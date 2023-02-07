Read full article on original website
weather5280.com
How much snow models are forecasting for Denver and Colorado this week
We continue to track the potential for a strong winter storm to bring accumulating snow to much of the state by the middle of the coming week. Matt touched on the latest with this system in his video update earlier today, but we thought we'd take a look this afternoon at how much models are forecasting for snow across the Front Range from this system, and where/what differences there are in the data as of Saturday.
Former location of Denver Diner now home to bank branch
DENVER — There's a new building on the corner of Speer Boulevard and Colfax Avenue. The site, which housed the Denver Diner for 30 years, is now home to a Chase Bank branch. The new branch officially opened on Friday. Denver Diner closed in January 2021 after struggling during...
15 years of 'Blucifer' at Denver International Airport
DENVER — Happy Birthday, Blucifer!. For 15 years, travelers heading to and from Denver International Airport (DIA) have been greeted every day by a blue horse statue called Blue Mustang or Mustang. However, most people tend to affectionally refer to the statue as Blucifer mostly due to its piercing red eyes.
Four More Big Colorado Retail Stores Closing For Good
It was announced this week that another major retail chain in Colorado is closing down four more local locations, including one close to the Northern Colorado area. Another Colorado Retail Store Closing Four More Locations For Good. Big things happening around Colorado as we say goodbye to yet another longtime...
Good feels on wheels
Next with Kyle Clark asks the same question every Friday: What's your good news? Today we asked the people participating in Denver Bike to Work Day.
Winter Bike to Work Day: Free breakfast stations across Colorado
COLORADO, USA — Dust off your bicycle for the annual Winter to Work Day in Colorado. Denver Regional Council of Governments, in partnership with seven regional transportation management associations, encourages commuters to bike to work on Friday, Feb. 10. The day is meant to help riders save money on...
4 more Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close in Colorado
NORTHGLENN, Colo. — Bed, Bath & Beyond is closing 149 more of its stores as its financial struggle continue. The new list of closures includes Colorado locations in Dillon, Northglenn, Glenwood Springs and Grand Junction. Thursday's list of closures comes one week after Bed, Bath & Beyond announced it...
Speer Boulevard to close in downtown Denver later this month
DENVER — A portion of Speer Boulevard in downtown Denver will be closed for one day later this month. Denver’s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure said that northbound Speer Boulevard between Lawrence Street and Market Street will be closed from 3 a.m. until 11 p.m. on Monday, February 20.
‘It looks deserted these days’: FOX31 viewers weigh in on 16th Street Mall safety
In November, the Downtown Denver Partnership launched an effort to make the Convention Center corridor safer.
CO meth decontamination company explains cleaning, timeline of the process
The recent awareness surrounding testing for meth in public spaces is part of the reason why Peter Riley, the owner of Crystal Clean Decontamination, says he's as busy as ever.
"This is evidence of who we are" | Art exhibition highlights Black artists in Boulder County
BOULDER, Colo. — In one of the least diverse cities in the state, artists are taking it upon themselves to make sure they’re seen and heard. A series of new art exhibits in Boulder are meant to show off black artists in a community where they say they often feel invisible.
Cliff Divers Can’t Change These 5 Terrible Reviews of Casa Bonita
The hype is enormous. It's not every day that the creators of a very popular adult cartoon buy an iconic restaurant in Denver and vow to bring it back to life. The creators of South Park have put around $12 million into the remodel and are hiring 550 people. The reopening of Casa Bonita in May 2023 is being added to the family calendar of thousands in Colorado, or so I assume, because it's on mine.
This Restaurant Serves Colorado's Best Pizza
Reader's Digest pinpointed every state's best place to grab a slice of pizza.
UPDATE: There are cars in the Carvana vending machine
DENVER — The Carvana vending machine along Interstate 25 near Evans Avenue, which sat empty for months after construction, was filled with cars Thursday morning. A spokeswoman for Carvana couldn't confirm anything about the status of the vending machine when contacted by 9NEWS Thursday morning, though the company said in January that it planned to open the building soon.
Multi-vehicle crash on Chambers Road in Aurora
Officers are investigating a multi-vehicle crash at Chambers Road and 1st Avenue on Saturday afternoon.
Colorado's teacher shortage: A look at past fixes and the future
For decades, we've talked about the teacher shortage. Robert Gould with the Denver Classroom Teachers Association said that in 2023, the top issue remains funding.
Eastbound I-70 reopens from Aurora to Kansas border
AURORA, Colo. — Eastbound Interstate 70 reopened from Aurora to the Kansas state line Thursday morning. CDOT tweeted at 7:33 a.m., that eastbound lanes had reopened. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) said the interstate was closed earlier Thursday morning due to safety concerns from Exit 292 (Airpark Road) to Kansas.
KDVR.com
Dog ingests meth on hike
Courtney Fromm is previewing her story on a dog that is recovering after ingesting meth while at a park. Courtney Fromm is previewing her story on a dog that is recovering after ingesting meth while at a park. Denver weather: Cold and snow to return midweek. The mild temperatures and...
Cultivando continues to monitor air quality during Suncor shutdown
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — According to Suncor Energy, repairs have been completed at one of three plants, of which is expected to reopen next week. Colorado's only oil refinery shut down at the end of December after two fires and damage from the extreme cold. Cultivando, a community non-profit,...
RTD proposes lower, simpler fares for buses and light rail
DENVER — The Regional Transportation District (RTD) unveiled a proposal Thursday that would reduce fares and simplify the system by eliminating regional fares. The changes would include an expansion of income qualifications for the RTD's LiVE program and a decrease in fares for lower-income riders. RTD will present the proposal to its elected board next week, after a lengthy study of the system's current fare structure.
