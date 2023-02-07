Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Prepare for strong winds on Tuesday morning: NWS warns Southeast California and South Central Nevada, Las Vegas, NVStanleyCalifornia State
Nevada declares state of emergency due to gas pipeline leakEdy ZooNevada State
Parents worried about outbreak of Norovirus at Las Vegas elementary schoolAmanda MichelleLas Vegas, NV
Man Arrested in 42-Year-Old Las Vegas Cold Case MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Las Vegas, NV
Fuel Pipeline Leak ShutdowncreteCalifornia State
Related
Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl
Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
4 Young Players to Watch at the Super Bowl
The Super Bowl clash between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday will likely be one of the most best sporting events of the year. The latest NFL lines rate the Eagles as favorites to win the NFL title, although there is little to choose between either team in the betting.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Colts are narrowing their head coaching list down, but Jeff Saturday somehow remains a candidate….
The Indianapolis Colts are looking for a new head coach, but who is left?. Today, several big time names looking for a head coaching jobs were told they are no longer in the running for the Colts head coaching gig. According to Jeremy Fowler, Mike Kafka, Brian Callahan and Wink...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Houston Texans met with recently fired Kliff Kingsbury for a coaching job
Kliff Kingsbury is a pretty well respected coach, and while he didn’t work out for the Arizona Cardinals, Kingsbury had an interview with the Houston Texans and their new head coach DeMeco Ryans. While Ryans is a pretty solid defensive minded coach, he will need someone that can run...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
What if Aaron Rodgers decides to retire on his darkness retreat? Is there honestly a possibility this happens?
I am not a betting man, but do you think Aaron Rodgers would honestly retire after going on a three-day darkness retreat?. I mean I know money is not everything, but hear me out. This guy just signed a 3-year, $150.815 million restructured deal with the Packers last off-season. He has a $58.3 million signing bonus for 2023 and a cap hit of $31.6 million. His signing bonus has already been spread out until 2026.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Could the Eagles end up losing both their OC and DC after the Super Bowl? | Jonathan Gannon could be next to leave
The Indianapolis Colts are expected to hire Shane Steichen as their next head coach. Today, The Indianapolis Colts told all the remaining coaches they are planning on moving in a different direction. According to reports, Shane Steichen is not the only one from Philadelphia getting a lot of love. Gannon...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Former Buffalo Bills head coach Rex Ryan was interviewed by the Broncos for their DC vacancy
According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, Rex Ryan the legendary defensive mind and former Buffalo Bills head coach interviewed with the Denver Broncos this week. Ryan currently works for ESPN, but this would be a very interesting hire. Rob Ryan, the brother of Rex was Sean Payton’s defensive coordinator...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Will the Jacksonville Jaguars be Super Bowl contenders?
Coming off an AFC South title and wild card win, the Jacksonville Jaguars are an intriguing team next season. Are they Super Bowl contenders?. One of the biggest surprises of the 2022 NFL season was the Jacksonville Jaguars. After hiring Doug Pederson and splurging in spending over free agency, it was expected the Jaguars would improve from their 3-14 record in 2021. However, they weren’t expected to win the AFC South and win a playoff game, but they did.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Sean Payton sounds like he has interest in Josh Jacobs! Could the Broncos go after the Free Agent RB?
Imagine going up against your division rival twice a year? That has to be one of the greatest things to do in sports. Facing your division rival would inspire me, and I am sure Sean Payton realizes that. Sean Payton the new Broncos head coach joined Kay Adams and Josh...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Former Carolina Panthers player arrested again in Miami, this time for being a getaway driver in a crime
Damian Parms is in the news again. This is the second time he has been in legal trouble in just a matter of a few months. Parms was recently arrested back in December for reportedly stealing luggage from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, and now he is in the news again.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Terrell Bailey, DB, North Alabama University
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. The things that make me a top prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft is my speed, toughness, and instincts. At what age were you first interested in the sport of football?. At age 5 I was...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Tyon Davis, CB, Tulsa | 2023 Hula Bowl Spotlight Zoom Interview
Tulsa cornerback Tyon Davis had a huge week in Orlando in front of NFL Scouts at the 2023 Hula Bowl. He took time away from training for his pro day to sit down with NFL Draft Diamonds scout Jimmy Williams for this exclusive Zoom Interview. Make sure you hit the Like and Subscribe button below.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Jets owner Woody Johnson really wants Aaron Rodgers
Woody Johnson is not allowed to talk about Aaron Rodgers specifically because then he will get in trouble for tampering, but everyone is asking him questions about adding a veteran quarterback like Aaron Rodgers. Johnson was asked directly if the Jets want Aaron Rodgers during an interview with ESPN at...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Reco Hannah, LB, University of New Mexico
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. What makes me a top prospect in my position is that I play fast and I’m able to adapt to certain situations that happen. At what age were you first interested in the sport of...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
NFL Transactions for February 12, 2023 | Presented by the Hula Bowl
Cardinals expected to request an interview with Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon. Panthers interviewed Rams Asst. HC Thomas Brown for a second time. Bengals QB Coach Dan Pitcher will remain with the team. Denver Broncos. Broncos interviewed Rex Ryan for their DC position. Houston Texans. Texans hired 49ers passing game coordinator...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Ce’Cori Tolds, DB, Incarnate Word
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. What makes me a top prospect is my top-end speed, I feel I can run with any receiver in the country, I can run past any cornerback and most of all I’m a very coachable player. I love to listen and learn as much as possible.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Nikko Remigio Scouting Report | Fresno State WR | 2023 NFL Draft
Coming out of Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California, Nikko Remigio was a consensus four-star and 52nd-ranked receiver prospect in the Class of 2018. During Remigio’s time at Mater Dei – one of the top high school football powerhouses in the United States – he competed beside some of the most highly-touted prospects in the nation, including five-star receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Bru McCoy.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Micah Small, WR, Southern Arkansas
Talk about your experience as a student. What is your major/minor? Did you participate in any other activities or campus organizations other than football?. I was at SAU for five and a half years getting a degree in criminal justice as well as part of my masters in public administration. I worked at our university’s rec center and played on several intramural teams.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Frank Clark is three sacks away from becoming the All-Time Leader in Post-Season Sacks in NFL
Today, Frank Clark can set a record in the NFL. He needs just three sacks to become the All-Time Leader in Post-Season Sacks in the NFL. Chiefs star Frank Clark has 13.5 career postseason sacks entering Super Bowl LVII. Former New England Patriots linebacker Willie McGinest holds the all-time NFL record with 16. So Clark can technically tie McGinest with 2.5 sacks or break the record with three.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Lawrence Taylor says Tom Brady is not the Greatest Of All-Time | He feels this quarterback is better
Many feel the former Michigan gunslinger is the best quarterback ever, but there is one legend who does not believe Brady is the GOAT. A matter of fact, Lawrence Taylor the Giants legendary pass rusher feels Joe Montana is the Greatest Still. Taylor says the rules protected him, and football...
Comments / 0