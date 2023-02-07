Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Mobile Police investigating shooting Sunday morning on St. Stephens Road
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating a shooting that happened in the early hours of Sunday morning on St. Stephens Road. According to officials, officers were called to the 1000 block of St. Stephens Road, the Economy Inn, near Springhill Avenue, for a shooting. Officers arrived and […]
45-year-old man killed, friend injured in Mobile County after they exchange gunfire, police say
A man was killed and his close friend was injured Thursday when they opened fire on each other in Mobile County. Marlon Trayvelle Pierce, 45, of Deer Park, was identified as the man slain in the double shooting in Citronelle, Police Chief Chris McClean told WPMI. Pierce’s friend, 49-year-old Citronelle...
Three teenagers shot outside a Mobile gas station
Three teenagers were shot as they tried to get away from a confrontation at a gas station in west Mobile late Thursday, according to Mobile police. The victims -- all males -- included a 17-year-old two 18-year-olds, who were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Mobile police report...
Arrest made in connection to Mobile County man’s murder in Greene Co., family speaks out
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — When Logan Wainwright’s family members learned their loved one was killed in Greene County, Miss., their world would change forever. Deputies from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office would then place Michael Holder, 37, into custody and charge him with premeditated murder. According to deputies from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Arrest made in case of Mount Vernon man killed in Mississippi
GREENE COUNTY, Miss. (WALA) - The man accused of shooting and killing a Mount Vernon, Ala., man in Greene County, Miss., has been taken into custody. Michael Holder was arrested Friday afternoon and is facing a premeditated murder charge for the death of Logan Wainwright. Holder appeared before a judge...
3 shot at Spirit gas station on Schillinger Road: Mobile Police
UPDATE (Feb. 10, 11 a.m.): Mobile Police released additional details about the Thursday night shooting that sent three people to a hospital. Police said the victims, a 17-year-old and two 18-year-olds, were sitting in a car when one or more shooters approached the car and warned the victims not to more. When the victims tried […]
WPMI
Family mourns the loss of young woman killed in Prichard gas station shooting
Prichard, Ala. (WPMI) — More violence affecting Mobile County that led to a young woman’s death. NBC 15's Karris Harmon sat down exclusively with the family of 23-year-old Destiny Watson who was murdered at a gas station in Prichard off of Wolf Ridge and Saint Stephens Road. They say their lives will never be the same. Destiny Watson's family telling me today, Tuesday night was when their world stopped turning.
WALA-TV FOX10
Fugitive Files Arrest: Kadejah Johnson surrenders
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The FOX10 News Fugitive Files once again Mobile police bring in another suspect. Kadejah Johnson surrendered at Mobile County Metro Jail Thursday. Back in December, Johnson was wanted for home invasion burglary. The Mobile Police Department said Johnson went to the apartment of her boyfriend’s other girlfriend, kicked down the door to the woman’s apartment and assaulted her. The victim ran into a room with her baby for safety, authorities said.
Mississippi Press
Shooting lands Gautier man in jail, two in hospital
GAUTIER, Mississippi -- A 22-year-old Gautier man is charged with two counts of aggravated assault after a Wednesday shooting which sent two people to the hospital. According to Gautier police chief David Bever, officers responded to a report of a shooting on Whitewood Drive around 1 a.m. Wednesday. Arriving at...
WALA-TV FOX10
Exclusive surveillance video shows the moment a shooter wounds three victims on Schillinger Road
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Surveillance video obtained by FOX10 News shows what happened during a shooting that left three people wounded Thursday night. Investigators say three male victims were sitting in a car outside a gas station off Schillinger Road when they were shot. The search is now on for...
Mississippi Press
Two men each sentenced to 20 years in prison in pair of Ocean Springs armed robberies
PASCAGOULA, Mississippi -- Two Ocean Springs men were sentenced to a total of 30 years for a pair of armed robberies at two different gas stations in the Ocean Springs area in April 2021. Gywan Ladarius Willis, 28, and Alfonzo Lavente Taylor, 34, appeared before Jackson County Judge Keith Miller...
WPMI
Four people shot, two killed in violent 24 hours for Mobile County
Wednesday, Mobile's attention was once again turned towards to the violence in our community. Two arrests have been made for Tuesday night's deadly shooting in Prichard. Both suspects have been charged with murder. Within 24 hours of that shooting, there were three other shootings in Mobile County. All this violence has people one edge. Our police officers are asking everyone to please put the guns down.
WALA-TV FOX10
Jury convicts alleged Saddle Up Saloon shooter of lesser charges
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - After nearly a full day of deliberations, a jury on Thursday found a man accused of a downtown shooting guilty, but it was not the verdict that the victims’ relatives wanted. The Mobile County Circuit Court jury rejected a murder charge and instead found Freddy...
Conviction upheld for man who murdered Mobile city worker in gang shootout
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall praised his staff for defending the murder conviction of a man who killed an innocent bystander during a gang shootout in Mobile, according to a news release. But Marshall also said more work needs to be done to ‘crack down’ on gang violence. Patrick William Johnson, […]
Woman allegedly runs over ex-boyfriend, arrested for attempted murder: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman has been booked into Mobile Metro Jail after allegedly running over her ex-boyfriend, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. Officials said Bobbie Black, 31, was charged with attempted murder after she “used her vehicle to intentionally strike her ex-boyfriend” on Feb. 1, 2023. The victim did not […]
WALA-TV FOX10
UPDATE: Victim from East Rue Maison shooting has died, MPD says
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man suffered a possible life-threatening injuring in a late morning shooting today, authorities said. The Mobile Police Department confirmed that officers responded to the 200 block of East Rue Maison around 11:54 a.m. today regarding a male victim shot. The victim was taken to the...
Family of man killed by Mobile SWAT officers files lawsuit
The family of a man killed by Mobile police has filed a lawsuit against the city.
WALA-TV FOX10
Woman charged with attempted murder
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police on Wednesday arrested a 31-year-old Mobile woman accused in an attempted murder incident on Seale Street. According to police, Bobbie Jane Black used her vehicle to intentionally hit her ex-boyfriend on Feb. 1 in the 1000 block of Seale Street. The victim reported the...
Victim suffering life-threatening injury after alleged stabbing, 1 arrested: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department officials said they arrested a woman after she stabbed a person, leaving them with a life-threatening injury. According to officials, officers were called to the 7000 block of Whitefall Drive, near Old Pascagoula Road, for reports of a stabbing. Officers arrived on the scene and found the victim […]
Father of 7-month-old shot to death at south Alabama beauty supply shop
The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office has released details of a Friday shooting that left one man charged with murder and a mother seeking help raising money for her son’s funeral. According to the MCSO, the incident took place Friday evening in Semmes, where Semmes police and sheriff’s deputies...
Comments / 4