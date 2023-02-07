Read full article on original website
BCH Technical Analysis: Will Bulls Overcome Bears to Show Upmove?
BCH current price setup looks like it is ready for a down move. MACD and RSI indicators are also generating a sell signal. A Death Crossover can be seen approaching in a shorter time frame. The coin is currently consolidating within a range and is showing support at $127.5. Previously,...
1inch Technical Analysis: Token Faces Resistance, What’s Next?
1inch can be seen continuing its bull rally after a short consolidation at present price levels. MACD indicator does not generate a buy signal whereas RSI does. 1inch looks stronger on a shorter time frame when compared to a longer-time frame. On the daily chart, 1inch has been steadily creating...
STX Technical Analysis: Is the Coin Ready for A Bull Run?
STX’s key resistance breakout can lead to a bull move. MACD and RSI indicators are generating a buy signal for the coin. A Golden Crossover can also be seen on the short-term chart which is a positive sign. STX’s daily chart appears to be poised for a bull run....
Spotting Bullish Patterns: A Technical Analysis of Filecoin
Filecoin (FIL) is currently in a sideways trend. The ascending triangle pattern on the daily chart can be considered as a base for a bull move. The RSI indicator is currently giving a buy signal to investors. From December 2022 till the beginning of January 2023, the price of FIL...
ATOM Technical Analysis: Will Golden Crossover Show a Bull Run?
Cosmos (ATOM) shows that it has entered an uptrend by constantly forming higher highs and higher lows. The coin may give a bull move once it breaks the current consolidation zone. A Golden Crossover has also taken place on the daily chart. The daily chart of the coin looks like...
The 5 Best Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now
Improving investors' sentiments amid the cooling inflation and moderating interest rate increases helped the stock market to surge in recent weeks. Moreover, the IMF raised its world economy growth forecast....
2 Top Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation in 2023
Both the travel and telehealth industries have undergone rapid changes in the last few years. Teladoc is shaving net losses and seeing rapid adoption in its core business segments. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
3 Dividend Stocks That Will Hold Up No Matter the Market Conditions
These stocks could boost your portfolio in bear markets and bull markets.
Now Could Be the Time to Lock in This 7.9% Dividend Yield
Investors have tolerated five years of negative price returns.
2 Top Dividend Stocks You Can Buy and Hold Forever
Energy and consumer goods are about as stable as the business world gets.
2 Stocks to Buy No Matter What Happens This Year
These two companies have historically delivered market-beating returns. They can do the same in the future.
4 Stocks You'll Want to Sell Now
While the Fed announced a quarter-point interest rate hike this month as expected, the central bank is far from its victory. Moreover, experts are doubting the market's strength to be...
The stock market just hit a rare trifecta of bullish indicators that suggests big upside this year
The stock market just confirmed a rare trifecta of bullish indicators that suggests big upside in 2023. The trifecta included a Santa Claus rally, positive returns in the first five trading days of the year, and a positive January. On other occasions when the bullish trifecta occurred after a bear...
LDO Technical Analysis: Bull Move After Symmetrical Triangle?
LDO is expected to regain its bullish momentum once again after the upper trendline (the blue line) breakout. MACD and RSI indicators are not giving any buying signal. The token is currently trading in a sideways trend and is continuously facing rejection from its major resistance level. Previously on January 2, it gave a trendline breakout on the daily chart and went on to its major resistance level with a strong bull move.
SOL token price analysis: SOL token price action imitates a big move.
The cost of the SOL token is fluctuating near the supply area daily due to the unsteady movements in the cryptocurrency market as a whole. The token’s price is exhibiting a flag and pole pattern over a day. The SOL/BTC exchange rate is currently at 0.00149, which has dropped...
3 Stocks With Short-Squeeze Potential in February
After a bullish January, these stocks have entered the crosshairs of short-squeeze hunters.
The S&P 500 Chart Just Flashed a Major Warning to Investors
I worked in dealing rooms around the world for a couple of decades and have made a living from markets, one way or another, for another two decades, so when people come into my workspace, they are often surprised. They expect to see me surrounded by screens showing charts, each one buried in a mass of squiggles, lines, and drawings. What they find instead is one screen that is more likely to be focused on a news feed than a chart, and an armchair where I am often found, seemingly staring into space. That is because I generally rely more on fundamental analysis than I do technical for idea generation. Once I have an idea, I use charts for timing a trade or investment, but they are rarely the spark.
3 Cathie Wood Stocks That Could More Than Double in 12 Months, According to Wall Street
Wood recently bought Intellia Therapeutics shares for two of her ETFs. Ginkgo Bioworks could double simply by returning to its levels from early last year. Analysts are extremely bullish about Compass Pathways. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Stock Futures Trade Higher as Investors Evaluate Latest Batch of Earnings
Stock futures rose Thursday morning as investors took in more big corporate earnings reports. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 204 points, or 0.6%. S&P 500 futures added 0.67%, and Nasdaq 100 futures gained 0.89%. Several companies reported their quarterly results after the bell, including Disney, MGM,...
Top 4 Consumer Stocks That Are Set To Fly In Q1 2023
The most oversold stocks in the consumer discretionary sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies. The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock's strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock's price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30.
