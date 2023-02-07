Inside the event venue, Odd Fellow Hall, you’ll find a new cocktail lounge in an adjoining space just north of the venue’s ballroom called Rebekah’s Lounge. What used to be office space is now a cool lounge space with seating for 60 people. There’s a full bar where on certain nights you’ll find mixologist Cody Lonergan slinging his list of inventive cocktails. Inside, there are also sofas, tables, and chairs to offer guests plenty of seating to sit, relax and enjoy whatever it is going on that evening.

WICHITA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO