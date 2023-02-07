Read full article on original website
Related
UPMATTERS
Climb a frozen waterfall at Michigan Ice Fest
MUNISING, Mich. (WJMN) – The country’s oldest ice climbing festival is celebrating it’s 31st year from February 8th through the 12th. The Michigan Ice Fest is a festival where people from around the country go to ice climb at the Munising Pictured Rock National Lakeshores. This year, people from over 7 different countries are also attending.
WLUC
Ralph’s Italian Deli in Ishpeming back in business
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Since 1986, Ralph’s Italian Deli in Ishpeming has been selling homemade Italian dishes to the U.P. community. Last March the store closed after announcing that it would condense and share the space on Palms Avenue with a new Fire Station Cannabis Co. location. Ralph’s Italian Deli Owner Bruno Gervasi expressed that the eatery spent the time remodeling to adjust for the smaller space.
WLUC
Marquette’s Drifa Brewing Company for sale, remains open
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette’s Drifa Brewing Company is for sale. The Lake St. brewery is listed at $400,000. Re/Max 1st Realty Marquette said the location is selling as a “ready-to-use” operation, and this comes after the co-operation decided to dissolve. “The 600-member cooperative and the 9...
WLUC
‘It’s just been unbelievable’: Escanaba school staff thank community for continued support
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Two weeks ago, Tara and Jerry Weaver were driving to their son’s basketball game in the Soo. A semi-truck crossed the center line on US-2 and killed Tara and Jerry. “The love and the generosity and just the thankfulness. I can’t thank everybody enough,” said...
WLUC
Escanaba sees increase in car thefts, officials give tips on how to keep your car safe
UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba is seeing an increase in car thefts this winter. Escanaba Public Safety Road Sergeant Sam Carr says stolen car cases have increased significantly in the city compared to a year ago. “Last year about this time we had no reports of a stolen vehicle,...
Search for missing man last seen mid-January in Athelstane
Teddy was last seen on 01/13/23 at about 12:00-12:30 p.m. asking for directions to Boat Landing 7 Road and Athelstane.
wnmufm.org
Pembine man arrested following high-speed chase with Iron Mountain Police
IRON MOUNTAIN, MI— A Wisconsin man faces various driving and narcotics charges, following a high-speed chase with Iron Mountain Police Monday. Officers tried to stop a white pickup truck around 11:25 a.m on Carpenter Avenue near F Street, but the driver took off as the officer approached the vehicle. The driver fled eastbound on F Street, then eastbound on US-2. When the truck came to the intersection with Ridgeview, it ran a red light and hit a Subaru SUV.
UPMATTERS
Northern Michigan student journeys to Mount Everest Base Camp
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – A student at Northern Michigan University had an exciting start to 2023 that included a unique trip to the Himalayas. Anthony Gonzalez, a senior in NMU’s criminal justice program, successfully completed the trek to Mount Everest Base Camp in Nepal this January. Gonzalez detailed his trip in a release from NMU this week.
UPMATTERS
Marquette tops Escanaba in vital GNC matchup
ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN)- The Marquette Redmen topped the Escanaba Eskymos, 69-48, Thursday night. The win places the Redmen just behind the Kingsford Flivvers in the Great Northern Conference standings.
UPMATTERS
Black History 101 Mobile Museum visits NMU
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Northern Michigan University students learned about Black history through a mobile museum. The Black History 101 Mobile Museum travels around the country hoping to educate and empower. “We educate about the history of the things that have happened to us but also the things that...
Snowmobiler dies in U.P. trail crash after ejected into tree, MSP says
A Lansing area woman is dead after authorities say she was ejected from her snowmobile after hitting a tree stump in the Upper Peninsula on Thursday afternoon.
UPMATTERS
Kuhn’s Double-Double Powers Wildcats to Road Win at Davenport
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Northern Michigan women’s basketball team returned to winning ways in impressive fashion on Thursday, picking up a 73-55 road win at Davenport. After a slow start, the Wildcats outscored the Panthers 64-39 over the final three quarters for the win. Makaylee Kuhn led...
UPMATTERS
Wildcats Pounce on Panthers With Balanced Attack
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Max Weisbrod recorded a 14-point, 13-assist double-double, Max Bjorklund chipped in 19, and three other Wildcats reached double figures as Northern Michigan used a balanced attack to defeat the Davenport Panthers 81-64 Thursday on the road. Weisbrod’s career-high 13 assists marked a single-game high in...
UPMATTERS
HS Basketball: Miners & Patriots sweep doubleheaders
Negaunee swept their doubleheader Friday night with their boys & girls teams topping Ishpeming. Westwood also swept in their double header of Manistique.
UPMATTERS
Gladstone’s Ethan Jensen signs on to play football at Lakeland University
GLADSTONE, Mich. (WJMN) – For Gladstone senior, Ethan Jensen, his dream of playing collegiate football became a reality Thursday afternoon when he put pen to paper signing on to play at Lakeland University. After making it official while surrounded by his family and friends, Jensen said he’s feeling a mix of emotions.
UPMATTERS
Wildcats Blank Tommies 3-0 on the Road
MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn. – The Northern Michigan University men’s hockey team squared off against St. Thomas for game one of the weekend series in Mendota Heights, capturing game one by a score of 3-0. The Wildcats improve to 14-15-0 overall, and 10-11-0 against CCHA opponents. The Tommies drop to 8-19-2 overall and 7-12-2 in CCHA play.
Comments / 0