ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

How gun commerce has changed in Florida since 2010

Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in Florida since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
FLORIDA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Missouri News Headlines Friday, February 10th, 2023

(Jefferson City, Mo) -- The Missouri House has passed a wide-ranging crime bill. The package includes appointing a special prosecutor to handle violent crime cases in St. Louis and other areas with a high homicide rate. Republicans have been targeting St. Louis Prosecutor Kim Gardner and the more than 200 pending murder cases in her office. The bill no longer includes a bipartisan effort to limit unsupervised minors from having guns in public. It now goes to the Senate.
MISSOURI STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Four States Ag Expo helps farmers with operation decisions

TEXARKANA, Ark. - This past year has been very stressful on livestock producers. Fertilizer costs and drought conditions decreased hay production across the United States. As part of the Four States Ag Expo, experts spoke with ranchers Thursday about ways to tackle these challenges. Farmers have been struggling with higher input costs, as a result consumers are paying more as well.
ARKANSAS STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Schroder officially announces run for governor

COVINGTON, La. - Louisiana State Treasurer John Schroder is officially running for governor. Schroder held his official gubernatorial launch Thursday night in his home parish of St. Tammany. Schroder has a varied background. He was a special agent in the U.S. Army and a narcotics detective. He gained national attention...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Russell Medical joins call for solution to Alabama hospital financial crisis

A new report revealed last week that over a dozen Alabama hospitals risk closing in 2023. The Alabama Hospital Association discussed the financial toll of the COVID-19 pandemic on state hospitals during a Feb.2 press conference. A panel of state healthcare professionals delved into a report from Kaufman Hall, a healthcare and higher education consulting firm.
ALABAMA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Illinois measure would create oversight of car insurers on rate hikes

(The Center Square) – Legislation is being introduced in the Illinois General Assembly that would require auto insurance companies to undergo the same rate hike oversight that utility companies are subjected to. Supporters of House Bill 2203 say Illinois car insurers raised rates by over $1.1 billion in 2022....
ILLINOIS STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Mental health training may be required for Ohio prep coaches

(The Center Square) – Prep athletic coaches in Ohio would be required to be trained in mental health if a bill introduced in the state House eventually becomes law. It’s the second time around for the proposed legislation. It was introduced and passed out of the House during the last General Assembly but failed to make it through the Senate in December.
OHIO STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Rep. Harris reports from the State House

This week I had the pleasure of meeting with constituents to discuss a variety of issues and ideas for the state of Iowa. Monday, I met with Rathbun Regional Water Association to talk about the importance of clean drinking water in Iowa. I also met with officials from Indian Hills Community College who were visiting the Capitol and discussed with them the construction and expansion of their Centerville campus. These institutions provide a high quality of life in southern Iowa, and I am proud to represent them in the Iowa House.
IOWA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

AG Drummond knocks both sides in veterans' dispute, leaves it to Legislature

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond declared a pox on both Gov. Kevin Stitt and Department of Veterans Affairs Executive Director Joel Kintsel on Thursday but said he’ll let the Legislature settle the dispute over the Oklahoma Veterans Commission. “This entire episode has been nothing short of a spectacle,” Drummond...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Group claims special education students denied help ahead of LEAP tests

BATON ROUGE, La. - Special education students are being denied accommodations routinely approved in the past for a key state test because of a flawed data system at the state Department of Education, advocates said. But state Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley said most of the concerns have been addressed...
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy