joining Liverpool. That’s by revealing the striker wanted a “dream move” to Manchester United instead, according to the Telegraph. Gakpo, 23, was strongly linked with an Old Trafford transfer and came close to a deal...
Ranked! Every Premier League champion by their winning points margin
Sorting out the most convincing Premier League title wins to the closest, FourFourTwo uncovers which team amassed the most points over their closest rivals
Wednesday February 8th & Thursday February 9th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Roker Report Score Predictions 2022-23: FA Cup Rd 4 Replay - Sunderland vs Fulham
Last time out... Millwall 1 Sunderland 1 (EFL Championship) Here we are at match day again, this time readying for a midweek FA cup replay against Fulham, at home in front of the red and white faithful, and on the Beeb no less!. The lads did incredibly well to extend...
Wednesday’s Toffee Bites: Dyche’s potential bonus, Aubameyang rumours
“Different managers have different feels for different players and different styles, about how they wish the team to play. I’m looking at the players with a clean slate going right how do they fit in with what I think is appropriate, and of course the opposition. Arsenal, for example, are top of the league for a reason. Unlikely against a team like them, no matter how good you are, that you’re going dominate the ball. Not impossible, but improbable. So therefore you better be doing all the other stuff really, really well,” says Sean Dyche. [EFC]
On this day (9 February 2018): Remembering former Sunderland midfielder Liam Miller
On the final day of the 2006 summer transfer window, Roy Keane reached out to another one of his former Manchester United and Republic of Ireland colleagues to join the rollercoaster ride that was just about to begin on Wearside. Liam Miller - a fellow Corkman - came to Sunderland...
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Wednesday, February 8
One of my favourite bands most recently discovered is Dry Cleaning, particularly because of their bass-forward sound. The first time I heard Scratchcard Lanyard I was hooked. The video was unsettling, and I was worried I wouldn’t like any of their other stuff, but it turns out I like them quite a lot.
Transfer news: Reds keen on Toffees defender Branthwaite
Liverpool are among the clubs interested in Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite, 20, who is on loan at PSV Eindhoven. Manchester United and Roma are also tracking the England Under-20 centre-back. (Mail), external. The Reds are also interested in Ajax's Mexico midfielder Edson Alvarez, 25 alongside Arsenal and Newcastle. (Caught Offside),...
Manchester United transfer target worth “at least €300m” says journalist
Manchester United target Victor Osimhen is worth “at least €300m” says journalist. Signing a striker could be a priority for the upcoming summer transfer window for Manchester United. Anthony Martial has spent a large proportion of the season on the sideline with injuries, with Wout Weghorst their only real option in attack.
Friday February 10th - Sunday February 12th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Ceri Holland Credits Beard’s Advice For Reading Goal
A solid victory for Liverpool against Reading included two good goals and a clean sheet by the Reds. The first goal came from hometown girl Missy Bo Kearns in the 62nd minute of the game. The second happened only moments later. Megan Campbell started the play with one of her signature long throws that was flicked on by Gemma Bonner. Ceri Holland then ran onto the ball and slotted it away to cap off a devastating five minutes of play.
Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher makes Premier League top four predictions as he reveals Man Utd ‘worry’
JAMIE CARRAGHER has made his top four predictions, while admitting his Manchester United "worry". The race for Champions League qualification is set to hot up in the coming weeks, with Arsenal, Manchester City, Man United and Newcastle currently occupying the spots. Just one point separates fourth-placed Toon from Tottenham -...
SB Nation
Mateo Kovačić, Denis Zakaria return to Chelsea training
Chelsea continue preparations for Saturday’s match against West Ham at the London Stadium, and the latest word from the training ground is that both Mateo Kovačić and Denis Zakaria have returned to training — though it sounds like the latter may be a bit further behind and may not be quite ready to feature yet this weekend.
Barcelona ranked as “best supported club” in Europe, Real Madrid 6th
After a difficult few years, Barcelona appear to be back on track. Having won their first trophy since the Copa del Rey in 2021 earlier this year, Xavi Hernandez’s side are on track to win their first La Liga title in four years. Barcelona’s success this season has seemingly...
The Best FIFA Football Awards 2022: Full List Of Nominees And Finalists
This edition of The Best FIFA Football Awards is based on performances between August 8, 2021 and December 18, 2022, which was the day of the World Cup final.
Thursday’s Toffee Bites: Under-21’s cruise, Geiger and Branthwaite rumours, MSP latest
Everton Under-21s moved comfortably into the knockout phase of the Premier League International Cup with a 2-0 victory over Dynamo Zagreb at Walton Hall Park. [EFC]. Former Everton Women star Michelle Hinnigan has predicted that Gabby George will continue to shine for the Blues and the feels the 26-year-old can go ‘all the way in her career’. Check out our exclusive interview. [RBM]
