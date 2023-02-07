Read full article on original website
Related
KOCO
Oklahoma lawmakers don't talk tax cuts during first week of legislative session
OKLAHOMA CITY — Lawmakers wrapped the first week of the 2023 regular session at the Oklahoma state Capitol. Several bills made it through committees, but one topic that wasn't touched on was tax cuts. "The time is now. We need to keep the momentum going. Let's cut taxes," Gov....
KOCO
Oklahoma Veterans Commission chair blames Kintsel for canceled meeting
OKLAHOMA CITY — One day after the Oklahoma attorney general said Gov. Kevin Stitt illegally appointed members to the state's Veterans Commission, the group's meeting was canceled. Waiting outside of the building where the meeting was planned, some members of the commission said Joel Kintsel, the executive director of...
KOCO
Oklahomans to gather at Scissortail Park to support women in Iran
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans are gathering at Scissortail Park to support the women in Iran. The civil unrest in the country has continued to grow. Now, the Iranian community is hoping to show support, all the way from Oklahoma. The rally at Scissortail Park falls on the anniversary of...
KOCO
Oklahoma State Regents release diversity, equity and inclusion data requested by Walters
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education released data on diversity, equity and inclusion programs after state Superintendent Ryan Walters requested it last month. During a January Oklahoma State Board of Education meeting, Ryan Walters requested this data from the regents to examine how much money...
KOCO
Exhibit invites students to learn about Oklahoma's Black history, roots
OKLAHOMA CITY — An exhibit at the Oklahoma Historical Society showcases prominent figures and events from the state's Black history. Now, students have the opportunity to learn about this history firsthand in the "Realizing the Dream" exhibit. >> Download the KOCO 5 App. “Education, history, and just the love...
KOCO
Authorities investigate outbreak of unusual sickness in two Oklahoma counties
CADDO COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities are investigating what caused 53 people in two counties to get the same serious illness. The Oklahoma State Department of Health said they still don't know where the outbreak that has impacted residents in Caddo and Custer counties came from. The department even called in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to help.
KOCO
Several agencies participate in Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — Several agencies participated in the Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics Oklahoma. The Moore Police Department and several other agencies had the chance to dunk themselves in icy water. The police department shared a video, all to raise money for Special Olympics. The statewide goal was...
KOCO
Bald eagle recovering after Oklahoma game warden finds it injured in field
MCINTOSH COUNTY, Okla. — A bald eagle is recovering after a game warden found it injured in an eastern Oklahoma field. McIntosh County Game Warden Jake Rowland received a call near Checotah that an injured bald eagle was in a pasture, according to the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation. Rowland found the bald eagle, which he said was pretty lively but clearly had an injured wing.
KOCO
Timeline: Light snow will cover parts of Oklahoma Thursday night, Friday morning
Light snow will cover parts of Oklahoma on Thursday night into Friday morning, as another round of winter weather makes its way across the state. Watch the video player above to see the latest weather timeline from KOCO 5 Meteorologist Damon Lane. Be sure to download the KOCO 5 App...
Comments / 0