Battle Creek, MI

Opening of new WMU student center delayed until July 2023

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The new student center on the Western Michigan University campus in Kalamazoo won’t be open until late July 2023. WMU officials had planned to open it in August 2022, and that was delayed to January 2023 before the latest announcement. The $60 million...
Process to find a new superintendent for Kalamazoo Public Schools continues

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Kalamazoo Public Schools Board of Education huddled again this week with the consulting firm helping them select a new superintendent. Thursday’s workshop was led by Greg Siezputowski, director of leadership development and executive search services with the Michigan Association of School Boards. That group has been hired by KPS to lead the search for a replacement for former superintendent Dr. Rita Raichoudhuri, who stepped down two months ago.
Red alert on red-tagged residential properties in Lansing

Behind the heavy metal screen door, the sounds of excited children could be heard. The woman who answered the door Sunday asked to get her husband. Soon, Madi Mahamat Ibrahim was sliding on white loafers across the front porch at 1135 Farrand St. on the city’s northeast side. The...
Kalamazoo man killed while crossing street Friday evening

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A 65-year-old Kalamazoo man was killed Friday evening after being struck while crossing a street in Kalamazoo. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says the pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle while crossing Portage Street near Miller Road at around 6:50 p.m. Officers...
Ford reportedly close to announcing battery plant at Marshall Megasite

MARSHALL, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Ford Motor Company is reportedly nearing a deal with Marshall area leaders to build a multibillion-dollar battery plant for its electric vehicles. The Detroit News says that came from an elected Calhoun County official who does not have authorization to disclose details of the...
Battle Creek man charged with solicitation to commit murder

BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A 31-year-old Battle Creek man was arraigned Friday on charges related to offering money for murder via social media. Jonothon Allen was arraigned on charges of solicitation to commit murder, carrying a weapon with unlawful intent, and carrying a concealed weapon. He is in the Calhoun County Jail.
One shot while in car on West Michigan Avenue in Kalamazoo early Saturday

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A 17-year-old from Kalamazoo suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in their parked car early Saturday. Just after midnight the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to the 2700 block of West Michigan Avenue for reports of shots fired. They say they found a shooting scene but no victims.
A Sad Look Inside Battle Creek’s Declining Lakeview Square Mall

Malls in Michigan are just not what they use to be. Take a look at a scene that is all too common nowadays when it comes to malls. In the past, malls were a great place to go to hang out with friends, get all of your shopping done for the holidays, and get some entertainment. Now, walking through a mall in most places has an almost eerie and empty feeling.
MSU to work on FIFA World Cup turf project

EAST LANSING, MI — When the FIFA World Cup returns to North America in 2026, Michigan State University – a school known worldwide for its turf grass management program – is going to have a say in what kind of playing turf goes into more than a dozen stadiums hosting World Cup matches.
