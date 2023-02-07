ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

'Blue Bloods': Danny's New Love Interest Revealed

More than five years after Linda Reagan died, Blue Bloods finally showed Det. Danny Reagan going on a date. During the Jan. 20 episode "Lost Ones," Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) went to bat for an officer with whom he had a special connection. This new character, Laura Acosta, was played by guest star Jessica Pimentel (Orange is the New Black).
News Breaking LIVE

Popular Actress Dies

We have received sad news out of Hollywood with word that Annie Wersching, a talented actress best known for her roles in several popular television shows, has died at the age of 45, according to her publicist and media reports.
People

Tom Brady Shares Sweet Photo of All Three Kids at Golf Outing After Sharing Retirement News

Tom Brady shares daughter Vivian, 10, and son Benjamin, 13, with ex Gisele Bündchen and son John "Jack" Edward, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan Tom Brady is reflecting on special bonding moments with his kids after announcing his retirement news. After sharing on Wednesday morning that he would be retiring from the NFL after 23 seasons, Brady posted several photos on his Instagram Story featuring his three kids, daughter Vivian, 10, and son Benjamin Rein, 13, whom he shares with ex Gisele Bündchen, plus son John "Jack" Edward, 15, whom he shares with ex...
Us Weekly

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves’ Daughter Is Photobombed by Woody Harrelson at Her Birthday Party: Photo

Happy birthday, dude! Matthew McConaughey and wife Camila Alves threw a party to celebrate daughter Vida turning 13 — and got photobombed by a surprise guest. “Uncle @woodyharrelson is questioning if the cake is vegan or not!!! 🫣😂,” Alves, 40, wrote via Instagram on Monday, January 23, alongside a photo of Vida blowing out candles while Woody […]
TEXAS STATE
RadarOnline

'Miami Vice' Star Don Johnson Refuses To Help Son Get Acting Work, Wants His Kids To Make It On Their Own, Sources Claim

Miami Vice ladies' man Don Johnson has a tough love approach when it comes to raising his five children, insiders close to the actor spilled, claiming that he wants each of them to "stand on their own two feet" while pursuing their dreams.When it comes to his son Jesse's acting aspirations, RadarOnline.com has learned that Don is letting his son carve his own path. "Don is still a busy actor, but he's not going to throw his weight around trying to get Jesse acting work," a pal dished. "He tells Jesse, 'You learn how hard this business is. I got...
People

Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg Reveal the Sweet Story Behind Their Wedding Dance: 'It Was Ethereal'

"I saw no one and heard no one because I was locked in his eyes," says McCarthy, who married Wahlberg in St. Charles, Illinois in 2014 When Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg made their first red carpet appearance together at a charity event in the summer of 2013, they had no idea that night would set the scene — and the soundtrack — for their intimate wedding the following year. The couple, who had been privately dating for about a month at the time, were attending a celebrity Dancing with...
SAINT CHARLES, IL
New York Post

‘Yellowstone’ hunk Cole Hauser shocks fans with unrecognizable new look

“Yellowstone” actor Cole Hauser swapped his cowboy hat and chaps for a simple navy polo and baseball cap, shocking fans during a day out with his family. Hauser, who plays Rip Wheeler on the show, posted a photo of himself with his family Monday at Disney World on Instagram, sporting a much different look than fans of the Paramount series are used to seeing. “Great time yesterday! Thx to Julia and John and all the staff at Disney for a wonderful experience,” wrote the 47-year-old actor, posing in the picture with his wife, Cynthia Daniel, and their two sons, Ryland and Colt....
MONTANA STATE
ComicBook

Yellowstone Fan-Favorite Star Breaks Silence on Upcoming Death

Yellowstone's Season 5 midseason finale was an explosive one that not only saw Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) make the bold move of calling for the impeachment of his father, John Dutton (Kevin Costner) as governor of Montana, but a strong reaction from his sister, Beth (Kelly Reilly). The siblings ended up facing off in a briefly violent confrontation and, after, Beth suggested to their father that they may need to kill Jamie to protect the family and the ranch. It certainly seems like all roads are pointing towards a death at the end of Season 5, but one Yellowstone star is being a bit coy about the situation. Cole Hauser, who plays John's right hand man and Beth's husband Rip Wheeler on the series, told Entertainment Tonight (via Yahoo!) that he didn't want to speculate and that fans would just have to wait and see what series creator Taylor Sheridan comes up with.
MONTANA STATE
HollywoodLife

Sally Field’s Kids: Meet Her 3 Grown & Handsome Sons

Sally Field is an Academy, Golden Globe, and Emmy Award winning actress. She has three sons across two marriages. The ‘Forrest Gump’ actress is currently appearing in the ensemble cast of ’80 For Brady.’. Sally Field, 76, is one of the most celebrated actresses in the entertainment...
People

Shemar Moore Visits Mom's Grave with Baby Frankie in New Photo: 'Momma's Dream Is Now Reality'

Shemar Moore and girlfriend Jesiree Dizon welcomed their first baby together earlier this month Shemar Moore is sharing a bittersweet moment with his little girl. On Thursday, the new dad, 52, shared a new photo on Instagram showing that he brought Jesiree Dizon and their newborn daughter Frankie to visit his mother Marilyn's grave. In the photo, Moore cradles his 2-week-old daughter with one arm and wraps the other around Dizon as they both toast a glass of wine to Moore's late mother, who died in 2020. "Shemar, Jesiree, Frankie, and...
People

Sally Field's Son Recalls How His Coming Out Experience Inspired Mom's Brothers & Sisters Storyline

Sam Greisman, Field's youngest son, writes in an exclusive essay for PEOPLE about what he's learned from his Oscar-winning mother — and how some of his own life played out on television Sam Greisman is a New York-based writer and the youngest of Sally Field's three children. (Her other two sons are Peter Craig, 53, a screenwriter and novelist, and Eli, 50, a writer and director.) Here, exclusively for PEOPLE, Greisman opens up in an essay about what Field has taught him — and, in her most vulnerable moments, shown him. I've...
HollywoodLife

Joan Collins, 89, Holds Hands With Husband Percy Gibson, 58, On Rare Public Outing: Photo

Joan Collins, 89, has never looked happier than she has with her fifth husband, Percy Gibson. The couple enjoyed a special date night at Craig’s in West Hollywood on January 25, holding hands as they arrived at the popular hotspot. The iconic British actress dressed in such an elegant outfit, and she had a giant smile on her face while bonding with her spouse of 20 years.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
TODAY.com

At 89, Carol Burnett learns the identity of her grandpa thanks to DNA

Imagine if "Mamma Mia" were solved by DNA rather than a Greek island-set wedding (accompanied by the music of ABBA), and you'd get Carol Burnett's recent appearance on "Finding Your Roots." After years of wondering who her real grandfather was, the comedy legend finally got answers, thanks to the PBS...

