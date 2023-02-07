ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How much snow models are forecasting for Denver and Colorado this week

We continue to track the potential for a strong winter storm to bring accumulating snow to much of the state by the middle of the coming week. Matt touched on the latest with this system in his video update earlier today, but we thought we'd take a look this afternoon at how much models are forecasting for snow across the Front Range from this system, and where/what differences there are in the data as of Saturday.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Former location of Denver Diner now home to bank branch

DENVER — There's a new building on the corner of Speer Boulevard and Colfax Avenue. The site, which housed the Denver Diner for 30 years, is now home to a Chase Bank branch. The new branch officially opened on Friday. Denver Diner closed in January 2021 after struggling during...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

15 years of 'Blucifer' at Denver International Airport

DENVER — Happy Birthday, Blucifer!. For 15 years, travelers heading to and from Denver International Airport (DIA) have been greeted every day by a blue horse statue called Blue Mustang or Mustang. However, most people tend to affectionally refer to the statue as Blucifer mostly due to its piercing red eyes.
DENVER, CO
99.9 The Point

Four More Big Colorado Retail Stores Closing For Good

It was announced this week that another major retail chain in Colorado is closing down four more local locations, including one close to the Northern Colorado area. Another Colorado Retail Store Closing Four More Locations For Good. Big things happening around Colorado as we say goodbye to yet another longtime...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Good feels on wheels

Next with Kyle Clark asks the same question every Friday: What's your good news? Today we asked the people participating in Denver Bike to Work Day.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Winter Bike to Work Day: Free breakfast stations across Colorado

COLORADO, USA — Dust off your bicycle for the annual Winter to Work Day in Colorado. Denver Regional Council of Governments, in partnership with seven regional transportation management associations, encourages commuters to bike to work on Friday, Feb. 10. The day is meant to help riders save money on...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

4 more Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close in Colorado

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — Bed, Bath & Beyond is closing 149 more of its stores as its financial struggle continue. The new list of closures includes Colorado locations in Dillon, Northglenn, Glenwood Springs and Grand Junction. Thursday's list of closures comes one week after Bed, Bath & Beyond announced it...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Speer Boulevard to close in downtown Denver later this month

DENVER — A portion of Speer Boulevard in downtown Denver will be closed for one day later this month. Denver’s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure said that northbound Speer Boulevard between Lawrence Street and Market Street will be closed from 3 a.m. until 11 p.m. on Monday, February 20.
DENVER, CO
Retro 102.5

Cliff Divers Can’t Change These 5 Terrible Reviews of Casa Bonita

The hype is enormous. It's not every day that the creators of a very popular adult cartoon buy an iconic restaurant in Denver and vow to bring it back to life. The creators of South Park have put around $12 million into the remodel and are hiring 550 people. The reopening of Casa Bonita in May 2023 is being added to the family calendar of thousands in Colorado, or so I assume, because it's on mine.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

UPDATE: There are cars in the Carvana vending machine

DENVER — The Carvana vending machine along Interstate 25 near Evans Avenue, which sat empty for months after construction, was filled with cars Thursday morning. A spokeswoman for Carvana couldn't confirm anything about the status of the vending machine when contacted by 9NEWS Thursday morning, though the company said in January that it planned to open the building soon.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Eastbound I-70 reopens from Aurora to Kansas border

AURORA, Colo. — Eastbound Interstate 70 reopened from Aurora to the Kansas state line Thursday morning. CDOT tweeted at 7:33 a.m., that eastbound lanes had reopened. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) said the interstate was closed earlier Thursday morning due to safety concerns from Exit 292 (Airpark Road) to Kansas.
AURORA, CO
KDVR.com

Dog ingests meth on hike

Courtney Fromm is previewing her story on a dog that is recovering after ingesting meth while at a park. Courtney Fromm is previewing her story on a dog that is recovering after ingesting meth while at a park. Denver weather: Cold and snow to return midweek. The mild temperatures and...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

RTD proposes lower, simpler fares for buses and light rail

DENVER — The Regional Transportation District (RTD) unveiled a proposal Thursday that would reduce fares and simplify the system by eliminating regional fares. The changes would include an expansion of income qualifications for the RTD's LiVE program and a decrease in fares for lower-income riders. RTD will present the proposal to its elected board next week, after a lengthy study of the system's current fare structure.
DENVER, CO
