tsnews.com
Goddard recall effort draws a large crowd
GODDARD – A meeting to recall Goddard Mayor Hunter Larkin and possibly other Goddard City Council members drew more than 70 people and plenty of media attention on Monday evening. The meeting was held at the pavilion in Linear Park before Monday’s Goddard City Council meeting. It was...
Board will vote Monday on whether to sell a former Wichita school to private developers
Under the contract, Garvey Ventures could not operate the building as a school.
KWCH.com
Wichita school board to decide whether to sell former school building
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita school board at its next meeting Monday, Feb. 13, will take a vote on whether to sell the former Price Elementary School property in east Wichita. The school, which was later changed to an alternative middle school called Blackbear Bosin Academy, has sat vacant since 2011.
City considers improvements at Kellogg and the airport
If you drive along Kellogg at the airport exit, you may have noticed rusty railings along the ramps and broken concrete slabs on some of the abutments.
WIBW
‘Who is left to run the city?’: Questions continue following shakeup at Goddard City Hall
GODDARD, Kan. (KWCH) - Goddard residents continue to express concerns and anger at what took place at a city council meeting in January as they question plans moving forward. In a flurry of action taken in less than 20 minutes on Jan. 17, a mayor was voted off the bench, a vote returned a former mayor to the post and a city administrator was fired.
When Wichita schools denied special education services, this family fought back — and won
The five-year battle became one of the costliest special education cases in Kansas history.
Wichita officers who sent racist, photoshopped image of George Floyd resign
One of them had their last day on Thursday.
kfdi.com
Wichita awards first water rebates of the year
The City of Wichita is offering a rebate program again this year for residents who buy water-saving appliances and devices, and the city has started handing out the next round of rebates. Mayor Brandon Whipple said at his weekly news conference that the city has provided almost $8,000 in rebates...
Earthquake about 30 miles southwest of Wichita felt by some in the city, report shows
The 3.2-magnitude earthquake hit at 8:29 p.m. Friday night.
Wichita teenager ejected, hospitalized in rollover crash
An 18-year-old Wichitan was hospitalized with serious injuries after a rollover crash.
WPD warns of in-person ‘Grandparent Scams’
The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is warning residents of a new scam tactic, with people showing up in-person to collect.
Bryan Kohberger’s termination letter from WSU mentions ‘altercation’ with professor, lack of ‘professionalism’
The termination letter references an alleged "altercation" between Kohberger and the professor he was supporting as a teaching assistant.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Au'stazia Jackson
Teenager Au'stazia Jackson, 17, was reported missing on Dec. 17, 2022, in Topeka. She was previously reported missing, along with teenager Emily Zeferjohn, on Nov. 6, 2022, in Arkansas City. AUSTAZIA JACKSON. Missing from: Topeka, Kan. Missing since: Dec. 17, 2022. Age when reported missing: 17. Height then: 5'3’’
Wichita nonprofit cafe needs help before serving customers
Carpe Diem Cafe, a new nonprofit, will employ people struggling to find and keep a job.
New Starbucks in Newton has opening date
NEWTON, Kan. — The new Starbucks on the south end of Newton at 1609 South Kansas will open later this month. According to the weekly update from Newton City Manager Kelly McElroy, a Temporary Certificate of Occupancy was issued to Starbucks last week. Their public opening is now slated for Feb. 27.
White Castle steps in with an offer to help save a castle-shaped Kansas diner
White Castle, which was founded in Wichita, is offering to help save a castle-shaped diner that never even held a White Castle restaurant.
Kellogg traffic enforcement leads to many tickets, one arrest
Officers from Patrol East ran LIDAR on Kellogg near Rock Road.
KSN.com
Welcome to SCHEELS – Store Construction Status/Behind the Scenes Tour
Construction is coming along nicely at the Wichita Scheels store and we got a behind-the-scenes tour! The two-story establishment will consist of a putting green, a large mountain covered in various animals, a fish tank and more. The store is set to open this July and constructions are right on...
Kansas Humane Society is at maximum capacity
The Kansas Humane Society, (KHS). says they are experiencing a crisis situation. Along with the Wichita Animal Shelter (WAS) they are a maximum capacity for dogs, with more arriving each day.
wichitabyeb.com
First Look at Rebekah’s Lounge at Odd Fellow Hall
Inside the event venue, Odd Fellow Hall, you’ll find a new cocktail lounge in an adjoining space just north of the venue’s ballroom called Rebekah’s Lounge. What used to be office space is now a cool lounge space with seating for 60 people. There’s a full bar where on certain nights you’ll find mixologist Cody Lonergan slinging his list of inventive cocktails. Inside, there are also sofas, tables, and chairs to offer guests plenty of seating to sit, relax and enjoy whatever it is going on that evening.
