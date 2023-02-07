ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Young & Restless Bungle: A Fatal Flaw in Jack’s Scheme Leaves Diane’s Fate in the Hands of Her Enemies

It’s an opportunity to run Jenkins out of town on a silver platter. Why wouldn’t they take it?!. Well, it seems that Jack and Diane’s plan went off without a hitch. Jeremy was hauled off by Chance and they framed him soundly. But for those Young & Restless fans left asking, “Is that it?!” there’s still hope for a twist because Jack’s plan has one huge and possibly fatal flaw…
Bold & Beautiful’s Ridge May Be Returning With an Even Bigger Surprise Than Bill’s Hookup With Sheila!

What does a lonely ladies’ man do when he’s away… but find a new lady?. It would be nice to think that while The Bold and the Beautiful has Ridge off the canvas for a minute, the character is doing some soul-searching, maturing better late than never, and deciding once and for all whether his heart truly belongs to Brooke or Taylor. But we all know that that isn’t happening. It just isn’t Ridge.
General Hospital Alum and Primetime MVP Dead at 45

“What a beautiful, bright light we lost today.”. Multiple fandoms are mourning the passing of much-loved actress Annie Wersching. To General Hospital fans, she was Amelia Joffe. Viewers of Star Trek: Picard knew her as the Borg Queen. And Vampire Diary lovers know her Lily was the mother of the Salvatore brothers.
General Hospital Trauma: A Single Twist Could Set Willow and Esme’s Storylines On a Horrifying Collision Course

Desperate times could force Esme to take desperate action!. There are certain soap tropes which fans can see coming a mile away. When two characters are shown driving separate cars on a rainy night, there’s going to be an accident. When a murder is committed, the police will always arrest the wrong person. And when two women are pregnant at the same time… those babies are gonna be switched.
Bold & Beautiful’s Katherine Kelly Lang Suggests a Surprising New Leading Man for Brooke

This “kinda sexy” newcomer might have a little trouble fitting in. When it comes to daytime leading men, The Bold and the Beautiful’s Brooke has had her fair share, and her portrayer, Katherine Kelly Lang, recently suggested yet another new love interest for her character. The CBS soap vet posted a couple of photos alongside the topic of conversation and asked followers, “What do you think?” New love interest for ‘Brooke’?”
soaphub.com

GH Spoilers Speculation: Here’s Who Is Running Austin’s Mob Family

GH spoilers are pointing in the direction of Port Charles receiving another visit from yet another mob family. One that will give Sonny Corinthos and Selina Wu a run for their money. GH Spoilers Speculation. Or will it? Could the head of this organized crime syndicate already be on the...
What Young & Restless Is Doing With Victor Suggests That the Show Has Altogether Forgotten Who He Is

On one hand, we get it. On the other… well, with the other hand, we facepalm. Look, we can understand why The Young and the Restless would have Victor anxious to return Adam to the Newman Enterprises. It’s a family business, and he’s family. But on a deeper level, it just doesn’t track. The former Christian Miller built himself up from nothing and respects others who do the same. So his obsession with putting Adam back behind a Newman desk suggests that he doesn’t think that he can succeed on his own.
As General Hospital’s Portia Marches Toward a Wedding Disaster, Brook Kerr Debuts a Gorgeous New Look

Whatever happens, at least Portia’s going to look incredible!. Well, if there are any rules we’ve learned from General Hospital — and, indeed, daytime television in general — it’s that drama-free relationships are a surefire death knell for couples, parentage should always be questioned and weddings almost never go off without a hitch. Put all three of those together and we’re pretty sure we’re going to get Portia and Curtis’ rapidly approaching Valentine’s Day wedding!

