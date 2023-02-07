ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ghana Soccer Star Christian Atsu Found Alive In Turkey Earthquake Rubble

By Jovonne Ledet
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Update 2/10: Christian Atsu's agent, Nana Sechere , tweeted on Thursday (February 9) that Atsu was "yet to be found," noting that he would provide no further updates unless he sees or speaks to Atsu himself.

International soccer star Christian Atsu has been rescued from the rubble of a collapsed building following massive earthquakes that hit Turkey and Syria on Monday (February 6).

The Ghanaian Football Association announced on Tuesday (February 7) that Atsu, who plays for the Turkish team Hatayspor, had been found in southern Turkey after he wasn't immediately accounted for following the earthquakes, per CNN .

“We’ve received some positive news that Christian Atsu has been successfully rescued from the rubble of the collapsed building and is receiving treatment. Let’s continue to pray for Christian,” Ghana FA posted on Twitter.

In a statement on Facebook , Everton, Atsu's former club, also confirmed that the footballer was found alive.

“We are relieved to hear Christian Atsu has been successfully rescued and is recovering in hospital. Our thoughts continue to be with everyone affected by the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria," the statement reads.

Monday's earthquakes in Turkey and Syria have left more than 5,000 dead and 21,000 people injured.

Just one day before the earthquake, Atsu scored his first goal for the Turkish team, which he joined in the summer. He previously played for top English clubs including Chelsea, Everton, Bournemouth, and Newcastle.

The Black Information Network is your source for Black News! Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

