Tyreek Hill trolls Tom Brady over underwear selfie with Antonio Brown comparison

Tom Brady’s recent underwear snap certainly made its way around the NFL community.

On Monday, the newly retired quarterback posted a photo of himself in his briefs in response to a playful bet he made back in June. Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill was among the many to react to the post, likening the 45-year-old Brady to a certain controversial wideout.

“Tom done retired and turned into AB 😂,” Hill tweeted in reference to Antonio Brown.

Tom done retired and turned into AB 😂 https://t.co/jvyPXRpEMn — Ty Hill (@cheetah) February 6, 2023

Tom Brady’s underwear selfie made waves around the NFL in February 2023. Instagram/Tom Brady

Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill (10) poked fun at Tom Brady’s latest photo on Twitter. Getty Images

Antonio Brown last played for the Buccaneers, where he was teammates with Brady. Brown infamously ended his time in Tampa after shedding his game-day apparel and running off the field shirtless midway through a contest against the Jets in January 2022.

In recent months, Brown has taken social media shots at Brady, who reportedly welcomed the receiver into his home after he joined the Buccaneers in 2020.

Antonio Brown previously played with Tom Brady as a member of the Buccaneers before he exited a game shirtless in January 2022 midway through the contest. AP

Tom Brady and Antonio Brown (81) during a Buccaneers game in December 2021. Getty Images

Weeks before Brady confirmed he and Gisele Bündchen were divorcing after 13 years of marriage , Brown posted a photo of himself and the 42-year-old supermodel on Instagram that showed the twosome embracing following the Buccaneers’ Super Bowl win in February 2021.

“Put that S–t On,” Brown captioned the post in October.

Later that month, Brown made waves over his decision to sell merchandise that featured Brady’s ex-wife .

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen, here in February 2019, announced their divorce in October 2022. FilmMagic

Brady is now focused on his next chapter after announcing last Wednesday that he’s retiring from football after 23 seasons. Bündchen, who shares son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10, with Brady, told the seven-time Super Bowl champ on Instagram, “Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life.”

The new chapter for Brady will include his 10-year, $375 million deal with Fox Sports , where he’ll become their lead NFL analyst in the fall of 2024 .