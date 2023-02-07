ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl

Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
4 Young Players to Watch at the Super Bowl

The Super Bowl clash between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday will likely be one of the most best sporting events of the year. The latest NFL lines rate the Eagles as favorites to win the NFL title, although there is little to choose between either team in the betting.
What if Aaron Rodgers decides to retire on his darkness retreat? Is there honestly a possibility this happens?

I am not a betting man, but do you think Aaron Rodgers would honestly retire after going on a three-day darkness retreat?. I mean I know money is not everything, but hear me out. This guy just signed a 3-year, $150.815 million restructured deal with the Packers last off-season. He has a $58.3 million signing bonus for 2023 and a cap hit of $31.6 million. His signing bonus has already been spread out until 2026.
Will the Jacksonville Jaguars be Super Bowl contenders?

Coming off an AFC South title and wild card win, the Jacksonville Jaguars are an intriguing team next season. Are they Super Bowl contenders?. One of the biggest surprises of the 2022 NFL season was the Jacksonville Jaguars. After hiring Doug Pederson and splurging in spending over free agency, it was expected the Jaguars would improve from their 3-14 record in 2021. However, they weren’t expected to win the AFC South and win a playoff game, but they did.
Tyon Davis, CB, Tulsa | 2023 Hula Bowl Spotlight Zoom Interview

Tulsa cornerback Tyon Davis had a huge week in Orlando in front of NFL Scouts at the 2023 Hula Bowl. He took time away from training for his pro day to sit down with NFL Draft Diamonds scout Jimmy Williams for this exclusive Zoom Interview. Make sure you hit the Like and Subscribe button below.
Jets owner Woody Johnson really wants Aaron Rodgers

Woody Johnson is not allowed to talk about Aaron Rodgers specifically because then he will get in trouble for tampering, but everyone is asking him questions about adding a veteran quarterback like Aaron Rodgers. Johnson was asked directly if the Jets want Aaron Rodgers during an interview with ESPN at...
NFL Transactions for February 12, 2023 | Presented by the Hula Bowl

Cardinals expected to request an interview with Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon. Panthers interviewed Rams Asst. HC Thomas Brown for a second time. Bengals QB Coach Dan Pitcher will remain with the team. Denver Broncos. Broncos interviewed Rex Ryan for their DC position. Houston Texans. Texans hired 49ers passing game coordinator...
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Ce’Cori Tolds, DB, Incarnate Word

What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. What makes me a top prospect is my top-end speed, I feel I can run with any receiver in the country, I can run past any cornerback and most of all I’m a very coachable player. I love to listen and learn as much as possible.
Nikko Remigio Scouting Report | Fresno State WR | 2023 NFL Draft

Coming out of Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California, Nikko Remigio was a consensus four-star and 52nd-ranked receiver prospect in the Class of 2018. During Remigio’s time at Mater Dei – one of the top high school football powerhouses in the United States – he competed beside some of the most highly-touted prospects in the nation, including five-star receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Bru McCoy.
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Micah Small, WR, Southern Arkansas

Talk about your experience as a student. What is your major/minor? Did you participate in any other activities or campus organizations other than football?. I was at SAU for five and a half years getting a degree in criminal justice as well as part of my masters in public administration. I worked at our university’s rec center and played on several intramural teams.
Frank Clark is three sacks away from becoming the All-Time Leader in Post-Season Sacks in NFL

Today, Frank Clark can set a record in the NFL. He needs just three sacks to become the All-Time Leader in Post-Season Sacks in the NFL. Chiefs star Frank Clark has 13.5 career postseason sacks entering Super Bowl LVII. Former New England Patriots linebacker Willie McGinest holds the all-time NFL record with 16. So Clark can technically tie McGinest with 2.5 sacks or break the record with three.

