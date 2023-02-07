Read full article on original website
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Terrell Bailey, DB, North Alabama University
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. The things that make me a top prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft is my speed, toughness, and instincts. At what age were you first interested in the sport of football?. At age 5 I was...
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Micah Small, WR, Southern Arkansas
Talk about your experience as a student. What is your major/minor? Did you participate in any other activities or campus organizations other than football?. I was at SAU for five and a half years getting a degree in criminal justice as well as part of my masters in public administration. I worked at our university’s rec center and played on several intramural teams.
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Ce’Cori Tolds, DB, Incarnate Word
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. What makes me a top prospect is my top-end speed, I feel I can run with any receiver in the country, I can run past any cornerback and most of all I’m a very coachable player. I love to listen and learn as much as possible.
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Alex Fedchun, DL, Saint Francis Xavier University
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. So originally I had no reason why I wanted to play football even though I played at 8 but my dad showed me these photos of a Roughriders-Stampeders and then I fell in love with the sport and enjoyed it.
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Dionte Moorehead, DE, Roosevelt University
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. I can do a mixture of things, I can rush the passer, I can set an edge and stop the run, and i can drop back into coverage a bit as well. I put my head down and I work no matter what obstacles are put in front of me.
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Phazion Locke, DB, Belhaven University
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. When I was 4 I use to watch my big brother play when we was little and it made me want to start playing so I started playing the next year. What are your favorite moments from your football...
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Malik Thomas, RB, Central Connecticut State University
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. I believe I am a top running back prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft because of my combination of athleticism, football IQ, and work ethic. I am a physical runner who is able to use my vision, agility and power to be successful when running with the ball. I have a great understanding of the game and am able to recognize and exploit defensive weaknesses. I also work hard on and off the field, always striving to be the best running back I can be. I am confident that I can make an immediate impact on whatever team drafts me and be a reliable weapon in the backfield.
Houston Texans met with recently fired Kliff Kingsbury for a coaching job
Kliff Kingsbury is a pretty well respected coach, and while he didn’t work out for the Arizona Cardinals, Kingsbury had an interview with the Houston Texans and their new head coach DeMeco Ryans. While Ryans is a pretty solid defensive minded coach, he will need someone that can run...
49ers KICKER Robbie Gould takes a huge shot at Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts
Robbie Gould is a very good kicker, but yes he is a kicker. The San Francisco 49ers kicker sat down with The 33rd Team he talked to them about the Super Bowl. Gould began talking about the two teams. Gould chooses the Chiefs over the Eagles, and many are taking...
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Sione Taufalele, LB, University of Nebraska-Kearney
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. I’m a versatile linebacker that can get things done on and off the field. Special teams are never a problem either. Always willing to put in the work no matter the circumstance. At what age...
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Taurean Taylor, RB, Tuskegee University
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. Disciple, Versatility, Willingness to learn and compete with the best. I’m still early in my development process and haven’t even scratched the surface of my fullest potential. At what age were you first interested...
Nikko Remigio Scouting Report | Fresno State WR | 2023 NFL Draft
Coming out of Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California, Nikko Remigio was a consensus four-star and 52nd-ranked receiver prospect in the Class of 2018. During Remigio’s time at Mater Dei – one of the top high school football powerhouses in the United States – he competed beside some of the most highly-touted prospects in the nation, including five-star receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Bru McCoy.
Colts are narrowing their head coaching list down, but Jeff Saturday somehow remains a candidate….
The Indianapolis Colts are looking for a new head coach, but who is left?. Today, several big time names looking for a head coaching jobs were told they are no longer in the running for the Colts head coaching gig. According to Jeremy Fowler, Mike Kafka, Brian Callahan and Wink...
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Jason Taylor II, S, Oklahoma State
Honors/Captainship2021 Honorable Mention All-Big12 (Coaches), 2020 2nd Team Academic All-Big12. Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) 202113 GS, 14 GP, 2 INT (1 TD), 48 TKL, 6 PD, 1 FF. 202011 GP, 12 TKL, 1 FR, 1 KR TD. 201913 GP, 16 TKL. 2018REDSHIRT. Player Summary:. Jason Taylor II makes...
Caleb Murphy Scouting Report | Ferris State DE/OLB | 2023 NFL Draft
Before Caleb Murphy was a two-time NCAA Division II National Champion and held the NCAA record for sacks in a single season, he was a 6-foot-4, 215 defensive end/outside linebacker prospect at Dowagiac Union High School in Dowagiac, Michigan. While at Dowagiac Union, Murphy shined as a four-sport athlete, participating in football, basketball, wrestling, and track & field.
NFL Transactions for February 9, 2023 | Presented by the Hula Bowl All-Star Game
Cardinals are being patient on hiring their next head coach. Bills hired Al Holcomb as a Senior Defensive Assistant. Packers hired Greg Williams the former Cardinals CB’s coach as their passing game coordinator/cornerbacks coach. Houston Texans. Texans interviewed Cardinals DL Coach Matt Burker for their DC Job. Jacksonville Jaguars.
Tyon Davis, CB, Tulsa | 2023 Hula Bowl Spotlight Zoom Interview
Tulsa cornerback Tyon Davis had a huge week in Orlando in front of NFL Scouts at the 2023 Hula Bowl. He took time away from training for his pro day to sit down with NFL Draft Diamonds scout Jimmy Williams for this exclusive Zoom Interview. Make sure you hit the Like and Subscribe button below.
Sean Payton sounds like he has interest in Josh Jacobs! Could the Broncos go after the Free Agent RB?
Imagine going up against your division rival twice a year? That has to be one of the greatest things to do in sports. Facing your division rival would inspire me, and I am sure Sean Payton realizes that. Sean Payton the new Broncos head coach joined Kay Adams and Josh...
4 Young Players to Watch at the Super Bowl
The Super Bowl clash between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday will likely be one of the most best sporting events of the year. The latest NFL lines rate the Eagles as favorites to win the NFL title, although there is little to choose between either team in the betting.
49ers TE George Kittle believes Brock Purdy should be the starter over Trey Lance
George Kittle the starting tight end of San Francisco 49ers recently sat down with Von Miller to talk about the Niners situation at quarterback. While Kittle did say he felt Trey Lance has not really been given a true opportunity to shine, he feels Brock Purdy should be in the driver’s seat.
