ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
swimswam.com

Ribeiro Takes 50 Fly, Walshe Wins 200 IM On Day One Of Lisbon International Meet

LCM (50m) The 2023 Lisbon International Swim Meeting saw day one kick off today with several meet records and one national record biting the dust. 18-year-old Diogo Ribeiro started things off quickly, competing in his pet event of the men’s 50m butterfly. Ribeiro stopped the clock at 23.77 to grab his first gold of the meet. His time overtook the previous meet standard of 23.97 Jose Canizares put on the books in 2017.
swimswam.com

Italy’s Di Pietro, Britain’s Ingram Clock Meet Records For Gold In Lisbon

LCM (50m) The 2023 Lisbon International Swim Meeting wrapped up today from Portugal with a meet record seemingly falling in every event. Italy’s Silvia Di Pietro was responsible for two competition marks being overwritten today, taking the women’s 50m fly and 100m free races. In the former, 29-year-old...
swimswam.com

Summer McIntosh Drops 5 Seconds, Narrowly-Misses Canadian Record in the 800 Free

Summer McIntosh kicked off her 2023 swimming season with a ban in Orlando, Florida, winning the women's 800 free at the Orlando Sectionals. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2023 SOUTHERN ZONE SECTIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS (ORLANDO) February 9-12, 2023. Rosen Aquatic Center, Orlando, Florida. Long Course Meters (50 meters), Prelims/Finals. Summer...
ORLANDO, FL
swimswam.com

European Junior Champion Roos Vanotterdijk Downs Nine Belgian Records Over Three Days

LCM (50m) The 2023 Flemish Swimming Championships could have been unofficially re-named ‘The Roos Vanotterdijk Show’ as the 18-year-old Belgian ace ripped 9 national records when all was said and done across the 3-day competition. The teen who represented Belgium at the 2022 European Junior Championships produced lifetime...
swimswam.com

LEN Women’s Champions League: All Eyes On Spain & Greece

The first legs of the LEN Women's Champions League quarter-finals are heading to the greater Athens and Barcelona area. Current photo via LEN. The first legs of the Champions League Women quarter-finals are heading to the greater Athens and Barcelona area. All four clashes promise outstanding excitement. Three Spanish, two...
swimswam.com

Van Rouwendaal Captures First Midmar Mile Open Water Title

Dutch Olympic champion Sharon van Rouwendaal took on her first Midmar Mile open water swim, capturing gold in South Africa. Current photo via Action Photo SA. The 50th edition of the aQuellé Midmar Mile wrapped up this weekend from KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa. First-time competitor Sharon van Rouwendaal made her...
swimswam.com

LEN’s New U23 Swimming Championship Will Include ISL-Like Elements

LEN's new Sport Director Apostolos Tsagarakis is bringing some International Swimming League flavor to the upcoming U23 European Swimming Championships. Current photo via LEN. Several months after first announcing a new U23 European Swimming Championships, the sport’s governing body on the continent LEN has released more details on the event.
swimswam.com

British World Class Program Athlete Elliot Woodburn Commits To Georgia (2024)

Breaststroker Elliot Woodburn announced that he will heading to Athens to continue his academic and athletic career at the University of Georgia. Current photo via Instagram. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
ATHENS, GA
swimswam.com

2023 Schroeder A+ Meet: Kieran Smith Hits 4:10.85 500 FR And 42.39 100 FR

SCY (25 yards) Schroeder YMCA hosted their 43rd annual A+ Meet in Brown Deer, Wisconsin. The competition typically attracts club teams from Wisconsin and surrounding midwest states like Illinois and Minnesota. The biggest name competing at the meet was Olympian Kieran Smith, who was participating as the “featured Speedo Athlete”...
BROWN DEER, WI
swimswam.com

The Race Club Video: Dolphin Kick With World Record Holder Maggie MacNeil

Coach Gary Hall Sr highlights five key techniques that make MacNeil's underwater dolphin kick so extraordinary. Current photo via The Race Club. Courtesy of Gary Hall Sr., 10-time World Record Holder, 3-time Olympian, 1976 Olympic Games US Flagbearer and The Race Club co-founder. Maggie MacNeil is the fastest dolphin kicker...
swimswam.com

2023 ACC Women’s Champs Preview: Hoos In For A Four-Peat?

With a massive freshman and transfer class, the Virginia women are heavily favored to win their fourth-straight ACC Championships title this year. Archive photo via The ACC. Tuesday, February 14 to Saturday, February 18, 2023. Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina. Defending Champions: Virginia (3x)
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
swimswam.com

Before George Karlaftis Had Super Bowl Hopes, He Rose Water Polo Ranks in Greece

If it wasn’t for a tragic twist of fate, rookie defensive end George Karlaftis might still be playing goalie for Greece’s top-ranked water polo team. One Super Bowl participant’s athletic journey began years ago in the water. In fact, if it wasn’t for a tragic twist of fate, Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis might still be playing goalie for Greece’s top-ranked water polo team.
KANSAS CITY, MO
swimswam.com

Carmel Girls Destroy National HS Record in 200 Medley Relay By Over A Second

IU Natatorium – Indianapolis, IN. After taking down their own Indiana state record in Friday’s prelims, the Carmel girls demolished the national high school record in the 200 medley relay by more than a second during Saturday’s finals at the 2023 Indiana High School Girls Swimming & Diving Championships.
CARMEL, IN
swimswam.com

Cal Women Close Out Regular Season At Stanford

CAL AT STANFORD | 12 P.M. PT | AVERY AQUATIC CENTER | STANFORD, CALIF. The Cal women’s swimming & diving team closes out the regular season Saturday with a rivalry dual meet at Stanford. The first race commences at Noon. The Bears take momentum into the final dual of...
STANFORD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy