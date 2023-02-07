On one hand, we get it. On the other… well, with the other hand, we facepalm. Look, we can understand why The Young and the Restless would have Victor anxious to return Adam to the Newman Enterprises. It’s a family business, and he’s family. But on a deeper level, it just doesn’t track. The former Christian Miller built himself up from nothing and respects others who do the same. So his obsession with putting Adam back behind a Newman desk suggests that he doesn’t think that he can succeed on his own.

10 DAYS AGO