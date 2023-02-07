‘This is awesome!’ New steps at Durham high school let students climb to college success

University of Kentucky, Spelman College, Yale University and the names of dozens of other colleges and universities now decorate the staircase of a Durham high school.

On Monday, leaders at Hillside High School on Fayetteville Road unveiled a set of newly decorated steps on their social media.

“This project has been in the works for a while, but we’re glad to see it come to fruition. Step into college! #hhselevates ,” the Hillside High School Hornets’ Facebook post said.

Forty-eight colleges and universities are now listed in bright colors on the interior steps of the school, encouraging students to “step into college” and climb to higher education opportunities.

By Tuesday morning the post had already been shared 1,500 times and received 179 comments like “Amazing!” “Love it!” and “This is awesome!”