IRON MOUNTAIN, MI— A Wisconsin man faces various driving and narcotics charges, following a high-speed chase with Iron Mountain Police Monday. Officers tried to stop a white pickup truck around 11:25 a.m on Carpenter Avenue near F Street, but the driver took off as the officer approached the vehicle. The driver fled eastbound on F Street, then eastbound on US-2. When the truck came to the intersection with Ridgeview, it ran a red light and hit a Subaru SUV.

IRON MOUNTAIN, MI ・ 5 DAYS AGO