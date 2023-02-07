ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston has 3 of the 50 best hotels in the U.S., according to U.S. News & World Report

Several New England resorts were recognized as the best in the U.S.

Boston Harbor Hotel is among the top 50 hotels in the U.S., according to U.S. News & World Report. Boston Harbor Hotel
Travelers looking for an unforgettable stay in the city won’t go wrong at three Boston hotels, according to U.S. News & World Report.

The publication released its 13th annual best hotel rankings on Tuesday, and Four Seasons Hotel One Dalton Street Boston ranked No. 16, Boston Harbor Hotel ranked No. 21, and The Langham, Boston ranked No. 29 among the 50 best hotels in the U.S.

Another New England hotel, Twin Farms in Barnard, Vermont, made the list, ranking No. 26. The No. 1 ranked hotel is Acqualina Resort & Residences in Sunny Isles Beach, Fla.

U.S. News & World Report evaluated more than 35,000 luxury hotels and resorts across the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Bermuda, and the Caribbean to compile its hotel rankings. The results are based on top industry awards, hotel star ratings, and guest reviews.

“The travel industry has evolved over the last decade, highlighting the need to

support and recognize hotels that maintain excellent standards and consistently

provide guests with outstanding hospitality,” Zach Watson, senior travel editor at U.S. News, said in a statement. “The 2023 Best Hotels rankings offer a list of dependable places to stay for every type of trip, from solo trips to romantic getaways to family vacations.”

Several New England resorts also landed among the top 50 in the publication’s list of best resorts in the U.S.: Twin Farms ranked No. 15, Ocean House in Watch Hill, R.I., ranked No. 26, and Wequassett Resort & Golf Club in Harwich ranked No. 39. Florida’s Acqualina Resort & Residences also ranked No. 1 on this list.

The nation’s top resorts feature “world-class properties offering everything

from hiking and skiing trails to beaches, pools and water parks,” the publication wrote.

U.S. News & World Report‘s 13th annual best hotel rankings.

