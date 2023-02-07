Read full article on original website
swimswam.com
Ribeiro Takes 50 Fly, Walshe Wins 200 IM On Day One Of Lisbon International Meet
LCM (50m) The 2023 Lisbon International Swim Meeting saw day one kick off today with several meet records and one national record biting the dust. 18-year-old Diogo Ribeiro started things off quickly, competing in his pet event of the men’s 50m butterfly. Ribeiro stopped the clock at 23.77 to grab his first gold of the meet. His time overtook the previous meet standard of 23.97 Jose Canizares put on the books in 2017.
swimswam.com
Italy’s Di Pietro, Britain’s Ingram Clock Meet Records For Gold In Lisbon
LCM (50m) The 2023 Lisbon International Swim Meeting wrapped up today from Portugal with a meet record seemingly falling in every event. Italy’s Silvia Di Pietro was responsible for two competition marks being overwritten today, taking the women’s 50m fly and 100m free races. In the former, 29-year-old...
swimswam.com
Summer McIntosh Drops 5 Seconds, Narrowly-Misses Canadian Record in the 800 Free
Summer McIntosh kicked off her 2023 swimming season with a ban in Orlando, Florida, winning the women's 800 free at the Orlando Sectionals. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2023 SOUTHERN ZONE SECTIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS (ORLANDO) February 9-12, 2023. Rosen Aquatic Center, Orlando, Florida. Long Course Meters (50 meters), Prelims/Finals. Summer...
swimswam.com
European Junior Champion Roos Vanotterdijk Downs Nine Belgian Records Over Three Days
LCM (50m) The 2023 Flemish Swimming Championships could have been unofficially re-named ‘The Roos Vanotterdijk Show’ as the 18-year-old Belgian ace ripped 9 national records when all was said and done across the 3-day competition. The teen who represented Belgium at the 2022 European Junior Championships produced lifetime...
swimswam.com
LEN Women’s Champions League: All Eyes On Spain & Greece
The first legs of the LEN Women's Champions League quarter-finals are heading to the greater Athens and Barcelona area. Current photo via LEN. The first legs of the Champions League Women quarter-finals are heading to the greater Athens and Barcelona area. All four clashes promise outstanding excitement. Three Spanish, two...
swimswam.com
Van Rouwendaal Captures First Midmar Mile Open Water Title
Dutch Olympic champion Sharon van Rouwendaal took on her first Midmar Mile open water swim, capturing gold in South Africa. Current photo via Action Photo SA. The 50th edition of the aQuellé Midmar Mile wrapped up this weekend from KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa. First-time competitor Sharon van Rouwendaal made her...
swimswam.com
LEN’s New U23 Swimming Championship Will Include ISL-Like Elements
LEN's new Sport Director Apostolos Tsagarakis is bringing some International Swimming League flavor to the upcoming U23 European Swimming Championships. Current photo via LEN. Several months after first announcing a new U23 European Swimming Championships, the sport’s governing body on the continent LEN has released more details on the event.
swimswam.com
British World Class Program Athlete Elliot Woodburn Commits To Georgia (2024)
Breaststroker Elliot Woodburn announced that he will heading to Athens to continue his academic and athletic career at the University of Georgia. Current photo via Instagram. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
swimswam.com
2023 Schroeder A+ Meet: Kieran Smith Hits 4:10.85 500 FR And 42.39 100 FR
SCY (25 yards) Schroeder YMCA hosted their 43rd annual A+ Meet in Brown Deer, Wisconsin. The competition typically attracts club teams from Wisconsin and surrounding midwest states like Illinois and Minnesota. The biggest name competing at the meet was Olympian Kieran Smith, who was participating as the “featured Speedo Athlete”...
swimswam.com
The Race Club Video: Dolphin Kick With World Record Holder Maggie MacNeil
Coach Gary Hall Sr highlights five key techniques that make MacNeil's underwater dolphin kick so extraordinary. Current photo via The Race Club. Courtesy of Gary Hall Sr., 10-time World Record Holder, 3-time Olympian, 1976 Olympic Games US Flagbearer and The Race Club co-founder. Maggie MacNeil is the fastest dolphin kicker...
swimswam.com
Texas, Oklahoma Reach $100M Agreement with Big 12 for Early Exit to SEC in 2024
Texas and Oklahoma will leave the Big 12 for the SEC in 2024, one year earlier than initially expected — but not without paying a hefty price. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma will officially leave the Big 12 for...
swimswam.com
2023 ACC Women’s Champs Preview: Hoos In For A Four-Peat?
With a massive freshman and transfer class, the Virginia women are heavily favored to win their fourth-straight ACC Championships title this year. Archive photo via The ACC. Tuesday, February 14 to Saturday, February 18, 2023. Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina. Defending Champions: Virginia (3x)
swimswam.com
Before George Karlaftis Had Super Bowl Hopes, He Rose Water Polo Ranks in Greece
If it wasn’t for a tragic twist of fate, rookie defensive end George Karlaftis might still be playing goalie for Greece’s top-ranked water polo team. One Super Bowl participant’s athletic journey began years ago in the water. In fact, if it wasn’t for a tragic twist of fate, Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis might still be playing goalie for Greece’s top-ranked water polo team.
swimswam.com
Carmel Girls Destroy National HS Record in 200 Medley Relay By Over A Second
IU Natatorium – Indianapolis, IN. After taking down their own Indiana state record in Friday’s prelims, the Carmel girls demolished the national high school record in the 200 medley relay by more than a second during Saturday’s finals at the 2023 Indiana High School Girls Swimming & Diving Championships.
swimswam.com
Summer McIntosh Becomes Canada’s Fastest-Ever 16-Year-Old in the 100 Back at Sectionals
16-year-old Summer McIntosh swam a new personal best in the 100 back on Saturday in Orlando that now ranks her as the fastest Canadian ever at that age. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2023 SOUTHERN ZONE SECTIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS (ORLANDO) February 9-12, 2023. Rosen Aquatic Center, Orlando, Florida. Long Course...
swimswam.com
SwimSwam Pulse: Less Than 30% Believe Caeleb Dressel Wins An Individual Title In Fukuoka
No – 53.1%. We’re now approaching the eight-month mark since Caeleb Dressel‘s shocking and abrupt departure from the 2022 World Championships, and there’s no still no clarity on whether or not he plans to return to competition in 2023. There are about four and a half...
swimswam.com
Cal Women Close Out Regular Season At Stanford
CAL AT STANFORD | 12 P.M. PT | AVERY AQUATIC CENTER | STANFORD, CALIF. The Cal women’s swimming & diving team closes out the regular season Saturday with a rivalry dual meet at Stanford. The first race commences at Noon. The Bears take momentum into the final dual of...
swimswam.com
Carmel Girls Break 2nd National High School Record of the Day in 200 Free Relay
IU Natatorium – Indianapolis, IN. The Carmel girls broke their second national high school record of the day in the 200 free relay at Saturday’s Indiana State Championships. The quartet of Molly Sweeney (23.00), Grace Dougherty (22.81), Meghan Christman (22.63), and Alex Shackell (21.79) reached the wall in...
swimswam.com
2023 Indiana High School Girls’ State Swimming & Diving Championship: LIVE RECAP
IU Natatorium – Indianapolis, IN. The 2022 Indiana High School Girls’ Swimming & Diving Championship finals are ready to roll, and after breaking 5 Indiana High School Records in prelims, the girls from Carmel High School seemed destined to win their record-setting 37th consecutive Indiana State Championship. Last...
swimswam.com
Carmel Girls Break 5 State Records During Prelims of Indiana High School State Champs
IU Natatorium – Indianapolis, IN. The Carmel girls–who have won this meet ever year since 1987–showed up at the Indiana Girls’ High School State Championship ready to race. In the Friday night prelims session, they broke five state records: four individual and one relay. They got...
