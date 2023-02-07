Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wkzo.com
After attorney fees, Kalamazoo County to receive almost $1.6 million from Meijer opioid settlement
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – While some counties have already received their money, Kalamazoo County is expected to soon receive nearly $1.6 million after Meijer reached a settlement related to opioid litigation. Meijer is expected to pay the county a total of $2,075,000, but after attorney fees, $1,556, 250...
wkzo.com
Opening of new WMU student center delayed until July 2023
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The new student center on the Western Michigan University campus in Kalamazoo won’t be open until late July 2023. WMU officials had planned to open it in August 2022, and that was delayed to January 2023 before the latest announcement. The $60 million...
wkzo.com
Process to find a new superintendent for Kalamazoo Public Schools continues
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Kalamazoo Public Schools Board of Education huddled again this week with the consulting firm helping them select a new superintendent. Thursday’s workshop was led by Greg Siezputowski, director of leadership development and executive search services with the Michigan Association of School Boards. That group has been hired by KPS to lead the search for a replacement for former superintendent Dr. Rita Raichoudhuri, who stepped down two months ago.
wkzo.com
County reenters discussions on proposed downtown Kalamazoo sports arena and concert venue
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – There have been talks for years about building a sports arena and concert venue in downtown Kalamazoo and apparently another effort may be in the works. The first clue came when the Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners approved a motion this week to become...
wkzo.com
Ford confirms announcement on electric vehicle battery plant coming Monday, expected to be in Marshall Township
MARSHALL TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Ford Motor Co. is expected to confirm what that has been speculated for several days: the construction of an electric vehicle battery plant will happen near Marshall. Crain’s Detroit Business says Ford has scheduled a news conference for Monday afternoon near Detroit, with...
lansingcitypulse.com
Red alert on red-tagged residential properties in Lansing
Behind the heavy metal screen door, the sounds of excited children could be heard. The woman who answered the door Sunday asked to get her husband. Soon, Madi Mahamat Ibrahim was sliding on white loafers across the front porch at 1135 Farrand St. on the city’s northeast side. The...
wkzo.com
Kalamazoo man killed while crossing street Friday evening
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A 65-year-old Kalamazoo man was killed Friday evening after being struck while crossing a street in Kalamazoo. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says the pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle while crossing Portage Street near Miller Road at around 6:50 p.m. Officers...
wkzo.com
Ford reportedly close to announcing battery plant at Marshall Megasite
MARSHALL, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Ford Motor Company is reportedly nearing a deal with Marshall area leaders to build a multibillion-dollar battery plant for its electric vehicles. The Detroit News says that came from an elected Calhoun County official who does not have authorization to disclose details of the...
wkzo.com
Battle Creek man charged with solicitation to commit murder
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A 31-year-old Battle Creek man was arraigned Friday on charges related to offering money for murder via social media. Jonothon Allen was arraigned on charges of solicitation to commit murder, carrying a weapon with unlawful intent, and carrying a concealed weapon. He is in the Calhoun County Jail.
wkzo.com
One shot while in car on West Michigan Avenue in Kalamazoo early Saturday
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A 17-year-old from Kalamazoo suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in their parked car early Saturday. Just after midnight the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to the 2700 block of West Michigan Avenue for reports of shots fired. They say they found a shooting scene but no victims.
Man shot multiple times, killed in Grand Rapids
After a man was fatally shot in Grand Rapids Friday night, a witness stopped the suspect until officers could arrest him, police say.
wkzo.com
Dowagiac area man facing numerous charges in three counties after fleeing authorities
CASSOPOLIS MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A Dowagiac area man faces several charges stemming from an incident Wednesday in Cass County. Detectives from the Southwest Enforcement Team and troopers from the Michigan State Police attempted to apprehend 31-year-old George Lawrence Tovey III Wednesday afternoon in the city of Dowagiac. Tovey...
wkzo.com
Water line repairs trigger boil water advisory in Nazareth Road neighborhoods
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – As the City of Kalamazoo repairs several water lines, resulting in a temporary loss of pressure, a precautionary boil water advisory is being issued in several areas through Monday. The advisory, issued in cooperation with the Kalamazoo County Health and Community Services Department for...
A Sad Look Inside Battle Creek’s Declining Lakeview Square Mall
Malls in Michigan are just not what they use to be. Take a look at a scene that is all too common nowadays when it comes to malls. In the past, malls were a great place to go to hang out with friends, get all of your shopping done for the holidays, and get some entertainment. Now, walking through a mall in most places has an almost eerie and empty feeling.
GR school placed under lockdown due to shots nearby
A Grand Rapids school went into lockdown Tuesday due to a report of shots fired nearby, school officials say.
Crews respond to second fire at Dutch Village in Holland
Crews were spotted putting out flames early Tuesday morning. The Dutch Village had another barn fire in June 2022.
Two arrested after detective spots drug deal in South Haven Walmart parking lot
Two people are in custody after a detective saw a drug deal take place in the South Haven Walmart parking lot.
Grand Rapids men charged in Coopersville break-in
Three men and a teen from Grand Rapids have been charged with breaking into a smokeshop in Coopersville early Monday and then leading police on a chase.
Michigan State Police looking for missing teen runaway
Michigan State Police – Lakeview Post is looking for a missing teen runaway. He is 16-year-old Joesiah David Katanek.
wkzo.com
MSU to work on FIFA World Cup turf project
EAST LANSING, MI — When the FIFA World Cup returns to North America in 2026, Michigan State University – a school known worldwide for its turf grass management program – is going to have a say in what kind of playing turf goes into more than a dozen stadiums hosting World Cup matches.
Comments / 1