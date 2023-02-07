ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Tyreek Hill trolls Tom Brady over underwear selfie with Antonio Brown comparison

By Jaclyn Hendricks
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RmaK0_0kfDvkMg00

Tom Brady’s recent underwear snap certainly made its way around the NFL community.

On Monday, the newly retired quarterback posted a photo of himself in his briefs in response to a playful bet he made back in June. Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill was among the many to react to the post, likening the 45-year-old Brady to a certain controversial wideout.

“Tom done retired and turned into AB 😂,” Hill tweeted in reference to Antonio Brown.

Tom done retired and turned into AB 😂 https://t.co/jvyPXRpEMn

— Ty Hill (@cheetah) February 6, 2023
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C3G9c_0kfDvkMg00
Tom Brady’s underwear selfie made waves around the NFL in February 2023.
Instagram/Tom Brady
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EwCzJ_0kfDvkMg00
Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill (10) poked fun at Tom Brady’s latest photo on Twitter.
Getty Images

Antonio Brown last played for the Buccaneers, where he was teammates with Brady. Brown infamously ended his time in Tampa after shedding his game-day apparel and running off the field shirtless midway through a contest against the Jets in January 2022.

In recent months, Brown has taken social media shots at Brady, who reportedly welcomed the receiver into his home after he joined the Buccaneers in 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08vyUk_0kfDvkMg00
Antonio Brown previously played with Tom Brady as a member of the Buccaneers before he exited a game shirtless in January 2022 midway through the contest.
AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yhBoD_0kfDvkMg00
Tom Brady and Antonio Brown (81) during a Buccaneers game in December 2021.
Getty Images

Weeks before Brady confirmed he and Gisele Bündchen were divorcing after 13 years of marriage , Brown posted a photo of himself and the 42-year-old supermodel on Instagram that showed the twosome embracing following the Buccaneers’ Super Bowl win in February 2021.

“Put that S–t On,” Brown captioned the post in October.

Later that month, Brown made waves over his decision to sell merchandise that featured Brady’s ex-wife .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RDC9C_0kfDvkMg00
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen, here in February 2019, announced their divorce in October 2022.
FilmMagic

Brady is now focused on his next chapter after announcing last Wednesday that he’s retiring from football after 23 seasons. Bündchen, who shares son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10, with Brady, told the seven-time Super Bowl champ on Instagram, “Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life.”

The new chapter for Brady will include his 10-year, $375 million deal with Fox Sports , where he’ll become their lead NFL analyst in the fall of 2024 .

Comments / 2

Related
Popculture

Gisele Bündchen Has Emotional Reaction to Tom Brady's Retirement Announcement

Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday morning, and his ex-wife sent him a message. Gisele Bündchen went to Instagram to comment on Brady's video where he says he's retiring "for good." Despite not being married to him anymore, the 42-year-old model hopes Brady has success in the next chapter of his life.
HollywoodLife

Gisele Bundchen Takes Kids Vivian, 10, & Benjamin, 13, Shopping In Miami After Tom Brady Announces Retirement

Gisele Bundchen kept focused on parenting duties in Miami on Saturday amid the news of her ex, NFL legendary quarterback Tom Brady, officially retiring from football. The Brazilian supermodel, 42, was spotted treating her and Tom’s kids, daughter Vivian, 10, and son Benjamin, 13, to some retail therapy, as seen in photos here. Rocking a chic ensemble of a grey sweater and white capris, Gisele looked happy and healthy as she wrapped her arms around her young brood.
MIAMI, FL
OK! Magazine

Tom Brady's Return To The NFL Was 'Far From The Only Issue' In His & Gisele Bündchen's 'Toxic' Marriage: Sources

Tom Brady has officially retired from the NFL — again — but could his marriage with Gisele Bündchen have been saved if he had just stuck to his word the first time around? Unfortunately, the legendary quarterback's career-driven attitude was "far from the only issue" in the former flames' relationship, a source revealed on Wednesday, February 1, hours after Brady announced he was stepping away from the sport "for good.""Gisele likes to keep things positive," the insider explained to a news publication. "She finds negativity to be toxic and she wants no part of it. She wants Tom to thrive....
Glamour

Gisele Bündchen Has More Than Moved On From Tom Brady, Says Source

When it comes to her ex-husband Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen is giving big “I don't know her” energy and I support it. The supermodel and the quarterback finalized their divorce in October 2022 after Brady decided to unretire from the NFL—possibly a contributing factor in the split. But now that he has re-retired, Bündchen no longer has any opinion on what he does with his life.
New York Post

Who is Patrick Mahomes’ mom, Randi Martin?

Randi Martin, the mother of Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was at a loss for words in late January, when her 27-year-old son helped punch Kansas City’s ticket to Super Bowl 2023 with a win over the Bengals in the AFC Championship game. “Words cannot describe my emotions,” Randi gushed on Instagram at the time. “I love my family more then [sic] anything #blessed.” Randi has cheered on Mahomes throughout his NFL career, which began in 2017 when he was selected 10th overall by the Chiefs. The former Texas Tech product has relied on his family’s support, especially during this year’s AFC...
KANSAS CITY, MO
sportszion.com

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes responds hilariously to question of pursuing Tom Brady legacy

Patrick Mahomes is the star quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs. Mahomes, over the years, has played outstanding football, and because of his brilliance on the field, the Chiefs won a Super Bowl in 2020. Even this season, the quarterback has played with a lot of authority and took his team over the line o multiple occasions, allowing the Chiefs to reach their third Super Bowl in four years.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry E Lambert

Michael Irvin Faces another Allegation of Misconduct

ESPN has pulled Michael Irvin from its Super Bowl coverage. This comes after an allegation of misconduct on the part on Irvin towards a woman. Irvin has told multiple sources that the encounter was brief and mostly non-physical. Irvin further said he was baffled by allegation. "The "Dallas Morning News" reports that Glendale police have not received a complaint involving Irvin. Irvin's history, however, may be hurting him.
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set to play in his third Super Bowl on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. His excellent play all season ultimately led the Chiefs to Super Bowl 57. He received the ultimate honor for his impressive season on Thursday night. The NFL Honors award show took place on Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Julian Edelman admits being in tears after first dust-up with Tom Brady

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman had several memories with Tom Brady, including one that involved Brady making him cry. On the “Games with Names” podcast, Edelman talked about some memories with the legendary quarterback. However, there was one memory in particular that really stuck out to him. He was a rookie wide receiver in 2009 and wanted to make a good impression on one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.
KHOU

Who is the Chiefs' backup quarterback? Meet Chad Henne

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a high-ankle sprain during the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs, but was able to play in the AFC Championship Game and led the Chiefs to a Super Bowl berth. However, should he re-injure the ankle, backup QB Chad Henne will be the one to step in for the Chiefs.
KANSAS CITY, MO
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
191K+
Followers
78K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy