womansday.com
Nicole Kidman Wore the Most Revealing Dress and Fans Are Picking Their Jaws Off the Floor
Nicole Kidman is the definition of a chameleon in the acting world, whether it be singing in Moulin Rouge! or bringing the funny in Being the Ricardos. But outside of her profession, she also has an affinity for wowing folks with her memorable Hollywood red carpet appearances. Back in November...
Popculture
'Blue Bloods': Danny's New Love Interest Revealed
More than five years after Linda Reagan died, Blue Bloods finally showed Det. Danny Reagan going on a date. During the Jan. 20 episode "Lost Ones," Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) went to bat for an officer with whom he had a special connection. This new character, Laura Acosta, was played by guest star Jessica Pimentel (Orange is the New Black).
‘I Love Lucy’s Little Ricky Is the Last Living Cast Member: See Pics of Him Now
More than six decades after the famed classic TV show I Love Lucy came to an end, Keith Thibodeaux, the former child actor who played Little Ricky, is considered the last living castmate of the show. According to Do You Remember, the I Love Lucy character was played by six...
Renée Zellweger Is Unrecognizable in New Photo With Boyfriend Ant Anstead
Renée Zellweger fans say she looks unrecognizable in a new photo shared by her boyfriend, Ant Anstead.
Popular Actress Dies
We have received sad news out of Hollywood with word that Annie Wersching, a talented actress best known for her roles in several popular television shows, has died at the age of 45, according to her publicist and media reports.
Tom Brady Shares Sweet Photo of All Three Kids at Golf Outing After Sharing Retirement News
Tom Brady shares daughter Vivian, 10, and son Benjamin, 13, with ex Gisele Bündchen and son John "Jack" Edward, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan Tom Brady is reflecting on special bonding moments with his kids after announcing his retirement news. After sharing on Wednesday morning that he would be retiring from the NFL after 23 seasons, Brady posted several photos on his Instagram Story featuring his three kids, daughter Vivian, 10, and son Benjamin Rein, 13, whom he shares with ex Gisele Bündchen, plus son John "Jack" Edward, 15, whom he shares with ex...
Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves’ Daughter Is Photobombed by Woody Harrelson at Her Birthday Party: Photo
Happy birthday, dude! Matthew McConaughey and wife Camila Alves threw a party to celebrate daughter Vida turning 13 — and got photobombed by a surprise guest. “Uncle @woodyharrelson is questioning if the cake is vegan or not!!! 🫣😂,” Alves, 40, wrote via Instagram on Monday, January 23, alongside a photo of Vida blowing out candles while Woody […]
'Miami Vice' Star Don Johnson Refuses To Help Son Get Acting Work, Wants His Kids To Make It On Their Own, Sources Claim
Miami Vice ladies' man Don Johnson has a tough love approach when it comes to raising his five children, insiders close to the actor spilled, claiming that he wants each of them to "stand on their own two feet" while pursuing their dreams.When it comes to his son Jesse's acting aspirations, RadarOnline.com has learned that Don is letting his son carve his own path. "Don is still a busy actor, but he's not going to throw his weight around trying to get Jesse acting work," a pal dished. "He tells Jesse, 'You learn how hard this business is. I got...
Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg Reveal the Sweet Story Behind Their Wedding Dance: 'It Was Ethereal'
"I saw no one and heard no one because I was locked in his eyes," says McCarthy, who married Wahlberg in St. Charles, Illinois in 2014 When Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg made their first red carpet appearance together at a charity event in the summer of 2013, they had no idea that night would set the scene — and the soundtrack — for their intimate wedding the following year. The couple, who had been privately dating for about a month at the time, were attending a celebrity Dancing with...
Vanna White Left Stunned After Another Inappropriate Comment From Pat Sajak
Even the audience didn't know how to react.
‘Yellowstone’ hunk Cole Hauser shocks fans with unrecognizable new look
“Yellowstone” actor Cole Hauser swapped his cowboy hat and chaps for a simple navy polo and baseball cap, shocking fans during a day out with his family. Hauser, who plays Rip Wheeler on the show, posted a photo of himself with his family Monday at Disney World on Instagram, sporting a much different look than fans of the Paramount series are used to seeing. “Great time yesterday! Thx to Julia and John and all the staff at Disney for a wonderful experience,” wrote the 47-year-old actor, posing in the picture with his wife, Cynthia Daniel, and their two sons, Ryland and Colt....
Tom Brady Shares Rare Photo of Ex Bridget Moynahan and Son Jack Amid Retirement Announcement
Proud of his family. Tom Brady shared a rare photo of his ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan and their 15-year-old son, Jack, after announcing his retirement from the NFL. The athlete, 45, posted a series of pictures of his family and friends via his Instagram Story on Wednesday, February 1, after announcing his retirement in an emotional […]
ComicBook
Yellowstone Fan-Favorite Star Breaks Silence on Upcoming Death
Yellowstone's Season 5 midseason finale was an explosive one that not only saw Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) make the bold move of calling for the impeachment of his father, John Dutton (Kevin Costner) as governor of Montana, but a strong reaction from his sister, Beth (Kelly Reilly). The siblings ended up facing off in a briefly violent confrontation and, after, Beth suggested to their father that they may need to kill Jamie to protect the family and the ranch. It certainly seems like all roads are pointing towards a death at the end of Season 5, but one Yellowstone star is being a bit coy about the situation. Cole Hauser, who plays John's right hand man and Beth's husband Rip Wheeler on the series, told Entertainment Tonight (via Yahoo!) that he didn't want to speculate and that fans would just have to wait and see what series creator Taylor Sheridan comes up with.
Camila Alves McConaughey shares rare pic of daughter Vida — with ‘uncle’ Woody Harrelson
Vida McConaughey celebrated her 13th birthday surrounded by her family — which of course includes her "uncle," Woody Harrelson. To celebrate her daughter's 13th birthday, mom Camila Alves McConaughey shared a photo of the now teenage Vida about to blow out her birthday candles, while Harrelson looks quizzically at the confection in the background.
Sally Field’s Kids: Meet Her 3 Grown & Handsome Sons
Sally Field is an Academy, Golden Globe, and Emmy Award winning actress. She has three sons across two marriages. The ‘Forrest Gump’ actress is currently appearing in the ensemble cast of ’80 For Brady.’. Sally Field, 76, is one of the most celebrated actresses in the entertainment...
Shemar Moore Visits Mom's Grave with Baby Frankie in New Photo: 'Momma's Dream Is Now Reality'
Shemar Moore and girlfriend Jesiree Dizon welcomed their first baby together earlier this month Shemar Moore is sharing a bittersweet moment with his little girl. On Thursday, the new dad, 52, shared a new photo on Instagram showing that he brought Jesiree Dizon and their newborn daughter Frankie to visit his mother Marilyn's grave. In the photo, Moore cradles his 2-week-old daughter with one arm and wraps the other around Dizon as they both toast a glass of wine to Moore's late mother, who died in 2020. "Shemar, Jesiree, Frankie, and...
Sally Field's Son Recalls How His Coming Out Experience Inspired Mom's Brothers & Sisters Storyline
Sam Greisman, Field's youngest son, writes in an exclusive essay for PEOPLE about what he's learned from his Oscar-winning mother — and how some of his own life played out on television Sam Greisman is a New York-based writer and the youngest of Sally Field's three children. (Her other two sons are Peter Craig, 53, a screenwriter and novelist, and Eli, 50, a writer and director.) Here, exclusively for PEOPLE, Greisman opens up in an essay about what Field has taught him — and, in her most vulnerable moments, shown him. I've...
Popculture
Gerard Butler Says Hilary Swank Was Hospitalized After He 'Almost Killed' Her Filming 'P.S. I Love You'
Gerard Butler almost killed one of his co-stars, but it surprisingly wasn't while making one of his action movies. On The Drew Barrymore Show this week, Butler said he hurt his P.S. I Love You co-star Hilary Swank when they filmed the 2007 romantic comedy. Swank, 48, was hospitalized after the accident.
Joan Collins, 89, Holds Hands With Husband Percy Gibson, 58, On Rare Public Outing: Photo
Joan Collins, 89, has never looked happier than she has with her fifth husband, Percy Gibson. The couple enjoyed a special date night at Craig’s in West Hollywood on January 25, holding hands as they arrived at the popular hotspot. The iconic British actress dressed in such an elegant outfit, and she had a giant smile on her face while bonding with her spouse of 20 years.
TODAY.com
At 89, Carol Burnett learns the identity of her grandpa thanks to DNA
Imagine if "Mamma Mia" were solved by DNA rather than a Greek island-set wedding (accompanied by the music of ABBA), and you'd get Carol Burnett's recent appearance on "Finding Your Roots." After years of wondering who her real grandfather was, the comedy legend finally got answers, thanks to the PBS...
