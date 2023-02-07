Read full article on original website
Jewellery maker Pandora says organic sales could rise or fall this year
COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Danish jewellery maker Pandora expects organic sales growth between -3% and 3% this year, it said on Wednesday as it reported fourth-quarter earnings above analysts' expectations. Analysts had expected the organic growth forecast to come in at 1% on average. "We ended 2022 on a high note....
Dollar Tree is Under Fire Again
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Yellen: its 'good climate policy' if Europe adopts clean energy incentives similar to U.S.
SPRING HILL, Tenn., Feb 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday it would be "good climate policy" if Europe put in place clean energy incentives similar to those in the United States. "If Europe takes action to put in place subsidies similar to ours, this is...
LivaNova Initiates Limited Commercial Release In Europe Of Essenz Perfusion System
* LIVANOVA INITIATES LIMITED COMMERCIAL RELEASE IN EUROPE OF ESSENZ PERFUSION SYSTEM FOR CARDIOPULMONARY BYPASS PROCEDURES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
BNPL lender Affirm to cut about 19% of its workforce
Feb 8 (Reuters) - Buy-now-pay-later lending firm Affirm Holdings Inc on Wednesday announced a restructuring plan to reduce about 500 employees, or about 19% of the company's workforce. Shares of Affirm were down about 18% in aftermarket trade. The move follows several other U.S. companies, including Goldman Sachs Group Inc...
United Insurance Board Proposes FY Dividend
* BOARD PROPOSES FY CASH DIVIDENDS OF 10% OF PAID IN CAPITAL Further company coverage:.
Genedrive Says Genedrive MT-RNR1 ID Kit Receives Preliminary Recommendation By UK's NICE
* GENEDRIVE PLC - UK'S NATIONAL INSTITUTE FOR HEALTH AND CARE EXCELLENCE HAS PRELIMINARILY RECOMMENDED THAT GENEDRIVE MT-RNR1 ID KIT CAN BE USED BY NHS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Moderna Inc - Applied For Widening Covid-19 Vaccine Approval To 6 To 11 Year Olds In Japan
TOKYO, Feb 9 - MODERNA INC - APPLIED FOR WIDENING COVID-19 VACCINE APPROVAL TO 6 TO 11 YEAR OLDS IN JAPAN Further company coverage:.
Daiichi Sankyo Co - Influenza mRNA Vaccine Project Selected For Japan Government Agency Grant
* INFLUENZA MRNA VACCINE PROJECT SELECTED FOR JAPAN GOVERNMENT AGENCY GRANT Further company coverage:.
Gc Cell Corp Q4 Operating Loss 6.5 Billion Won, Swings To Loss From Year Earlier
* GC CELL CORP: Q4 OPERATING LOSS 6.5 BILLION WON, SWINGS TO LOSS FROM YEAR EARLIER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
China says willing to boost confidence of both domestic and Australian firms
BEIJING, Feb 9 (Reuters) - China is willing to work with Australia to boost confidence of enterprises in both countries and stabilise their expectations for prospective cooperation, Shu Jueting, spokesperson of the commerce ministry said on Thursday. China is also willing to negotiate some technical issues that both countries cared...
Australia's Fortescue signs deal to start mining at Gabon project in second-half
Feb 8 (Reuters) - Australia's Fortescue Metals Group said on Wednesday it has signed an agreement with the Gabonese government for the Belinga Iron Ore Project located in the West African nation that would see first mining in the second-half of 2023. (Reporting by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
Scotgold Resources Raises Gross Proceeds Of £2.5 Mln Through Capital Raising
* CONDITIONALLY RAISED GROSS PROCEEDS OF £2.5 MILLION THROUGH CAPITAL RAISING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Wilson Bayly Holmes Sees HY HEPS To Be Up At Least 800 Cents
* TRADING STATEMENT IN RESPECT OF THE SIX MONTH PERIOD ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022. * HY CONTINUING OPERATIONS OPERATING PROFIT IS EXPECTED TO BE UP BY AT LEAST 10% IN COMPARISON TO RE-PRESENTED PRIOR PERIOD. * HY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO BE UP AT LEAST 800 CENTS...
Asahi Kasei And Mitsui Chemicals Agree To Combine Their Spunbond Nonwovens Businesses In A New Joint Venture
* ASAHI KASEI AND MITSUI CHEMICALS AGREE TO COMBINE THEIR SPUNBOND NONWOVENS BUSINESSES IN A NEW JOINT VENTURE. * ASAHI KASEI - WILL OWN 39,375 SHARES OF NEW COMPANY, MITSUI CHEMICALS WILL OWN 60,625 SHARES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Morning News Call - Europe, February 9
To access a PDF version of this newsletter, please click here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://solutions.refinitiv.com/MorningNewsCallENsubscriptionpage. For Morning News Call U.S. -- a preview of market-moving news for the trading day - type US/MNC in a news browser if you are...
Agc Inc Says To Buy Back Up To 7.2% Of Own Shares Worth 50 Billion Yen
* AGC INC SAYS TO BUY BACK UP TO 7.2% OF OWN SHARES WORTH 50 BILLION YEN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Element 25 Ltd Said Secures A$30 Million Funding Facility
* STANDBY FACILITY MAY BE USED TO FUND DEVELOPMENT OF HIGH PURITY MANGANESE SULPHATE FACILITY PROJECT AND WORKING CAPITAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Aehr Announces At-The-Market (ATM) Offering Of Common Stock
* AEHR ANNOUNCES AT-THE-MARKET (ATM) OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK. * AEHR TEST SYSTEMS- ENTERED INTO SALES AGREEMENT WITH WILLIAM BLAIR & COMPANY, CRAIG-HALLUM CAPITAL GROUP FOR SALE OF UP TO $25 MILLION OF SHARES OF STOCK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Eastern Polymer Group Posts QTRLY Net Profit Of 212.8 Million Baht
* QTRLY NET PROFIT 212.8 MILLION BAHT VERSUS 402 MILLION BAHT. * QTRLY REVENUE FROM SALES OF GOODS 3,005.9 MILLION BAHT VERSUS 2,944.5 MILLION BAHT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
