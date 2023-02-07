ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goddard, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tsnews.com

Goddard recall effort draws a large crowd

GODDARD – A meeting to recall Goddard Mayor Hunter Larkin and possibly other Goddard City Council members drew more than 70 people and plenty of media attention on Monday evening. The meeting was held at the pavilion in Linear Park before Monday’s Goddard City Council meeting. It was...
GODDARD, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita school board to decide whether to sell former school building

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita school board at its next meeting Monday, Feb. 13, will take a vote on whether to sell the former Price Elementary School property in east Wichita. The school, which was later changed to an alternative middle school called Blackbear Bosin Academy, has sat vacant since 2011.
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

‘Who is left to run the city?’: Questions continue following shakeup at Goddard City Hall

GODDARD, Kan. (KWCH) - Goddard residents continue to express concerns and anger at what took place at a city council meeting in January as they question plans moving forward. In a flurry of action taken in less than 20 minutes on Jan. 17, a mayor was voted off the bench, a vote returned a former mayor to the post and a city administrator was fired.
kfdi.com

Wichita awards first water rebates of the year

The City of Wichita is offering a rebate program again this year for residents who buy water-saving appliances and devices, and the city has started handing out the next round of rebates. Mayor Brandon Whipple said at his weekly news conference that the city has provided almost $8,000 in rebates...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Au'stazia Jackson

Teenager Au'stazia Jackson, 17, was reported missing on Dec. 17, 2022, in Topeka. She was previously reported missing, along with teenager Emily Zeferjohn, on Nov. 6, 2022, in Arkansas City. AUSTAZIA JACKSON. Missing from: Topeka, Kan. Missing since: Dec. 17, 2022. Age when reported missing: 17. Height then: 5'3’’
TOPEKA, KS
Hutch Post

New Starbucks in Newton has opening date

NEWTON, Kan. — The new Starbucks on the south end of Newton at 1609 South Kansas will open later this month. According to the weekly update from Newton City Manager Kelly McElroy, a Temporary Certificate of Occupancy was issued to Starbucks last week. Their public opening is now slated for Feb. 27.
NEWTON, KS
KSN.com

Welcome to SCHEELS – Store Construction Status/Behind the Scenes Tour

Construction is coming along nicely at the Wichita Scheels store and we got a behind-the-scenes tour! The two-story establishment will consist of a putting green, a large mountain covered in various animals, a fish tank and more. The store is set to open this July and constructions are right on...
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

First Look at Rebekah’s Lounge at Odd Fellow Hall

Inside the event venue, Odd Fellow Hall, you’ll find a new cocktail lounge in an adjoining space just north of the venue’s ballroom called Rebekah’s Lounge. What used to be office space is now a cool lounge space with seating for 60 people. There’s a full bar where on certain nights you’ll find mixologist Cody Lonergan slinging his list of inventive cocktails. Inside, there are also sofas, tables, and chairs to offer guests plenty of seating to sit, relax and enjoy whatever it is going on that evening.
WICHITA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy