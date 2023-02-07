Read full article on original website
How gun commerce has changed in Florida since 2010
Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in Florida since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
Missouri News Headlines Friday, February 10th, 2023
(Jefferson City, Mo) -- The Missouri House has passed a wide-ranging crime bill. The package includes appointing a special prosecutor to handle violent crime cases in St. Louis and other areas with a high homicide rate. Republicans have been targeting St. Louis Prosecutor Kim Gardner and the more than 200 pending murder cases in her office. The bill no longer includes a bipartisan effort to limit unsupervised minors from having guns in public. It now goes to the Senate.
Four States Ag Expo helps farmers with operation decisions
TEXARKANA, Ark. - This past year has been very stressful on livestock producers. Fertilizer costs and drought conditions decreased hay production across the United States. As part of the Four States Ag Expo, experts spoke with ranchers Thursday about ways to tackle these challenges. Farmers have been struggling with higher input costs, as a result consumers are paying more as well.
How gun commerce has changed in West Virginia since 2010
Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in West Virginia since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
Schroder officially announces run for governor
COVINGTON, La. - Louisiana State Treasurer John Schroder is officially running for governor. Schroder held his official gubernatorial launch Thursday night in his home parish of St. Tammany. Schroder has a varied background. He was a special agent in the U.S. Army and a narcotics detective. He gained national attention...
Russell Medical joins call for solution to Alabama hospital financial crisis
A new report revealed last week that over a dozen Alabama hospitals risk closing in 2023. The Alabama Hospital Association discussed the financial toll of the COVID-19 pandemic on state hospitals during a Feb.2 press conference. A panel of state healthcare professionals delved into a report from Kaufman Hall, a healthcare and higher education consulting firm.
Illinois lawmaker: Property taxes will 'go to Mars' if teacher pensions aren't addressed
(The Center Square) – An Illinois lawmaker is warning of even higher property taxes if costs surrounding the Illinois Teachers' Retirement System are not addressed. The Illinois House Personnel and Pensions Committee met virtually with Illinois Teachers' Retirement System representatives Thursday to get an update on the statewide pension fund.
Nebraska hospitals say being unable to discharge some patients reaching 'crisis' level
Nebraska hospital leaders on Wednesday highlighted an ongoing problem: the inability to discharge certain patients to post-acute facilities for care. According to a report from the Nebraska Hospital Association, there were 227 patients awaiting a discharge last month, nearly half of whom have been waiting a month or more. The...
Illinois measure would create oversight of car insurers on rate hikes
(The Center Square) – Legislation is being introduced in the Illinois General Assembly that would require auto insurance companies to undergo the same rate hike oversight that utility companies are subjected to. Supporters of House Bill 2203 say Illinois car insurers raised rates by over $1.1 billion in 2022....
Mental health training may be required for Ohio prep coaches
(The Center Square) – Prep athletic coaches in Ohio would be required to be trained in mental health if a bill introduced in the state House eventually becomes law. It’s the second time around for the proposed legislation. It was introduced and passed out of the House during the last General Assembly but failed to make it through the Senate in December.
Rep. Harris reports from the State House
This week I had the pleasure of meeting with constituents to discuss a variety of issues and ideas for the state of Iowa. Monday, I met with Rathbun Regional Water Association to talk about the importance of clean drinking water in Iowa. I also met with officials from Indian Hills Community College who were visiting the Capitol and discussed with them the construction and expansion of their Centerville campus. These institutions provide a high quality of life in southern Iowa, and I am proud to represent them in the Iowa House.
AG Drummond knocks both sides in veterans' dispute, leaves it to Legislature
Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond declared a pox on both Gov. Kevin Stitt and Department of Veterans Affairs Executive Director Joel Kintsel on Thursday but said he’ll let the Legislature settle the dispute over the Oklahoma Veterans Commission. “This entire episode has been nothing short of a spectacle,” Drummond...
Group claims special education students denied help ahead of LEAP tests
BATON ROUGE, La. - Special education students are being denied accommodations routinely approved in the past for a key state test because of a flawed data system at the state Department of Education, advocates said. But state Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley said most of the concerns have been addressed...
Kansas gun-rights advocates renew call for firearm safety programs in all K-12 public schools
Rep. Patrick Penn, R-Wichita, said the Kansas Legislature should put politics aside and pass a bill requiring the Kansas State Board of Education to approve curriculum on gun safety incorporating the National Rifle Association's trademarked Eddie Eagle program to broaden gun safety efforts in K-12 public schools. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)
California man caught with 16 pounds of meth on I-80, Seward County sheriff says
A California man was arrested in Seward County on Feb. 3 after deputies found more than 16 pounds of suspected methamphetamine stowed in the doors of his minivan, the Seward County sheriff alleged. A Seward County deputy stopped Valentin Mendoza Jr. on Interstate 80 near Goehner for multiple traffic violations...
Man dies in house fire in Racine; fire officials warn of the dangers of hoarding
RACINE — A man was killed in a house fire on the Racine’s north side shortly after midnight Wednesday. The Racine Fire Department was dispatched to 1105 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive about 12:30 a.m. The fire investigation is ongoing, but no foul play is suspected. RFD...
