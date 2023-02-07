Read full article on original website
‘NCIS’ Brings Back Parker’s Father in Episode 450 (PHOTOS)
NCIS is celebrating a milestone that few shows reach — 450 episodes — on Monday, February 27, and it sounds like it’s going to be business as usual. In “Unusual Suspects,” the team investigates the death of a ride-share driver who was found after a car accident. Also, Francis Xavier McCarthy returns as Parker’s (Gary Cole) father, Roman, who is temporarily living with his son and assists the team in their investigation.
‘Magnum P.I.’ Starts Off ‘With A Bit of a Bang’ in First Season on NBC (VIDEO)
Now that Magnum P.I. is surfing its way from CBS (where it was canceled last year) to its new home at NBC, longtime viewers can rest assured they’re in for plenty more of what they love from the crime drama — and then some. “It’s definitely a little steamier this year purely by value of the two characters getting together and embarking on a new territory and unexplored lands,” says Perdita Weeks, who plays former MI6-operative Juliet Higgins.
Canceled TV Shows 2023: Which of Your Favorite Series Are Coming to an End?
We’re nearing the end of the 2022-2023 TV season, and there’s already a slew of shows that won’t be coming back later this year. Some long-running shows are coming to an end in 2023, and others won’t be able to continue their stories, even if they did initially get a season renewal (some got saved!).
‘Parks and Rec,’ ‘Abbott Elementary’ & More Comedy Slow-Burn Romances We Love
TV comedies are some of the best shows to find deliciously sweet slow-burn romances. Whether it’s an enemies-to-lovers approach or best friends turned something more, there’s a couple for every kind of viewer. In recent years, television has delivered some of the best slow burns in shows like...
‘A Million Little Things’ Boss on More After Finale: ‘I Definitely Leave the Door Open to Something’
Subscribe to our A Million Little Things Newsletter:. The final season of A Million Little Things may have just started, but we’re already thinking about the end — and how we’re hoping it might not be the last time we see the friend group we’ve grown to know and love the past five years. So does it leave off in such a way that a revival, spinoff, or follow-up movie would be possible?
‘Days of Our Lives’ Actor Cody Longo Dies at 34
Cody Longo, an actor who starred in Hollywood Heights and recurred on Days of Our Lives, has died. He was 34 years old. Longo’s representative confirmed the news, and a family member told TMZ that the actor’s body was found at a residence in Austin, TX, after his wife, Stephanie Clark, asked police to check on him. The official cause of death for Longo — who had three children — has not been revealed.
‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’: Meet Series Regulars Joining Norman Reedus in Spinoff
We now know several of the faces we’ll see around Norman Reedus in the upcoming The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. AMC has announced that joining the Walking Dead Universe for the Reedus-led spinoff as series regulars are: Anne Charrier as Genet, Eriq Ebouaney as Fallou, Laika Blanc Francard as Sylvie, Romain Levi as Codron, and newcomer Louis Puech Scigliuzzi as Laurent. They join the previously announced series regulars Reedus, reprising his role as Daryl Dixon, and Clémence Poésy, playing Isabelle, part of a progressive religious group. The new series is currently filming in France and will debut later this year on AMC and AMC+.
‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Boss Reveals Prentiss Storyline We Wouldn’t See Until Series Ends
One season of Criminal Minds: Evolution down, at least one more to go. The BAU may have just caught Sicarius (Zach Gilford’s Elias Voit), but they’ll be back for a 17th season, to deal with whatever Gold Star is as well as likely another hybrid of a recurring UnSub and standalone cases. And, as the series did quite well this past season, we’ll continue to see the team’s lives away from hunting down those bad guys.
‘Star Trek’ Stars Old & New Turn Out for ‘Picard’ Final Season Premiere (PHOTOS)
Patrick Stewart oozed class at the premiere of the third and final season of Star Trek: Picard, which took place at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood on Thursday (February 9) night. The Emmy-nominated actor walked the red carpet in a stylish orange jacket and brown pants as he was...
‘Days of Our Lives’: Lindsay Arnold, Chandler Massey, Zach Tinker Exiting Peacock Soap
The fictional berg of Salem will soon lose three of its longtime residents. Lindsay Arnold, Chandler Massey, and Zach Tinker are all set to leave Days of Our Lives, the ex-NBC soap now streaming new episodes on Peacock. The magazine Soap Opera Digest reported the three cast members’ impending exits,...
Is Gregory ‘Abbott Elementary’s Ben Wyatt?
Abbott Elementary‘s overnight success at ABC is something to celebrate, and while the show offers viewers plenty to love, we can’t help but be particularly enamored by Tyler James Williams‘ portrayal of Gregory Eddie. The newest member of the Abbott faculty has his own quirks and unique...
Sarah Jessica Parker & John Corbett Kiss Passionately on Set of ‘And Just Like That…’
Are Carrie Bradshaw and Aidan Shaw getting back together? That’s what it looks like based on new photos from the set of And Just Like That… Season 2, which show Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett‘s characters sharing a steamy kiss. The smooching shots were taken while...
‘The Morning Show’ Cast Wraps Season 3: See Behind-the-Scenes Photos
The third season of the The Morning Show is one step closer to your television set. As cast members have revealed on Instagram, they’ve finished filming the upcoming season of the Apple TV+ drama. The official Apple TV+ Twitter account announced a wrap The Morning Show’s third season on...
‘NCIS: Hawai’i’: Lucy Returns From Agent Afloat Early (PHOTOS)
Kacy’s going to be back together — with Lucy (Yasmine Al-Bustami) on dry land — sooner than you might think! She’s back with the team in the February 27 episode of NCIS: Hawai’i. In “Good Samaritan,” Lucy surprises the team by returning to Hawai’i from...
‘The Nevers:’ Get Release Dates for All 12 Episodes on Tubi, Including 6 New Ones
The Nevers, one of the many shows pulled off HBO Max, has finally landed at its new home on Tubi, with all 12 episodes becoming available on the platform starting February 13. The episodes will release in a brief window during this time, and executive producer and showrunner Philippa Goslett divulged to TVLine some new information about six never-before-seen episodes that will premiere on Tubi the same day.
Warren Beatty Appears in Bizarre Dick Tracy TCM Special in Apparent Film-Rights Ploy (VIDEO)
If you tuned into TCM on Friday, February 10, you might have been surprised to see Warren Beatty, 85, back in character as Dick Tracy, a comic-strip character he played in the 1990 film of the same name. Written and directed by Beatty and Chris Merrill, Dick Tracy Special: Tracy...
Pregnant Rihanna Skips Guest Performer for Soaring Super Bowl Halftime Show (VIDEO)
At long last, Rihanna has headlined the Super Bowl Halftime Show. And it doubled as a pregnancy announcement!. The nine-time Grammy winner brought the house down at the 2023 Super Bowl with her 15-minute performance, marking her first public performance since 2018. The show began with “Bitch Better Have My Money”, then she flowed into “Where Have You Been,” “Only Girl In the World,” “We Found Love,” and more of her greatest hits in what’s sure to be a memorable show that was high energy start-to-finish.
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Bringing Back 90-Minute Episodes After Fan Backlash
A month after announcing shorter episodes for its 15th season, RuPaul’s Drag Race has reversed the decision and will be returning to 90-minute episodes from Friday, March 10. On Thursday, February 9, the reality competition show revealed the news on its official Twitter account, tweeting, “Get ready, racers. #DragRace...
10 Best John Cena TV Commercials, Ranked (VIDEO)
“You can’t see me!” is his catchphrase, but it’s hard to miss John Cena even if you are not tuning in to one of his TV shows or movies. The wrestling star has become something of the king of the ring in the world of TV ads.
‘Jeopardy!’ Lingo for $200: How Well Do You Know the Show’s Terminology? (QUIZ)
Cue that famous Jeopardy! music: We’re putting your knowledge of the game show to the test. (And yes, you’ll have to name that theme song to pass with flying colors.) In the quiz below, we’re seeing how well you know the names and slang associated with Jeopardy!, a syndicated favorite now airing its 39th season, with the occasional primetime spinoff on ABC.
